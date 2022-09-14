Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen through a glass door following the final caucus meeting at the Liberal summer caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B., on Sept. 13.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow the leader

Re A New Broom Sweeps The Conservatives (Editorial, Sept. 13): I have cancelled my membership in the Conservative Party.

I cannot be a member of a party that would have a leader like Pierre Poilievre, who sounds to me like a divisive hatemonger. I find it unacceptable to hear him talk to voters about “gatekeepers and elites” who are working to deprive people of their freedoms, civil rights and incomes. I am very disappointed.

Mr. Poilievre does not represent the fundamental values, principles or integrity of the Conservative Party that I have voted for the past 50 years.

David Carlisle Toronto

Re Trudeau, Poilievre Call Each Other Irresponsible On Economy (Sept. 13): It’s September and the children are squabbling again – wait a minute, it turns out to be our well-paid elected representatives in Parliament slagging each other.

I guess the spirit of working together for Canadians has gone out the window, and we are facing increasingly partisan rhetoric and not much being done to move important issues along. Not looking forward to more of this.

Jeff Sutton Ottawa

The Crown

Re Constitutional Monarchy? Yes, Please (Editorial, Sept. 12): The monarchy provides, at minimal cost, a constitutional referee that supports our democracy. It has evolved with the times to provide the delicate constitutional balance we enjoy.

Anyone proposing to replace the monarchy in Canada should ask themselves one question: Does the monarchy make it less likely that an authoritarian prime minister could subvert the constitution, and attempt to hold onto power after losing an election? In my opinion, yes.

The prospect of being dismissed disincentivizes a prime minister from constitutional intrigue. In the unlikely event that push comes to shove, the monarch can presumably retain the support of Canadians in a constitutional standoff with a belligerent prime minister.

I submit that the monarchy, and the democratic balance it ensures, is worth any unsavoury aspects associated with the institution.

Alex Colangelo Lawyer and professor, Humber College; Toronto

If the Crown is an abstraction, “virtual” as you say, then why can we not substitute one of our own for the foreign person embodying it?

Maybe use the governor-general, appointed for a fixed term? We can still be a constitutional monarchy without enlisting foreigners.

That would truly end our colonial status.

Sinclair Robinson Ottawa

The Canadian government has stressed that the question of who embodies the Canadian Crown is a matter of ordinary Canadian law. The most recent example is the Succession to the Throne Act of 2013, adopted from British Parliament.

It follows that a simple act of Canadian Parliament could require that succession be arranged in an elective, rather than hereditary, manner. Of course, much consultation – with provincial governments and citizens generally – should precede such legislation. Given apparent popular sentiment and the flux of events, it may be a good time to embark on a low-key examination of whether this vestige of colonialism should continue to be an element of our system.

If we were to elect the embodiment of the Crown for a while, perhaps removing the Crown entirely would not be seen as such a huge constitutional challenge after all.

Richard Gilbert Toronto

“The monarch reigns but does not rule.”

This may be read as an inherent contradiction or limitation in the constitutional role of the monarch, when it should be seen as an essential element of Canada’s constitutional order; a feature not a bug.

My proof of this lies in an earlier editorial (With Quiet Dignity She Did Her Job – Sept. 9), where the Queen’s light touch is described as “always reigning and never ruling.” I think this construction wonderfully expresses the genius of Canada’s constitution, and Her Majesty’s appreciation and application of it in her long service to this country.

Peter James Vancouver

Countless times per year, the royals use the gravitas of ancient status to say “thank you” to everyday individuals for acts of decency and efforts to make life better – in other words, to replicate much of what we valued about the Queen’s life of service. Could anyone else fill that role?

Honours such as the Order of Canada are reserved for outstanding achievement; the royals often honour ordinary people by bestowing minor medals, awards and garden parties. Without the monarchy, we would need to find another way to honour humble service to community and society.

So far, this one works pretty well.

Marie Boutilier Toronto

Listen up

Re Cheaper Hearing Aids? Hear, Hear! (Sept. 6): Audiologists are the leaders of hearing health, which may or may not include over-the-counter hearing aids. We agree that Canadians deserve equitable access to affordable hearing health care, but it must be individualized, safe and effective.

A comprehensive audiological evaluation includes the diagnosis of the type, degree and configuration of hearing loss, along with other clinically significant testing using evidenced-based clinical protocols and specialized, carefully calibrated equipment. This is essential to determine candidacy for a hearing aid.

This is especially concerning for audiological findings that present with the need for further medical review, which is well within an audiologist’s scope of practice to direct a referral.

Dawn Wilson CEO, Speech-Language & Audiology Canada; Ottawa

Royal duty

Re King Charles Extols The Late Queen’s ‘Unsurpassed Devotion’ To Britain (Sept. 13): What strikes me about the life of Queen Elizabeth was its sheer mundanity.

Day after day of unveiling plaques, planting trees, opening buildings, watching dancers, launching ships, one ritual after another. Year after year. And she did it all with grace and good humour, shaking hands and waving, smiling all the while.

Say what one will about the monarchy, but she was a remarkable human being. I am sure we will never see her like again.

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

As a resolute supporter of our late Queen (albeit not of the monarchy in general), I hesitated to relate the following. I was persuaded otherwise by the recollections of those who knew personally Her Majesty’s sense of humour and tolerance.

In the mid-to-late 1970s, the mayor of Thunder Bay was Walter Assef when the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the city on a royal tour. At the outset of his opening remarks, I remember that Mr. Assef, directing his comments to the Duke, said, “I want to welcome you, sir, and your wife to Thunder Bay.”

While it was definitely a breach of royal etiquette, the Queen smiled benignly and the Duke roared with laughter!

Stanley Cole Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com