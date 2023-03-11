This picture taken on March 16, 2019 shows life-size dolls depicting schoolchildren at an elementary school, which closed seven years ago as there was no one left to teach, in the tiny village of Nagoro in western Japan.KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images

A quiet place

Re “What happens when Mr. Loud becomes Mr. Quiet? Ask Pierre Poilievre” (March 4): What Pierre Poilievre seems to realize is that he doesn’t need to attack Justin Trudeau.

Our Prime Minister’s long-standing ability to create scandal means that more and more Canadians want to see the back of him. Mr. Poilievre likely doesn’t want those voters to think about their other (extremely unpalatable) option too much.

So he’s keeping his head down and his mouth shut.

Nigel Smith Toronto

Police accountability

Re “Police oversight bodies hindered by silence of accused officers, Globe analysis finds” (March 4) and “Breaking down the blue wall of police silence” (Editorial, March 6): How can we give police extraordinary powers without accountability for its use? That, it seems to me, is the central conundrum.

Yes, police must be able to avail themselves of the right to avoid self-incrimination. But surely we can require them to tell the truth about their actions. If they choose not to do so, then they should resign.

This policy is simple and clear. Even if it does not adequately deal with particular cases of injustice, it would remove the bad apples from the barrel.

I suspect a great many police officers would join the rest of us in applauding such a move.

Colin Beattie Ottawa

The death of Myles Gray is very disturbing.

He does not appear to have been a major threat to police, but he ended up with a horrific list of injuries. The blows causing any one of them should have been enough to put him out of action. Yet the blows seemed to keep on coming, suggesting to me that this was not a justifiable use of force, but a sustained beating.

I believe people capable of thuggery have no place on any police force.

James Duthie Nanaimo, B.C.

How low?

Re “Population decrease is irreversible. How will we manage the decline of humanity?” (Opinion, March 4): I can only see this as a good thing for the world’s non-human residents.

It’s the news I have been waiting for most of my adult life. While I may not be alive to see the tangible benefits of increasing forest cover, recovering grasslands and rebounding populations of wild species, it brings me joy to realize that it may just happen.

I’m not worried about the long-term future of humans. To be sure, it will be a difficult transition from a society built on never-ending population and economic growth, but we’ll manage.

We humans have faced many big issues over the last few thousand years – waves of bubonic plague, the industrial revolution, mass urbanization, global war, the threat of nuclear destruction, to name but a few – and we still have eight billion people on our planet. I’m confident we’ll get through this one, too.

Steve Blight Tay Valley, Ont.

Aggregate growth, whether of populations or economies, does not necessarily translate into improved living standards for individuals.

Global population quadrupled from two to eight billion over the past century, contributing significantly to the degradation of natural systems that historically provided “free” economic services, thereby eroding the planet’s carrying capacity. Population decline, together with appropriate environmental policies, can be expected to help ease these pressures.

Economic production has become progressively less labour-intensive as new technologies are adopted. Accordingly, economies can certainly adapt to declining population, particularly in tandem with ongoing innovation and more equitable income distribution.

Economies and societies cannot, however, withstand the destruction of our natural support systems.

Christina Caron Ottawa

About 60 years ago, when I was young, there was a slogan: “ZPG: zero population growth.”

It faded away, then re-emerged again and again as crisis after crisis assailed our planet: deforestation, species extinction, famine, poisoned waters, pollution – climate change. Throughout it all, global population continued to grow.

Many forecasts saw limits on how much more we could exploit our finite world to provide the food and materials we need. Humankind is already taking the lion’s share and demanding more.

Now we hear that a decline in population is a defining crisis of our time. No, it should be a gift to plan for and adjust our lifestyles to enjoy what resources we have left.

It will be a true crisis if we continue down our path of exploiting Earth until there is nothing left.

David Kister Kingston

New history

Re “Canadian history was overdue for a rewrite” (Opinion, March 4): It is all very well to trumpet the necessity and excellence of the “rewrite” of history, and the “critical thinking skills” that foster its growth. It is notable, however, how quickly these same skills can fall from favour when they challenge a preferred narrative du jour.

Sadly, constructing and implementing an enduring “modern, integrated narrative” may prove nigh impossible within an intellectual and instructional model that seems to embrace the very polarities it claims to decry.

Andrew Milner Peterborough, Ont.

With glowing hearts

Re “If Canada loses its citizenship ceremonies, we risk losing ourselves” (Opinion, March 4): How right contributor Adrienne Clarkson is to stress the importance of ceremony in the awarding of Canadian citizenship. I would not have missed mine for the world.

I choked up then singing the national anthem for the first time as a citizen. I still do.

Peter Richards North Vancouver

I have had the privilege of presiding over citizenship ceremonies for many years, with most since the pandemic being online.

In a typical online ceremony, there will be 100-plus new Canadians from 30 to 40 different countries. While always moving, in-person ceremonies are especially so. They are even better when, sponsored by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, they include social gatherings and discussion groups about what it means to be Canadian.

As a finishing touch, I love recounting the 1972 winning response of an Ontario teen to a CBC Radio competition to complete a phrase: “As Canadian as … possible under the circumstances,” an insightful recognition of our strengths and challenges.

Ross Paul CM, Vancouver

Bravo to contributor Adrienne Clarkson for challenging a proposed administrative decision to replace in- person citizenship ceremonies with online ones.

Like her, I am horrified by this idea. What’s next: Question Period on Zoom? King Charles’s coronation as a Microsoft Teams event?

We should have more occasions to celebrate our country, not less.

John Holmes Ottawa

