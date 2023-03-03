Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a healthcare funding announcement at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, in Langley, B.C., on March 1.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Known unknowns

Re “Vladimir Putin is winning on at least one battleground: Russian hearts and minds” (Feb. 27): It is comforting to dismiss the apparent strong Russian support for Vladimir Putin by doubting opinion poll validity, or interpreting approval as brainwashing.

Although social pressure and fears about true anonymity may elevate ratings, polls by independent Moscow pollster Levada should be considered useful indicators. They have been sensitive to unpopular policies. For example, Putin approval fell by 10 points with COVID-19 lockdowns.

Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich outlines how a history of Russian suffering and sacrifice makes patriotic resistance to external threats a powerful force. Her oral histories describe Soviet-era willingness to forgo consumer comforts for the pride of being “a third-world country with missiles. For me it was a great country.”

Levada reports beliefs that “everyone is against us” and “Putin defends us, otherwise we would be eaten alive.” Our inability to understand Russian public opinion should not give us false hopes of regime change or popular uprising.

Chester Fedoruk Toronto

Trust or bust

Re “An inquiry into foreign interference may restore trust in electoral process” (March 2): There seems good reason for an independent inquiry to shed more light and engender public trust, and to set a higher bar for protecting us from interference and manipulation, which the current report already recommends.

Most importantly, we all should address this issue with calm and rational questions, understanding that, in the interests of national security, not everything can or should be made public. If we don’t address this issue in reasonable and non-partisan ways, we run the risk of creating the very instability foreign interference has sought to set in motion.

We would end up doing the job for them.

Sheila Petzold Toronto

There have been several recent books on Chinese influence operations in the political systems of Australia and Canada: Clive Hamilton’s Silent Invasion: China’s Influence in Australia (2018), Jonathan Manthorpe’s Claws of the Panda (2019) and Clive Hamilton and Mareike Ohlberg’s Hidden Hand: Exposing How the Chinese Communist Party Is Reshaping the World (2020). I suspect these operations are also taking place in the United States, Britain and other European democracies.

I am puzzled as to why we are only now seeing this issue being prominently dealt with in the media. Perhaps Western governments have known about this for years, but kept quiet to allow counterespionage services to better understand the full scope of Chinese influence in their political systems.

Michel Paul Toronto

News you can use

Re “Google threatens Canada, because it can” (Feb. 27): What is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. I would suggest that if news reportage is not worthy of monetary intellectual protection under Bill C-18, then neither are computer source and object code worthy of such protection via copyright.

I daresay Google wouldn’t squawk about that?

Larry Rosenberg Hamilton

Back on the ranch

Re “Ottawa’s dithering on Rogers-Shaw is delaying a win for cellphone customers” (Report on Business, Feb. 28): It’s astonishing that I can vacation in Australia and use my unlocked phone with a local SIM card at half the monthly fee, and with better international coverage and more data than what my Canadian service provides at home.

If government was truly interested in lowering Canadian consumer phone bills, perhaps they should “dither” over letting in international competitors.

Dana Branscombe Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

By the numbers

Re “B.C.’s budget rings up $4.2-billion deficit, carbon tax to fund new housing and health care spending” (March 1): When capital expenses are taken into account, British Columbia’s debt increases to a startling $14.4-billion. There are good reasons to look at government debt, rather than focus on the deficit.

The rise in debt gives a better indication of government stimulus to the economy, because it shows the amount of government borrowing. Borrowing indicates the government’s demand on current economic resources and, therefore, on the resources available to the private sector.

Government debt also must eventually be repaid. It measures the increase in financial burden on British Columbians in the future.

This additional burden is $14.4-billion, not $4.2-billion.

Constance Smith Victoria

Meets reality

Re “Canada’s building codes and standards need to get with the times” (Feb. 27): I fear that even if this miracle were to be accomplished, the effects would fall far short of its good intentions.

As a lawyer who uses a wheelchair, I was invited to sit on an advisory committee for the physical accessibility requirements of the Ontario Building Code, prior to its last update in 2012. I found myself astonished at the detailed and comprehensive scope of accessibility requirements already embedded in existing legislation and regulations.

They described a utopia of accessibility, mandated by law, which I had rarely, if ever, encountered in my wide experience of Toronto’s public and private buildings. It turned out that inspection and enforcement in all pertinent areas were consistently and chronically understaffed, underfunded and underperforming.

The building code matrix now proposed can be conceptually elegant and far-reaching, but without being fully inspected and enforced, the results will once again fail to live up to standards.

Harley Nott Toronto

Move it

Re “The ‘15-minute city’ controversy is based on bunk. The fear behind it is worth considering” (Opinion, Feb. 25): I believe the “15-minute city” is a dream of tomorrow based on the past.

Beyond conspiracy, the concept seems unworkable and would require layers of redundancy. Hello Tomorrow, Apple TV+’s new futuristic drama as conceived in the 1950s, comes to mind.

People like to move. People like to travel. Make that possible by removing our own pacifiers of the past. Henry Ford made one idea possible and wanted everyone to own a car. So why are we stuck with that model?

Self-driving cars would make possible a network available to all by subscription, needing only a digital request to be there to drive where one wishes. No battery changes, no parking, no maintenance, no first and last mile.

Now that’s the future we should be planning for.

Rob Graham Kingston

The concept of a “15-minute city” is not new. Canadian cities have always had, and many still have, safe, walkable and well-serviced neighbourhoods.

Urban planning is sometimes criticized by right-wing pundits as “social engineering” of how people live. We see that in conspiracy theories against the 15-minute city.

But then what are government policies prioritizing expressways and suburban sprawl if not also “social engineering?”

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

