Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons before Question Period on May 21.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

On charges

Re “Ottawa weighs in on ICC’s warrant requests for Israeli, Hamas leaders” (May 22): Various Western leaders decry what is seen as a moral equivalency in the International Criminal Court’s citation of both Hamas and Israeli leaders for crimes against humanity.

It seems that both sides easily meet the criteria for such citation. To me, it makes no sense to argue about which does so more emphatically. To do so would merely distract from the real issue.

Robert Tittler Montreal

Canada took more than 24 hours to issue what I see as a tepid response. While acknowledging that Hamas is a terrorist organization, Canada will closely follow how the International Criminal Code does its work and “will make sure that we react accordingly.”

I suppose Justin Trudeau needs more time taking splinters out of his backside from his usual position of sitting on the fence.

Michael Gilman Toronto

Knock on wood

Re “The Liberals strike a blow for government secrecy” (Editorial, May 22): Our government’s approach to information sharing might be described as being open as a sidewalk block, and transparent as a sheet of plywood.

John Budreski Whistler, B.C.

Go ahead

Re “Don’t overstep” (Letters, May 20): Preston Manning writes about provincial responsibilities and the way they are frequently hijacked by the federal government. Yet in an op-ed about the need for a national sperm donor registry (May 20), it is noted “the Supreme Court found that it was outside of federal authority, leaving it up to the provinces to act.”

The need for a greater degree of homogeneity across Canada seems obvious. Imagine if one driver’s licence was acceptable all over the country, or that a life-saving drug free in one province was priced the same elsewhere. We might even hear of Alberta’s oil, Quebec’s maple syrup and Newfoundland’s lobsters simply referred to as Canadian commodities.

Meanwhile, with a level of standardization imposed federally, the names of provinces could be retained for such matters as briers.

Dave Ashby Toronto

“The Constitution assigns development of natural resources to provinces, but the federal government seeks to massively intervene.” Yet I didn’t notice any pushback from provinces objecting to this intervention when the federal government took over the Trans Canada pipeline.

But I do agree in this case: It feels like a massive intervention in my province.

Geoff Stagg Comox, B.C.

“The Constitution assigns protection of property and civil rights to provinces, but the federal government intervened during the COVID-19.” As a retired nurse, I am so grateful for the federal government’s involvement in health care during the pandemic.

COVID-19 was a threat to the health and well-being of all Canadians, requiring an “all hands on deck” approach where federal, provincial and territorial governments worked together.

Carol McDonald Ottawa

What part of provincial jurisdiction are the NDP and Liberals overstepping with regard to federal criminal sentencing laws, so as to cause Pierre Poilievre to contemplate the use of the notwithstanding clause?

Edward Sadowski New Westminster, B.C.

Boomer boon

Re “Go boom” (Letters, May 18): A letter-writer refers to me and my generation as “rich welfare bums.”

It seems we didn’t see war or unemployment (a parallel universe, perhaps?) and we use too much health care, on top of which we have pensions (which we paid into all our working lives) and often our own houses.

I will tell you what we didn’t do: We didn’t build giant mansions and we didn’t need two cars, with one being a gas-guzzling pickup truck in the driveway because the garage is so full of stuff. We kept clothes for years, we mended, we never, ever threw food away. And now we are the bad guys.

What kind of civilization thinks about older people this way? Most cultures respect, love and cherish older generations.

Joyce Bruhn London, Ont.

High time

Re “Canada’s legalization of cannabis associated with higher rates of ER visits for pot poisoning among older adults” (May 21): There is mounting evidence for harm due to cannabis use by certain individuals and age groups.

For example, admissions to emergency departments for psychosis among young people has greatly increased since commercialization; these episodes may lead to schizophrenia appearing several years later. About 7 per cent of pregnant persons use cannabis and THC gets into their baby’s circulation. This can’t be good.

Yet to visit a cannabis retail outlet is to note the near-absence of proper information or signage about potential risks. It is as if there are no problems to be had. A recent survey found about 15 per cent of cannabis store clients remember seeing any warnings.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario supervises cannabis retail sites in this province. There is an absence of input from Public Health Ontario in the safe sale of these substances.

The situation should change, and change soon.

Tom Bell MD (retired); honorary medical adviser, Schizophrenia Society of Canada Peterborough, Ont.

Read up

Re “Reduce, reuse” (Letters, May 21): Having read Message in a Bottle: Ocean Dispatches from a Seabird Biologist (2023) by Holly Hogan and learning that our bodies are full of microplastics (and likely every organ), no one should be drinking out of plastic containers, least of all in regions with healthy water supplies.

This book should be on every high-school curriculum and in every library.

Patricia Ploughman St. John’s

Cottage time

Re “Sitting on the dock of the bay, wasting time? Not in this family” (Opinion, May 18): This made me feel very lazy.

The family cottage that my sister, brother and I share in the Gatineau Valley comes equipped with all manner of creature comforts: a bathroom with a shower, an electric oven, a dishwasher, laundry facilities.

However, when we were growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, we lacked the latter two amenities, which meant going into town to use a laundromat. My late father resisted getting a dishwasher, maintaining that if each of us did their own dishes, it would be unnecessary. But my willful mother, who was a hardworking doctor with little time for chores, insisted on getting one.

She ultimately prevailed, and even posted a sign above the dishwasher that said: “This is an equal opportunity kitchen.”

Deborah Viets Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com