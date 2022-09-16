Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State Crown, proceeds through the Royal Gallery as she attends the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in central London on May 27, 2015.SUZANNE PLUNKETT/AFP/Getty Images

Age of empire

Re A Complex Legacy Of Grace And Disgrace (Sept. 15): While grudgingly cutting the former monarch a bit of slack, it feels like this opinion engages in whataboutism.

Yes, she has done a fair job over her 70 years (including presiding over the generally peaceful dissolution of the empire) but what about this and what about that, and why no apologies? Of course we should acknowledge the depredations of the past, yet question to what extent they were caused by the monarchy, rather than by governments of the time.

Surely some kind of statute of limitations applies?

Perry Bowker Burlington, Ont.

Unqualified recitation of imperial atrocities and hurts can result in distorted impressions of history. This particular empire also had significant accomplishments – the rule of law, for example – which we benefit from today. Not every regime has a benign side to its legacy.

Few of the sins of empire should be blamed on the monarchy. If it’s fitting to reach deep into the past to find failings, let’s also remember the successes. To take one example: Prince Albert, an abolitionist, was instrumental in defusing a crisis that put Britain at risk of going to war against the United States – on the side of the Confederacy.

Paul Edwards Calgary

Our children should know that Canada has sustained the same regime of violent imperial subjugation ever since it became a country.

Unlike most of the people around the world for whom the pain is a vivid memory, Indigenous peoples in Canada are still dispossessed and ruled by others.

Russell Banta Ottawa

End of the line?

Re The Crown (Letters, Sept. 14): Some letter-writers seem concerned that Canada is stuck in a “colonial” relationship with Britain because of the monarchy. Legally this is not the case, as Canada’s constitutional monarch reigns “in right of Canada.”

Canada is also part of the Commonwealth family of nations, and that ensures a degree of international accountability. When there is a constitutional issue, the precedents of similar issues in other Commonwealth nations are consulted, as they were when Stephen Harper used prorogation to avoid a vote of non-confidence.

Mutual accountability is important for democracy.

Nicholas Tracy Fredericton

In response to repeated calls to get rid of the “relic of colonialism” represented by the Crown, I humbly suggest that anyone who is not a member of a First Nation look up their ancestral roots and simply leave Canada.

The current population of Canadians is the most significant “relic of colonialism” and beneficiary of that system. It was the governments of European settlers that broke treaties made with First Nations, brought immigrants and exploited and abused Indigenous lands and peoples.

Fortunately, the atrocities committed by Canadian governments, in the name of the Crown, can now be recognized and to some extent healed by new measures, in the name of the Crown. Charles, King of Canada, ushers in a new era. Let it be the era of truth and reconciliation.

Larry Muller Trent Lakes, Ont.

For those who are renewing calls for ending the monarchy, consider this: The designation of the Official Opposition is (now) “His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.”

Can you imagine what the likes of Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping would make of the apparent oxymoron of being both loyal and opposed? Yet this is the very foundation of democracy; many of our most robust democracies are modern constitutional monarchies.

The Crown is not a person but the embodiment of the state – of the people. It represents all of us, not just the percentage who voted for an elected head of state; a symbol of unity that comprises diversity.

So think again. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Andrew Leith Macrae Toronto

Shall the world stop to think about what it means to be a leader and not be political?

What can we possibly acquire from someone who had no practical power, but who exerted such a civilizing influence? Can we step back from the brink of tribalism and return to virtue’s origins? To learn again from a mere figurehead that there is such a thing as the spirit of diplomacy?

The Queen is dead, but will such gravity help resurrect our decaying body politic?

L. S. Cattarini Montreal

Report back

Re Statutory Release Wasn’t The Problem (Editorial, Sept. 14): Two words left unstated: “Gladue report.” In our criminal courts, Indigenous offenders are sentenced with consideration of the effects of colonialism.

However, this can carry risk and potentially grave consequence. They rest upon a knife edge in small, isolated communities that all too frequently are left holding the bag when dangerous people are returned to their midst.

Any public inquiry into the events in the James Smith Cree Nation should consider sentencing history, and the real effects of how a well-intentioned principle worked, or didn’t work, in this instance.

Ron Beram Gabriola, B.C.

Conservative change

Re Poilievre’s Dominant Win Is The Death Knell Of Moderate Conservatism In Canada (Sept. 12): The reality of our last election was that a majority of Canadians voted Conservative. That the party did not form government should be a reflection of riding imbalances, and not the mindset of the average Canadian Conservative.

With Pierre Poilievre now leader, the rest of Conservative-minded voters, numbering hundreds of thousands, should help direct policy choices by being active. Mr. Poilievre is not a fool. He should recognize that, in order to defeat the Liberals, a united front is necessary. That means toning down the rhetoric that brought new members into the party to secure his leadership, while reaching out to conservative voters who want better governance.

I see Mr. Poilievre as an opportunity for change, not a death knell to the party or Canadian politics. Let’s give the man a chance to prove himself.

Pamela Pastachak Fort Erie, Ont.

Much ado

Re Cybercriminals Are Capitalizing On NFT Chaos (Report on Business, Sept. 9): Shrewd operators created non-fungible tokens and successfully scooped up millions of dollars from wealthy individuals who suffered from fear of missing out. NFTs – which are, really, nothing at all – are now the target of equally shrewd operators who are stealing them.

Somewhere along the way, these shrewd operators made a killing while the original investors are left with … nothing.

Marty Cutler Toronto

