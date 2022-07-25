A commemorative jersey is pictured at Hockey Canada's news conference in Toronto in 2014.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Another cycle

Re Parents, Minor-league Associations Question Transparency Of Hockey Canada’s Equity Fund (July 21): Is anyone seriously surprised that Hockey Canada had this type of fund?

I have no doubt that many other organizations – corporate, non-profit, governmental – have similar funds. #MeToo should have spurred organizations to question the morality of such funds years ago.

I find the cycle predictable by now: An allegation is made; an organization and its people are shamed; others distance themselves; the organization promises “cultural change” so this kind of thing “never happens again.” After a short period, the cycle begins anew with another allegation.

Has there been real change for women? A truly greater understanding of the frequency and harms of sexual assault? An honest, tangible commitment to prevention? Or have people learned to be politically correct by acting shocked and outraged, and joining in the public shaming, after someone else gets caught?

Leslie McCallum Toronto

Thank you for reporting on Hockey Canada. It is important to unearth what is happening and bring attention to a toxic culture that needs change.

I am not satisfied with not knowing the identities of these players. As a hockey fan, it makes me uncomfortable to cheer for a team that may have them in its ranks.

The public should ask harder questions about identities and who else may have known about cases. I doubt that teammates, some of whom are certainly in the National Hockey League, did not hear about them.

Jean-François Obregón Vaughan, Ont.

I’m a 13-year-old female hockey player and I was wondering why Hockey Canada’s “National Equity Fund” was not directed to improving female hockey in Canada?

After all, female hockey players make up just a fraction of what men earn and real “equity” would be using this fund to pay male and female players equally.

Avery Wojtyk Ottawa

Mad city

Re Ontario Planning To Bring In ‘Strong Mayor’ System For Toronto And Ottawa (Online, July 20): An urban policy consultant says that “a new mayor can’t direct staff even to start work on signature promises from a winning campaign without first getting council support.” My God, a democratic process holding in tow politicians who make exotic promises to get elected?

It’s enough to earn the spite of Doug Ford.

Alan Cooper Toronto

Amazon at home

Re Don’t Blame Amazon. Blame Canada (Editorial, July 20): Of course Canadian regulations could be better. But public auditors are perennially outmatched by global accounting firms that advise clients in mastering the details of tax strategies. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s proposal for co-ordinated tax reform makes sense, but it does not seem viable in the current political climate, nor may agreement be reached anytime soon.

As studies have shown, tax rates have been higher in past decades without negative impact on economic growth. This applies to both corporate and personal income taxes.

“Just pay your taxes!” should become a rallying cry. If they don’t, corporations should lose social licence to operate locally. We don’t need to split hairs to know it is not cool to avoid paying fair taxes.

Peter Leenaars Mississauga

1. All income flows to its lowest effective tax rate, which is what makes the United States a more attractive tax jurisdiction.

2. The international tax treaty system taxes income in the country where a corporation has its “permanent establishment,” a concept based on a bricks-and-mortar economy. Canada has some 90 treaties that embody the concept.

3. The U.S. requires Senate approval to amend treaties, which is unlikely in the present political climate and likely to become more difficult in November.

4. Canada could unilaterally impose a 3-per-cent tax on internet services, but we should be prepared for tax litigation for at least 12 years, a norm for Supreme Court adjudication, which will make expensive lawyers and accountants even richer.

Vern Krishna QC; professor, faculty of law, University of Ottawa

Re Taxing (Letters, July 22): There are few of us not in favour of forcing multinationals to cough up what they owe in tax. But would a letter-writer be willing to have his personal income taxed in the same way, without credits and deductibles? How many small businesses would go under if tax were payable on revenue rather than profit?

On the plus side, perhaps we could retrain the resulting army of unemployed accountants and tax lawyers for careers in, say, nursing.

Anita Dermer Toronto

A letter-writer suggests that governments levy tax on sales and not profit, the implication being that corporations can manipulate profit to reduce tax, but not sales. The problem is that many companies have high revenue, but no profit.

To tax a company with no profit would make Canadian policy punitive and uncompetitive compared to other countries with which we compete for investment. While individuals pay the majority of tax collected, their ability to work and pay tax is dependent on having profitable and growing corporations to provide employment.

Let’s fix what’s broken without reducing Canadian competitiveness.

Joel Cohen FCPA, Hamilton

Help is here

Re Challenging The Myth Of The Gladiator-litigator: Judges, Lawyers Speak Out About Mental-health Issues In The Legal Profession (July 18): Lawyers would do well to consult with physicians.

The Ontario Medical Association co-ordinates a valuable professional service, the Physician Health Program, which provides fast access to addictions services and individual, couples and family counselling, as well as ongoing follow-up. As a clinician who has provided service through this program, I can attest to its compassionate, non-judgmental, practical intent.

We all want healthy professionals who are able to be the best practitioners they can be.

Trish Crowe MSW, RSW; Kingston

Pope prep

Re In Edmonton, Elder Says Pope’s Visit Will Be ‘A Blessing’ (July 22): When I walk through Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood, the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples gives off a distinctive spiritual charge.

After Sunday mass, Sacred Heart parishioners, mainly Indigenous, tend to mill about outside its Gothic Revival, red-brick façade, sharing stories until long after their suburban Catholic counterparts have gone home. I find a similar sense of fellowship in my own community of Anglo-Catholics: We pray in sacral English but also like to mingle outside our church for hours after mass. The same spirit is at work in our peripheral communities.

I pray for a church that stays sensitive to local cultures, fostering uniqueness rather than imperializing, while leading all souls to God.

Patrick Smith Edmonton

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com