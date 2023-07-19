Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, on May 23, 2017.Chris Wattie/Reuters

Arms for sale?

Re “Canada won’t say if it’s in talks to lift ban on arms sales to Turkey” (July 15): It is shocking to read that while the current humanitarian crisis in the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh is reaching its peak, Canada may be considering lifting its arms ban to Turkey.

To be clear, there was explicit proof that technologies from Canadian companies were deployed in Turkish-supplied drones that were used by the Azeri militia in their recent war against Armenian forces. It is deplorable that Canada would lift a specific ban on a regime that has yet to acknowledge the Armenian genocide of 1915, as we are witnessing the current strangulation of the Armenian indigenous population in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Atom Egoyan CC Toronto

Stay or go

Re “It’s time for Beverley McLachlin to quit Hong Kong’s high court” (Editorial, July 17): If there’s a petition requesting that Beverley McLachlin resign from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal, sign me up. Her continued presence on the court should be an embarrassment to Canada and to her own past accomplishments, for all the reasons stated in your editorial.

Also, she will likely never sit on any matter dealing with the National Security Law. I see no way for her to reconcile that law with her past record.

Michael Di Paolo Retired lawyer Toronto

This sounds like a knee-jerk reaction that can do no good.

When writing Beverley McLachlin: The Legacy of a Supreme Court Chief Justice (2019), co-author Peter McCormick and I asked about her future plans. She said “Canada has much to offer the rest of the world from its jurisprudence and advances in our legal system,” and wanted to help resolve “issues that really divide us” internationally.

From 2008 to 2013, I gave lectures to groups of Chinese judges visiting York University. I noted an opening of minds – a gradual realization that an impartial judicial system was a real possibility. Opportunities for such dialogue were then shut by Xi Jinping, but there are many who still believe in a China based on the rule of law.

Ms. McLachlin has an uncanny knack for helping others to see justice in a more progressive light. Good for her for staying on.

Ian Greene Toronto

Boycotting a repressive institution is worthwhile if there is a reasonable prospect of hastening its demise. If Beverley McLachlin resigned from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal, there would likely be a brief report, but nothing more.

The institution would remain as dominant as ever. Instead, there would be some appointee likely more willing to do the government’s bidding, less willing to stand for justice. The people of Hong Kong would be the losers.

There is a proud history of progressive judges acting bravely against repressive regimes and not resigning to draw attention to the repression, such as in South Africa during apartheid. That to me is a far more important role for the people affected than a momentary display of morality.

As Leonard Cohen wrote, “There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.” The law needs brave people like Ms. McLachlin to let that happen.

Christopher Albertyn Toronto

Too late

Re “There’s no free lunch, and other lessons from Canada’s inflation debate” (Editorial, July 18): Canadians should be incensed at the Bank of Canada and its seeming ineptitude at monetary policy-making.

The bank left borrowing costs at near zero for more than a decade. Nothing drives up the cost of real estate and consumer toys faster than ridiculously low borrowing costs.

Rates needed to go up in 2016. Instead, the bank is now in a reactionary panic.

I hear them blaming anyone but themselves, while the result will likely be untold financial grief for many working Canadians. My thanks to Tiff Macklem.

Marc Whittemore Kelowna, B.C.

Border crossing

Re “If the provinces want trade competitiveness, they should start with their interprovincial backyards” (Report on Business, July 17): If provincial governments spent half as much time opening these financial and regulatory barriers as they do complaining about Ottawa, we would be far more effective as a country.

In my 70-plus years, my family and I have lived in four different provinces, sometimes more than once. Moving from one to the other sometimes seems more complicated than moving internationally.

Don Chapman Surrey, B.C.

Power up

Re “Nuclear power is a key part of a green future” (Editorial, July 12): As the world faces the catastrophic effects of climate change, it was refreshing to read your editorial promoting the expanded use of nuclear-powered electricity generation.

Hydroelectric power can be a major contributor to global warming due to methane (more potent than carbon dioxide) emitted from rotting ecosystems at the bottom of dammed reservoirs. “Run of river” hydro plants, such as at Niagara Falls, best compete with nuclear power for clean baseload power generation, and there are not many of those sites around.

So I strongly disagree with a letter-writer promoting Quebec’s hydropower, much of it based in reservoirs. Nor would I agree with another letter-writer’s fearful view of nuclear power (”Future thinking” – Letters, July 14). I find that its risks are manageable and its cost is competitive with other baseload options.

I would promote nuclear power (as do more and more environmental groups) even if its costs were substantially higher. Our planet is worth it.

Steven Diener Toronto

Re “On time and on budget: Darlington nuclear station is learning from past mistakes” (Report on Business, July 15): The key to any successful project, big or small, is the same: plan the work and work the plan.

Ken Sutton Toronto

Uphill battle

Re “Workers rights” (Letters, July 14): A letter-writer states that it is big tech’s treatment of workers as independent contractors, rather than employees, that denies them the right to negotiate better wages. I find the fault lays with government.

The federal government, Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador recognize contract workers, who primarily work for one employer, as dependent contractors (i.e. employees with employment rights.) As well, the Supreme Court has confirmed that the right of employees to negotiate wages is a Charter right for both unionized and unorganized employees, (Health Services v. British Columbia, 2007).

But to date, no level of government has set out a process that would allow the latter to exercise that right.

Dan Cameron Regina

