Good feeling

Re “Good judgment” (Letters, Jan. 5): There seem to be many more critics than supporters of Beverley McLachlin’s continued participation on Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. I would ask Canada’s former chief justice one question to solidify my opinion on the matter: Does she herself feel that she has any meaningful degree of influence on this court to merit continued participation?

The court’s flaws are well known. But if she feels she can truly tip the scales of justice against China’s autocratic dominance in any way to change the outcome for one or many, then I commend her plugged-nose resistance to stepping down.

She should then do what she can within the system, as she will for certain have no influence at all from without.

Ian Watson Vancouver

History repeating

Re “On the new front line of Myanmar’s civil war” (Dec. 23) In my study of guerilla warfare in Myanmar in the 1940s during the Japanese occupation, I learned that Karenni guerrillas made inspired surprise attacks which contributed to the war’s end. But the elimination of the Japanese army did not cool the conflictual relations between the Karenni peoples and the government.

By 1949, the beginnings were visible of the 70-plus-year Myanmar-Karenni struggle in places such as Loikaw, and Pyinmana. These towns had also been among the last to concede to the British forces which conquered the whole country in 1890.

All this helps to interpret these powerful images of fighting. In this case, force begets force which begets force, so far endlessly.

R.S. Anderson Burnaby, B.C.

At this rate

Re “Homicide rate stays steady in Toronto, but police are catching more killers more quickly” (Jan. 1): While homicides in Toronto between 2004 and 2023 never got above 100 or below 50, it should be noted that the population of the city rose from about 5 million to nearly 6.5 million in the same period.

People seem to always feel that things are either getting worse or not improving when it appears that, in this case, like many, we are seeing positive change; people aren’t killing each other at the same rate they used to.

David Devine Aurora, Ont.

Any other name

Re “Toronto’s shameful renaming debacles” (Opinion, Dec. 30): The choice of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square passes up the chance to rename it after notable Black Torontonians. Examples include city councillor William Peyton Hubbard or Lucie and Thornton Blackburn, who escaped slavery and later founded Toronto’s first taxi company.

This seems to echo a trend in renaming or replacing something with nothing, perhaps best exemplified by turning Ryerson University into Toronto Metropolitan University. Alternatively, perhaps we should learn from Rob Ford Stadium and rename places solely after people who have disgraced themselves.

Naming places after people can turn from an honour into a warning, and would certainly make these debates simpler.

Ryan Hamilton Toronto

Up in the air

Re “To fix its broken air-traffic control system, America should copy the Canadian model” (Dec. 27): I find it is highly variable, unmanaged, day-of-flight aircraft trajectories that cause peaking air-traffic control system demand and workloads, leading to bottlenecks and delays.

I do not see business aviation as a significant contributor to these issues. Airlines could implement systems that optimize aircraft trajectories, smooth demand and reduce congestion, delays and costs.

Privatizing ATC would not resolve issues which Nav Canada also faces. In 2019, before the pandemic, it suffered $100-million in net losses. It and most every privatized system has a shortage of air-traffic controllers.

Canada’s airlines have also had significantly higher flight delays than America’s. And Canada recently received a 64 out of 100 on flight-safety oversight from the International Civil Aviation Organization, lower than all other G7 countries except for Britain, which also has privatized ATC.

ATC privatization, then, is a solution looking for a problem, and would not improve the U.S. aviation system.

Robert Mann Jr. Aviation consultant; Port Washington, N.Y.

Far enough

Re “EV range: Why more isn’t better” (Report on Business, Jan. 1): For almost four years, we have owned an electric smart car.

The range is only 100 kilometres, but it has never been an issue. We can easily do all our weekly errands around the city, and even include trips to nearby towns.

We usually charge it at night two or three times a week. We have not purchased gas in years.

It was purchased slightly used for $18,000 and is the best car investment we have ever made. The fun part is that it draws more interest and questions than any car we’ve owned.

Chuck and Debbie Daniels Guelph, Ont.

Paris of the…

Re “What Paris can teach us about taking back public space from cars” (Jan. 2): I lived in Paris one year, and I can say that the weather is not the same as in Toronto. Even taking out the occasional Toronto snowstorm, something Paris never gets, the average temperature over there is higher between November and March.

During that period here, five months of the year, there are very few bikes on the road other than diehard cyclists. I wish Toronto was like Paris, but we are not. Stop trying to convince us otherwise.

Creating gridlock and extra pollution, so that a few diehards can bike year-round, would be a waste of scarce city resources.

Tony D’Addario Toronto

Last spring, I left central Paris to walk to Bordeaux along an old pilgrimage route. I was dreading the first part: The exurbs of megacities are rarely kind to people on foot.

I picked up the Coulée verte du sud parisien, a linear park running 14 kilometers from the 14th arrondissement. Sometimes only 10 metres wide, often much wider, it is a network of beautiful flower and shrub plantings, playgrounds and sporting fields threaded by excellent walkways, including pedestrian bridges over busy roads.

Canada has so much to learn.

John Mundy Merrickville-Wolford, Ont.

Welcome to Winnipeg

Re “What everyone gets wrong about Winnipeg, except Winnipeggers” (Dec. 30): In 1971, I was a 22-year-old from Ottawa who found myself in Winnipeg.

I played football for the University of Manitoba Bisons. In the dressing room, I introduced myself and asked whether anyone knew of accommodations in the neighbourhood. A teammate popped up from his stall and said, “My sister just got married, and we now have a spare bedroom, so why don’t you just come home with me?” I did.

After every game, the team would assemble at the Voyageur, the nearest tavern, for a postgame beer. Then we’d go to the hospital to visit any injured teammates. After dinner, everyone attended the postgame party.

During last call at bars, someone would often jump on a chair and announce a party and an address. “Everyone’s invited!” We could also buy takeout beer.

In Casablanca, Rick and Ilsa will always have Paris. In my life, I’ll always have Winnipeg.

Ben Labovitch Toronto

In Winnipeg, there is also the Nestaweya River Trail: six kilometres of skating, skiing, biking or walking that, most winters, spans out from the Forks.

In one direction, the Assiniboine River takes people under bridges, past the Manitoba Legislature and in between high-rise condos. The other direction goes along the wider expanse of the Red River.

Every year, when the temperatures drop in the fall, I check the river on my way to work, hoping it will freeze soon. Alas El Niño (and climate change) has made for abnormally warm temperatures, such that I’m still seeing open water.

I haven’t given up hope, though. A week or two of -30 C and we should be good to go.

Wiebke Peschken Winnipeg

Second life

Re “‘Don’t be in a rush to retire,’ says this Saskatchewan senior who had three careers” (Report on Business, Dec. 23): At 73, I too am trying to retire in vain.

After a career in banking, investment advising and administration, I was approached at a family member’s funeral by the funeral director.

“How would you like to work with us?” Not a question that a retiree would expect.

I now work two or three funerals a week. It is extremely professional and, although not joyous, very rewarding and, unfortunately, a growth industry.

I hope to keep this up until, um…?

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com