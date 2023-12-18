Open this photo in gallery: From the left, Claudine Gay, president of Harvard University; Elizabeth Magill, president of the University of Pennsylvania; Pamela Nadell, a professor at American University; and Sally Kornbluth, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, appear at a House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing on Capitol Hill regarding antisemitism in schools, on Dec. 5.TOM BRENNER/The New York Times News Service

Stand up

Re “Canada’s ceasefire call ‘naive,’ has no impact on the war, says Israeli ambassador” (Dec. 14): Some people are asking: What does Canada stand for? The answer seems clear: the preservation of innocent life.

Karlis Poruks Edmonton

Stay on

Re “Canada’s Beverley McLachlin resists calls to leave Hong Kong court ahead of Jimmy Lai trial” (Dec. 15): Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal is independent – really?

In what other jurisdiction is there a 100-per-cent conviction rate in national-security cases? Are any of them not autocratic and would Beverley McLachlin sit on those courts?

I believe she’s being used and should resign immediately.

Michael Di Paolo Toronto

Lessons learned

Re “The politicization of education is another sign of an America in decline” (Dec. 14): Is this a right-versus-left matter?

The misdemeanours of university presidents seem more related to nuances embedded in their remarks than to their political views; they declined to simply answer “yes” or “no” to what they saw as complex questions. And shouldn’t we expect from institutes of higher learning an appreciation of – indeed a refusal to ignore – context, history and multidimensionality?

Rather than attempting to silence these voices, we should follow their lead.

Donald Hall Ottawa

I will defend universities supposedly “overtaken by liberal ideology.”

I find it’s not universities but entire societies, backed by their highest courts, that have moved to the left. Modern secularization, human rights, prosperity, travel and communications have loosened the bonds of conformity and allowed all of us to meet new people and ideas.

These forces are magnified at universities, where professors are paid to think outside the box, given academic freedom to question established views and expected to read, travel and communicate extensively. We are to be cutting edge, but apparently the cutting edge can hurt and the public may not like it.

The public seems to want universities to be educational factories guaranteeing each indifferent, mediocre student a high-paying job. Now that’s a recipe for decline.

Anya Hageman Kingston

Bite off

Re “The existential questions raised by national dental and pharmacare plans” (Dec. 15): I attended a Health Canada webinar that explained the Canadian Dental Care Plan to provider groups. I congratulate the government on the much-needed plan. Still, based on my understanding of it, I have concerns.

First, it is not publicly administered. Rather Sun Life, under contract to Health Canada, will administer payments to providers.

Second, it imposes means-testing, determined through tax returns, on patient co-payments. They range from 0 per cent for lower-income families to 40 per cent to 60 per cent for intermediate-income families.

Third, providers can extra-bill for covered services, thereby setting fees paid by the plan as only the floor price. And should providers not enroll with Sun Life, their care will not be covered.

These characteristics are far removed from the underlying principles of the Canada Health Act. I hope it will not be seen by some as precedent to erode other programs.

James Leake Kingston

Carrots

Re “The power of personal trainers” (Dec. 11): I’m a senior and I have used a personal trainer for years.

Fortunately I have the money, unfortunately I am weak-willed. If I didn’t pay for the time, I would find any excuse not to go.

Strength training is how to keep us seniors independent and out of long-term care. Partnered with aerobic activities, it helps to keep us out of doctors’ offices.

Sadly, most seniors can’t afford a trainer. Actually, most young people can’t afford a trainer, given food and dwelling costs.

Why can’t politicians promote pro-active health care through incentive programs? Why can’t I, for example, submit my training receipts, just as I would medical receipts (which I don’t really have), at tax time?

It would go a long way to encouraging everyone, not just seniors, to commit to healthy habits and cost our health system a whole lot less.

Nancy Carten Comox, B.C.

Cut it out

Re “In praise of cookie-cutter housing design” (Dec. 13): I grew up during the housing boom following the Second World War. Pete Seeger was singing about “little boxes on the hillside, little boxes made of ticky-tacky,” and we all smugly sang along.

Today those little boxes still standing are cute, individualized and functional. We admire them.

Jack Kornblatt Montreal

During the Second World War, Canada built hundreds of identical houses across the country. My father Bruce Wright, an architect, designed many of them.

I can still see the plans: living room, dining room and kitchen downstairs, three small bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs under a pitched roof. I remember him saying these houses were intended to last five years. But, he said, if a house can last five years, it will last 50.

Today in Dorval, Que., one can see streets of these houses, with all sorts of changes and additions. But the original houses are still there.

Mary Martha (Wright) Guy Montreal

Want to encourage seniors to sell their four-bedroom houses to younger buyers? Build bungalows on small lots.

They can be cookie-cutter in design or prefab. Not all seniors want to live in condos or need assisted-living facilities. Many would like a small, well-made, single-family home with fewer stairs, storage space and just enough room to continue their activities.

Both ends of the market would benefit: first-time buyers and long-term owners.

Janet Wilson Mississauga

It’s one thing to have plans to build, it’s quite another to afford such plans. From a national perspective, what exactly is “affordable”?

As a senior couple living in Nova Scotia considering a 1,000-square-foot prebuilt modular home, the taxes to be charged were more than $25,000. So we remain in a rent-capped two-bedroom apartment, which we could free up if we were able to construct a modest residence.

A catalogue of home-design plans may be helpful for some, but what would really be helpful is removal of the tax load on modest modular homes. If this were done, I’m convinced many would be planning for construction next spring.

Leo Deveau Halifax

Much depends on the design. I find the “Vancouver Special” to be both ubiquitous and ugly.

It need not have been ugly. Much depends on the design.

Michael Feld Vancouver

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com