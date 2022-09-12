Shoppers at the Toronto Eaton Centre on July 18.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

End of an era

Re With Quiet Dignity She Did Her Job (Editorial, Sept. 9): What we have lost is a woman who exemplified public service at the highest level. Through the storms of public and private life, she navigated her way with grace and dignity: never complaining, never appealing for public sympathy through the tabloid press.

For her service, we have much to be grateful.

Alexandra Phillips Vancouver

Everyone agrees the Queen did her job with dignity. But what was that job and what was it for?

One word I have not heard much of late about the Queen is unity. The one thing I felt she wanted, with all the pomp and circumstance, was to bring people together in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world. And I mean communally and spiritually, not just at high-profile parades and ceremonies.

Whether the world is more unified in 2022 than it was in 1952 can be debated endlessly. There are many other forces for unity and, sadly, many others going in the opposite direction. In the end, I hope the Queen felt she had made a difference in her own way.

The only time she stopped pursuing this goal was with family in the peace of Balmoral. A life well lived.

Ed Dunnett Qualicum Beach, B.C.

Though I never met her, I feel like I’ve lost my grandmother. Regardless of how some feel about the monarchy, we should acknowledge her unshakable sense of duty and regard for others.

I hope the ideals that she held to so strongly have not died with her.

Steve Soloman Toronto

As monarchists, it is a sad time as we mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth, arguably the greatest monarch. However, for myself and my wife, it is a sobering thought that with the arising of King Charles, we have now lived to see five British monarchs.

We are Northern Irish and proud Canadians for the past 48 years. Our thanks to Canada.

Peter McConnell Oakville, Ont.

Re Charles Is Now The King Of Canada (Sept. 9): Unlike the Parliament of Britain, the Parliament of Canada lacks even the theoretical right to challenge the accession of King Charles. Nor do Canadians have constitutional power to object to a foreign monarch who does not represent Indigenous peoples, the Quebec nation or our multicultural tapestry.

Our leaders should seek the views of all Canadians. Yes or no: Do we want Charles as King of Canada?

David Beattie Chelsea, Que.

One for all …

Re For An End To MPs As Biotic Voting Devices (Editorial, Sept. 7): For reasons why we have increasingly lower voter turnout, we need only to look at the rationale for Michael Chong’s parliamentary reforms.

Members of Parliament are not only expected to be “mouthpieces” for their respective parties, but often required to do so. When even cabinet ministers have little or no voice or influence, there seems no reason to provide MPs with considered comments on party priorities, policies or even their platform.

In short, government has become a democratic autocracy.

Jim Sanders Guelph, Ont.

Question Period allows large amounts of time to the prime minister and the opposition leader. Most elected members never speak. It is a matter based on mathematics, not discrimination.

Parties hold caucus meetings and sometimes there is division on issues. Elected members are expected to support the position chosen in caucus. It should not be seen as a biotic vote, but the result of sometimes lengthy debate.

A lone person with a good idea gets nowhere; plurality support is needed from other members. A party line gives support to many ideas. That’s how Parliament works.

It’s mere democracy.

William Vanwyck Windsor, Ont.

Pour tout le monde

Re Schools Target Newcomers For French Immersion (Sept. 8): If we have any genuine hope of making access to French classes as equitable as possible, it should be necessary to start core French classes in Grade 1. Why start expensive programs at a small group of schools when it’s cheaper and easier to do something at a larger number?

It would also help ensure that cachet linked to French immersion disappears. I’m not sure how many people I’ve met through the years, who think their children are better – or even smarter – than others since they went through French immersion.

If we want our official language communication to be equitable, it’s as easy as making sure any and every student, without regard to their neighbourhood school, can start to learn French after kindergarten. Affordability and equity don’t have to contradict each other. May Ontario learn that lesson.

Amy Soule Hamilton

Rate heights

Re BoC’s Rate Peak Is Starting To Come Into View (Report on Business, Sept. 8): With some degree of pride, I am not an economist. However, I have a question for the Bank of Canada.

The other day I had to replace the water filter in my refrigerator, and picked up a new one at my local appliance shop. In six months, the price of the filter had increased from $40 to $55.

Is this a result of inflation? No doubt. However, will the BoC raising interest rates deter me from purchasing a new water filter six months hence? Nope.

James McCarney Oakville, Ont.

Walking around Whistler recently, help-wanted signs were everywhere.

The local newspaper is packed with advertisements: $18 per hour for dishwashers and $25 per hour for customer service staff. Labour shortages are pervasive across the country for nearly every occupation and industry.

Tackling inflation to the ground might take a lot longer, and much higher interest rates, than the experts expect.

John Shepherd Richmond, B.C.

State of play

Re It’s Not The Economy, Stupid. It’s The Media (Sept. 8): Shouldn’t all media, including social media, be legislated to clearly identify the real author of any post? No fake accounts, no noms de plume?

Am I being simplistic to think that most people would think twice or more before posting vitriol? And that being legislated to find hideouts would cause platforms to improve their algorithms without curtailing free speech?

Donald Kirkwood Oakville, Ont.

Freedom of speech, or “fraud speech,” is destroying democracy.

Do we have enough people to stand up and defend truth, justice and democracy? If we don’t, imagine the outcome.

Heidi Vamvalis London, Ont.

