Open this photo in gallery: Asylum seekers board a bus after crossing into Canada from the U.S. in Champlain, New York, on Feb. 28.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Four-year plan

Re “Trump indictment over 2020 election is shocking, but may come without political consequences” (Aug. 2): I find it shameful that many Republicans view Donald Trump through such a politicized lens that they cannot see the obvious: He represents an existential danger to the rule of law and institutional democracy.

The criminal process, including inevitable appeals, will take years to unfold. My only real hope that Mr. Trump faces his deserved comeuppance is if his support withers to the extent that Republicans suffer not only continued loss of the presidency, but also a House minority and a diminished Senate, where his political panderers live.

Then we would see if they decide to stay on the sinking ship.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Well done

Re “When it comes to a COVID inquiry, we shouldn’t succumb to cynicism” (July 31): I am perplexed as to why there is a call to investigate our governments’ handling of the pandemic. Considering the rapid invasion of this crisis on society, I believe our governments did good work in protecting Canadians.

I especially think of a call for boosters being delivered by mobile clinics on public buses in Ontario.

Martin Pick Cavan, Ont.

Mix it up

Re “The Liberals must fix the housing crisis, before it undermines support for immigration” (July 31): Columnist John Ibbitson says that Canadian cities must be allowed to sprawl if we are to solve our housing crisis. It is more likely than not he will get his way, since sprawl continues to happen across the country.

Suburban sprawl of the kind we now have was invented in North America as a response to the possibilities for unlimited mobility offered by the automobile. The result has been filling our cities with cul-de-sacs, collector roads, expressways and parking lots, rather than with people.

Once we have increased the density of existing neighbourhoods as much as possible, converted disused industrial properties and built up instead of out, there is still an alternative to sprawl. Require developers to build something else: dense, mixed-use neighbourhoods with easy access to transit – the sort of neighbourhoods that most urbanites lived in before we surrendered our cities to cars.

Mark Bullock Peterborough, Ont.

Hold on

Re “It’s time for Canada to take its foot off the immigration gas pedal” (Report on Business, July 28): Columnist Tony Keller suggests that the Temporary Foreign Worker program be refocused from low-skilled to high-skilled positions. I own and operate 16 restaurants in Edmonton and Vancouver. My businesses have employed TFWs since 2006.

TFWs make up 82 per cent of my current work force. Without them, I’m out of business. The TFW program is working for me and a lot of others.

I recruit locally and extensively. Less than 15 per cent of my work force makes minimum wage. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we have very few Canadians applying for jobs.

The program is described as “looser,” “easier” and “low-cost.” Yet Labour Market Impact Assessments, for example, now take months, not days, and cost $1,000. For me, the program is vastly more onerous, time-consuming and expensive than it has ever been.

Garnett Workun Edmonton

Our immigration system is broken. There should be a better plan and agreement among all government agencies when committing to almost 500,000 new immigrants each year.

We can’t have the federal government bringing people to this country, then throwing them over the transom. Where will they live? Where will they go to school? What jobs will be provided? What medical care will be needed? The list goes on.

It’s not as much a problem when immigration numbers are small, because the impact can easily be absorbed. But with the large numbers we have now, the rules have to change.

Laurie Kochen Toronto

Less and less

Re “The crisis in Canada’s bail system is not one of laxity” (July 27): Canada does not elect its judges, but does its political leaders and so crime is a political issue.

The selection of judges is somewhat political, and the vetting process usually eliminates liberal-leaning candidates. Judges are somewhat conservative by nature and less likely to take chances, especially before serious charges are settled.

Many voters have little experience with crime, making them less sympathetic toward the issue and continuing to elect tough-on-crime legislators. It doesn’t seem to matter what accurate statistics demonstrate when it is all about perception, and the perception is that violent crime is up.

There is no short-term solution, only the continuation of an education process that should demonstrate how excessive pretrial detention is expensive, unfair and harmful to families.

Eugene Hyman Judge, Santa Clara County Superior Court (retired) Los Altos, Calif.

Doesn’t click

Re “Canada needs rules for internet-connected devices” (Aug. 1): According to IT experts, all computers are vulnerable to exploitation. Hence anything connected to the internet is likewise.

We have stumbled into this technology with blind trust and naiveté. Wait until you’ve been hacked: not just by some government drunk on social merits and control, but by a malevolent entity from anywhere in the world.

It is happening already and few people are aware as they blithely think that our smart devices are really smart. They’re not. We are just dumb to put our trust in them.

How governments will implement safety regulations is an enormous task. I find it questionable where it is even possible.

Leslie Martel Mississauga

Give and take

Re “Small business pandemic loans must be repaid in full, even if companies risk going under” (Report on Business, July 29): Many small businesses had no choice but to accept a Canada Emergency Business Account loan while enduring months of government-mandated lockdowns. In between lockdowns, they were subject to further regulations that restricted capacity, limited offerings and required the installation of barriers and contact tracing, all of which reduced revenue and increased costs.

It seems free-market economics is a one-way street.

Shan Jhamandas Kingston

That was fast

Re “Toronto Blue Jays take the underwhelming route on trade deadline day” (Sports, Aug. 2): I find, to my amazement and chagrin, that Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette tweaked his knee and an MRI “revealed no significant structural damage.”

Five weeks after my physician ordered an MRI on my knee, I still await a call for an appointment. I knew I should have become a professional baseball player instead of a dentist.

Steven Brown Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com