Way out

Re “Ukraine’s right to self-defence is self-evident” (June 2): While I’m in no position to dispute the assertion that Ukraine has every right to defend itself, I find it over-the-top to dismiss fears of escalation in the conflict as “irrational.” Naval action in the Black Sea and long-range rocket attacks on targets within Russia would almost certainly escalate the war to something worse.

The United States alone has contributed more than US$70-billion in material aid to Ukraine. Arms manufacturers are having a field day. The result is a grinding stalemate with death and more death, unimaginable suffering and, seemingly, no points upon which a ceasefire can be negotiated.

Surely what is “irrational” is the continued belief that either party will gain anything from this appalling war. Every effort ought to be made to craft an agreement that brings it to an end. The longer it continues, the more severe the consequences will likely be.

Matthew Larkin Ottawa

Confidence vote

Re “‘No one person’ responsible for Ottawa failing to warn Michael Chong he was being targeted, national-security adviser says” (June 2): How generous of national-security adviser Jody Thomas to say “no one person” is at fault for the China debacle, but that four different offices dropped the ball.

This neat obfuscation would ignore the principle that within every organization, the person at the top sets culture, responsibilities and accountabilities. The Prime Minister, then, is responsible, and all other diversions are horsefeathers.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Re “If Parliament has no confidence in Johnston, how long can it have confidence in the man who appointed him?” (Opinion, June 3): I find that the NDP (which I tend to support in elections) is remiss in its role in the parliamentary system, and even goes further in its defiance of Parliament by continuing to support the ”confidence and supply” agreement with the Trudeau government.

It seems that cynicism, thus avoiding an election and continuing a position with the pretense of power, is governing the NDP.

Thomas Kane Vancouver

Justice and politics

Re “Judge had no authority to order Syria repatriation, federal appeals court rules” (June 1): I was dismayed to read about which governments had appointed which of the deciding judges.

I don’t believe there is evidence that senior Canadian judges are appointed with expectations that they make decisions based on the policy goals of the prime minister who appointed them, nor do I think there is evidence to support that they do so.

We are already importing too many destructive modes of thought from our southern neighbours. We should not encourage distrust in our institutions. There is already more than enough.

Marc Grushcow Toronto

Courting change

Re “Canada’s courts are in crisis, and Ottawa isn’t doing enough about it” (Editorial, May 29): These problems are also present in the United States, Australia and elsewhere. Delays and bail abuses should be immediately addressed.

But part of the problem is that the public isn’t engaged equally as a partner in the concern. The concept of justice usually won’t move them. Perhaps a better understanding of the monetary costs of delays might.

There should be a separate editorial on the family court, where delays regarding child custody can take months. The future consequences to children last a lifetime, in so many ways.

Canada has a golden opportunity to be a world leader on these issues. Are Canadians up for the challenge?

Eugene Hyman Judge, Santa Clara County Superior Court (retired) Los Altos, Calif.

Up in smoke

Re “Just say no to Ottawa’s nanny-state rules for smokers” (Editorial, June 2): Putting health warnings on individual cigarettes makes as much sense as putting gambling warnings on individual poker chips.

Eric Mendelsohn Toronto

A word

Re “Shortage of rehabilitation specialists could be eased by assistant therapists, say experts” (May 31): A member of the Canadian Physiotherapy Association “compared assistants to nurses, who can be more hands-on with the patient while a doctor goes on to help the next person. "

Nurses are legally governed by an independent college in Ontario. They have specific standards of practice and a dynamic scope of practice in hospitals, occupational health and safety, public health etc. Referencing their profession as assistants to doctors does a disservice to their distinct discipline.

Currently, with such a nursing shortage, it is especially important to acknowledge and respect the unique and independent role of nurses as members of our health care teams. As an occupational health nurse and registered nurse with 45 years of experience, I know that nurses contribute on a much larger scale in terms of value, contribution and impact than the term “assistant.”

Lina Di Carlo RN, COHN-S, CRSP; executive director, Ontario Occupational Health Nurses Association; Mississauga

Business plan

Re “Canada’s much-touted labour shortage is mostly a mirage” (Editorial, June 1): If an employer can’t recruit and retain people, management should take a long, hard look at operations.

Do employees have the tools and training to be productive? Must work be done onsite or can it be done elsewhere? Can specific tasks be remotely performed by contractors?

Is there investment in labour-saving devices? Is there a culture of innovation, whereby workers have incentives to figure out new ways of doing their jobs?

Good employees are a valuable, irreplaceable resource. Invest in them and give them a reason to stay. Instead of buying talent, develop talent. Temporary foreign workers are no solution, like adding a fifth patch to a leaky car tire.

People stay when they enjoy work, enjoy who they work with, feel fairly compensated and have a future in an organization.

John Shepherd Richmond, B.C.

In kind

Re “I was bruised and bleeding but surrounded by kindness in my Toronto neighbourhood” (First Person, May 30): I had a similar experience after a fall. Suddenly there were three people there.

A woman asked, “Where were you going?” To the store to buy dinner. “What do you want?” I told her. “Where do you live?” I told her and she was off.

The other two helped me start back to my apartment. The man turned out to be a doctor. The woman declared she felt like a fifth wheel, wished me well and went on her way.

The doctor accompanied me to the front door. I went to my apartment and the first woman soon arrived with dinner. She wouldn’t accept payment.

Joe Martin Toronto

