Seen it all

Re “Let’s get politicians to tell us how they would close Roxham Road, not why” (Feb. 24): Politicians of all stripes are calling for measures to stem the flow of refugee claimants. However, none have presented viable solutions.

I spent 12 years as an immigration officer and took many refugee statements, as well as interviewed countless applicants for permanent residence. In my view, the cause of the flow is income inequality between Canada and the Global South.

Stop-gap measures advanced by politicians simply will not work.

Carl Raskin Ottawa

Price protection?

Re “Board member of federal drug-pricing agency resigns over concerns about panel’s independence” (Feb. 24): Once again, Big Pharma demonstrates how effective it can be at inserting a ring in the nose of government and leading it wherever it wishes. Meanwhile, Canadians pay some of the highest drug prices in the world.

I take a weekly medication to improve my bone density. Perhaps some should be administered to the government in order to stiffen its spine.

Chris Phillips Hamilton

For example

Re “Premier Doug Ford defends plan for private surgeries as Ottawa promises review” (Feb. 23): Wondering about the future of health care in Ontario? I would look no further than fertility services.

Venture capital firms control many clinics. Financial performance indicators can take precedence. The province pays for services provided previously in hospitals.

I have seen no specific safety pillar, no quality pillar. There is no consumer protection legislation if clinics struggle to meet financial quotas. Oversight from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario is minimal and opaque.

A clinic’s medical director doesn’t have to be a fertility specialist. Anyone can run a complex fertility lab, but experience is appreciated.

Arthur Leader MD, FRCSC Ottawa

In Ontario, we should recognize that inequitable access is already happening when it comes to primary care.

For-profit services have exploded into the care gaps exposed by the pandemic, such as Telus Health Virtual Care. A company can purchase Telus services to include them in a private insurance plan. This buys 24/7 access to health care professionals, including primary care services.

Two nurse practitioners from our family health team now work for this private company, at far higher wages. So we have people paying for private insurance that buys access to care, and we have practitioners leaving the struggling public system. Sounds like two-tier health care to me.

The people least likely to have a family physician, and least likely to have private insurance, are disproportionately poor and racialized. We need all stakeholders working together on a plan that will give all Ontarians access to publicly funded primary care.

Matthew Noble Wohlgemut MD Grimsby, Ont.

Canadian tech

Re “Editor’s Note: With the Magnet Forensics takeover, Canada will lose yet another tech champion” (Report on Business Magazine, March, 2023): I have concerns with the information presented about Magnet Forensics and my role.

The proposed merger with Grayshift strategically positions Magnet Forensics for future success of the company and its technology, which is good news for customers and employees. The CEO is ready to lead the merged company from Waterloo, Ont. The controlling shareholders, who are Canadians, are rolling a majority of their equity and committed to growing the company to the next level.

Mergers of this kind bring positive economic spillover effects to Canada including: wealth creation, tax remittances, management expertise for ecosystem dynamism and increased employment. It will improve global public safety and provide innovative Canadian-built solutions for combatting crimes such as terrorism, human trafficking and child sexual abuse. Magnet Forensics will continue to generate and commercialize new intellectual property from Waterloo, and realize enormous economic benefits for Canada.

That’s the kind of outcome I will continue to champion.

Jim Balsillie Chair, Magnet Forensics and the Council of Canadian Innovators Waterloo, Ont.

Solidarity

Re “Actors’ union accuses Ottawa of prolonging labour dispute with agencies after millions in ad spending revealed” (Feb. 20): I am writing on behalf of 225,000 Canadian members of the United Steelworkers union. I am disappointed with the Canadian government’s complicity in prolonging the lockout of thousands of members of our sibling union, the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists.

The federal government continues to spend millions of taxpayers’ dollars with Cossette, an advertising agency that is part of the attack on unionized performers, who have been locked out for 10 months now. The USW supports ACTRA’s resolution to the Canadian Labour Congress demanding that the government revise federal procurement policy to ban the use of replacement workers, directly or indirectly, and seek only unionized goods and services.

How can a government promising anti-scab legislation to Canadian workers also be undermining unionized performers by enriching an anti-union advertising agency?

Marty Warren National director, United Steelworkers Toronto

Old as time

Re “Give back” (Letters, Feb. 24): A letter-writer makes a valid point that older generations should take responsibility for what they have done. However, do they believe theirs is the first generation to blame the one before?

The clarity and enthusiasm of youth is marvellous, and yet human history is replete with examples of equal or worse transgression by our ancestors. Those who came of age in the 1960s and 70s railed against our elders for nearly annihilating humanity, not once but twice. We also took to the streets to protest “the man” and the destruction of our world by population growth, global pollution and too many conflicts in too many countries.

Does this excuse the current mess? Of course not. It is simply to say that humans are too soon old and too late wise.

Perhaps consider that maybe, just maybe, our intentions are not as mendacious as some seem to think.

Brian Sterling Oakville, Ont.

Chew on this

Re “Canada’s King” (Letters, Feb. 23): A letter-writer compares the British monarchy in Canada to an appendix, calling both a useless anomaly. This insults the human appendix.

Research indicates that the appendix is a reservoir of symbiotic micro-organisms that dwell in the colon, help us digest food and even optimize our immune system. Should the colon be cleared by a disease such as dysentery or cholera, or its microbiome slaughtered holus-bolus by indiscriminate use of antibiotics, it’s the appendix to the rescue.

So a little respect here, please. Of the monarchy, I say nothing.

Bill Atkinson Edmonton

