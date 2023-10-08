Open this photo in gallery: People browse books at an Indigo store in Toronto on Sept. 23, 2022.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Right now

Re “Talks ‘extremely fluid’ as Liberals and NDP haven’t yet agreed on promised pharmacare bill” (Oct. 6): Robert Asselin, senior vice-president of policy at the Business Council of Canada, says that it’s not the time for a publicly financed pharmacare program when the economy is in a downturn.

When the economy is bad, that’s when people are being laid off and losing their benefits, including drug insurance. When the economy is bad, people are more likely to get sick and need medications even more. When the economy is bad, people need social supports the most.

Pharmacare, then, is good medicine in bad economic times.

Joel Lexchin MD, Toronto

By the numbers

Re “Have political polls become a crutch for journalists?” (Sept. 28): Polls with a participation rate below 10 per cent, and often at 2 per cent, should be seen as at best dubious. Does anyone believe that the 2 per cent who take the effort to respond represent in any way the 98 per cent who don’t?

Identifying the error rate on polling can also, in its own way, mislead. The error rate is collateral damage, and I see it as a distraction.

The cure should lie not in suppressing a symptom, but in reporting a response rate and how a poll is funded.

David Schneider St. John’s

Another one

Re “Afghanistan’s ban on education for girls isn’t just a step back – it’s a leap into the abyss” (Oct. 2): In addition to the organizations listed by contributor Mujitaba Haris that are keeping the flame of learning alive for Afghanistan’s women and girls, there is Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan.

The organization’s motto is: “We stand for the right to learn for everyone because human rights are universal.” It has provided thousands of online educational resources and courses in several languages spoken in Afghanistan, to circumvent the Taliban’s repression of the country’s female population.

Postsecondary teachers in British Columbia, among others, have supported them for a number of years. I urge everyone invested in women’s equality to do so as well.

Alexandra Phillips Chair, human rights and international solidarity committee, Federation of Post-Secondary Educators of BC; Vancouver

Timeline?

Re “Toronto’s endlessly delayed Eglinton Crosstown transit line shows what happens when no one is accountable” (Sept. 30): “What do we call what has happened with the Crosstown?” Simple: very poor project management. The rest is just excuses.

It seems time to change the team, starting at the top.

Ken Sutton Toronto

“Is anybody actually in charge here? Is anyone accountable? Is no one willing to take responsibility?” No.

However, if one wants to ascribe blame, perhaps we should start with our elected municipal and provincial politicians. At the end of the day, they pay the bills. Why do they not insist on speedy construction work?

When a construction company bids on a city contract in other jurisdictions, they are required to give firm start and end dates. Failure to complete a project on time leads to money being clawed back.

It’s not rocket science.

William O’Meara Toronto

Traffic in Toronto is horrific. I know of very few roads that are not experiencing delays.

Tax- and income-generating projects such as condo buildings seem to go up overnight. Can roadwork not proceed in non-residential areas overnight? And can we not deploy more personnel on some of these projects?

In a recent attempt to drive to Orangeville, Ont. we were 80 minutes getting from Bloor and Parliament streets to Highway 427. The pollution generated is not helping those who live along these routes. It is not helping to keep Toronto as a great place to live.

I think the anecdote about the Tokyo subway’s punctuality reveals something more significant: a strong dedication to the common good. This seems sadly lacking in Toronto and perhaps much of the Western world.

Let’s see how we can change this.

Ted Parkinson Toronto

I am an experienced project engineer. Projects of any size generally follow a proven procedure involving specific requirements. All engineering companies develop and follow these various attributes.

A project scope of work identifies objectives, communications, responsibilities, timeframes for engineering and construction and rough budget costs. With scope refinement, a schedule can be developed for each of the disciplines involved.

With a critical path schedule developed, manhours can be estimated and accompanied with contingencies for unknowns. With manhours established, a total estimated cost can be determined.

The overall project manager is required to monitor three things: Is the project on schedule? Is the project on budget. Is the roster of players correct?

The project schedule for the Crosstown Eglinton LRT is likely to have been revised, as with all projects which overrun, but it exists. And it has a due date.

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster should communicate that date.

Richard Poaps P.Eng (retired), Toronto

Not so good

Re “Round and round” (Letters, Sept. 30): A letter-writer lauds the use of roundabouts on our highways. I say they are disasters waiting to happen.

Why? It is ingrained in North Americans to yield to traffic coming from one’s right. All of a sudden, we would have to yield to traffic coming from our left. The learning process would be painful.

Roundabouts may be necessary in smaller countries like Britain and Ireland, but totally unnecessary in North America where we have ample land for long on- and off-ramps, which are safer.

I think we need to get rid of highway designers who trained in Britain, and design once more for North Americans.

Robert Norminton Pelham, Ont.

Notes to readers

Re “Read on” (Letters, Sept. 30): Letter-writers are frustrated by Indigo’s partial displacement of books in favour of kitschy gifts and toys.

Unfortunately these items, mainly purchased in bulk from China, have provided the operating margins that have allowed the Indigo chain to survive. Sad, but that’s the reality.

Please don’t abandon Indigo or independent Canadian bookstores by ordering from Amazon. That’s what got us into this mess in the first place.

Tony Hooper Toronto

A letter-writer detests what has happened to Indigo, but in protest she now shops online at Amazon. Why not support local, independent booksellers?

In Ottawa that would include Perfect Books, just up the road from the Rideau Centre, or Books on Beechwood in the New Edinburgh neighbourhood.

Ian McKelvie North Dundas, Ont.

I Googled “independent book stores Ottawa” and came up with 17 possibilities. Just saying.

Hilary Thomas Oxford Book Shop; London, Ont.

When I arrived in Hamilton in 1972, the “bookstore landscape” was bleak. The only choices I found were a tiny Coles newsagent and the McMaster University bookstore. Book clubs were unknown.

I have found the literary resources at local Indigo branches to be excellent. Staff in all areas, especially in children’s literature, are knowledgeable and helpful. The online catalogue is comprehensive and there is free and speedy delivery.

So some readers are annoyed by other distractions. Well, that’s life. I’m happy browsing new books, enjoying a couple of mags, wearing a fashionable accessory and sipping a latte all in the same location.

To Heather Reisman: Well done.

Janette Hatton Hamilton

I blew a gasket – you don’t want to hear what I said – the day after Alice Munro won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Literature.

I walked into my local Indigo, fully expecting a celebration of our first literary Nobel Prize winner with banners and her books prominently displayed. Instead I got, “Alice who?”

You really don’t want to hear what I said.

Heinz Senger Surrey, B.C.

