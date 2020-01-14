Open this photo in gallery In this file photo taken on July 10, 2018, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF). TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Grief after Iran

Re Maple Leaf Foods CEO Takes Aim At U.S. Government Over Plane Crash In Iran (Online, Jan. 13) and If Iran Did Shoot Down The Plane, What Can We Do About It? Nothing (Opinion, Jan. 11): Canadians from chief executive Michael McCain and columnist Andrew Coyne to ordinary, retired me have been forced awake by the crossfire takedown of Flight 752. I feel Mr. McCain’s poignant tweets courageously expressed our horror at Iran’s deadly act, which was precipitated by Donald Trump’s impulsive behaviour. And I agree with Mr. Coyne: The United States should no longer be trusted, and Canada should stand up with honesty to the bully nation – and innovative defence to protect Canadian citizens.

Nancy Masterman North Vancouver, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Re The Aftermath (Jan. 11): There has been an outpouring of emotion regarding the devastating attack on Flight 752. There will likely be little justice, no compensation and very little in the way of a clear explanation of what happened. While Canada pursues these goals, it seems to be missing the most important one: a full diplomatic assault on U.S. foreign policy and its destabilizing influence in the Middle East.

This has been going on for the past 40-plus years and seems to defy rationality. I believe this is the real cause behind the tragedy of Flight 752 and Canada should do the right thing: condemn U.S. foreign policy and stop our sycophantic support of it.

Robert Milan Victoria

It was a difficult week at schools across Canada. My heart hurts for two students at my college who were aboard Flight 752, whose lives were cut short. So I spent last Saturday with Iranian students at a campus memorial; their generosity of spirit was overwhelming, sharing of themselves and caring for others at a time when they were the ones who needed care the most.

I imagine that if the 57 Canadians killed were from another country, the world would be seeing a different response. But we respond with kindness. We respond with humanity. Even when we feel inconsolable grief and anger, we rise above the spiteful revenge of force and instead respond with love.

As we try to make sense of what has happened, we should remember that being kind and loving is the most Canadian and beautiful we can be.

Chris McGrath Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

Cut it out

Re Canada Needs To Be Bold On Fuel Efficiency (Editorial, Jan. 8): A substantial reduction in carbon emissions could be achieved if fuel-efficiency standards were established, which would necessitate automakers phasing out six- and eight-cylinder vehicles. Larger engines could be reserved for specialized heavy-duty vehicles. A four-cylinder engine can easily meet, and indeed surpass, the speed limits on any Canadian highway. The only thing motorists would notice would be the absence of these hulking monsters on the roads.

Chris Newton London, Ont.

The Globe and Mail’s editorial highlights what I find to be very aspirational proposals for Canadian fuel-economy standards. The economic consequences of such policy should be acknowledged.

The Big Three automakers could not come close to the sales nor revenue necessary to sustain the North American auto industry by making Renault- or Peugeot-sized cars to meet these proposed standards. Major layoffs would be assured and auto bailout No. 2 would be sure to follow. The Big Three proved last decade that it was predominantly SUVs and pickups that could be sold at the numbers and margin necessary to remain financially healthy. These are the vehicles the public seems to want, need and buy.

However, Canadian ecoaspirations look to have already ripped a hole in Alberta’s economy – perhaps it’s only fair to do the same to Ontario’s.

James Thomson Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

One way to immediately increase fuel-efficiency standards: lower speed limits. Recently, I drove a 2012 BMW sedan 470 kilometres along Highway 401 at 100 km/h, and everyone passed me including nine-axle trucks. Fuel-wise, however, I used just 4.9 litres/100 km.

I found the average speed for cars was at least 115 km/h and trucks about 105 km/h. Yet, instead of lowering highway speeds, Ontario has actually been experimenting with higher speed limits. To me, this clearly shows that we’re not willing to pay the price for a smaller carbon footprint.

David Enns Cornwall, Ont.

Track record

Re Huawei Must Be Kept Out Of Our 5G Networks (Report on Business, Jan. 3): Contributor Matthew Lombardi does a dutiful job of repeating the broad assertions often made against Huawei. There are a number of additional facts that should be noted.

First, Huawei Canada has been in operation for more than a decade in Canada, and our Canadian work force numbers 1,200. During that time, we have sold 4G LTE and 3G network equipment to Rogers, Bell and Telus, as well as regional telcos such as SaskTel. We have never received an official complaint from either our customers or the Canadian government related to our conduct, security measures or adherence to Canadian laws. We operate according to the strictest of oversight protocols, working closely with Canadian government security agencies.

Worldwide, Huawei has been scrutinized like no other technology company and I believe we have responded with complete transparency – committing to $2-billion in investments to improve system security as well as other measures. We have made it clear to governments including Canada’s: When it comes to the integrity of our technology, we are willing to meet any test.

Story continues below advertisement

Much of what Mr. Lombardi writes seems to arise from Trump administration talking points, as the U.S. President seeks to put pressure on Western governments to delay 5G investments using Huawei infrastructure. Even Donald Trump admits it is an effort motivated by a desire to gain leverage in his trade talks with China. The bottom line is that Huawei operates very openly and invites scrutiny. We regard the opportunity to support Canadian telcos as a privilege, and we will always act to ensure the integrity and security of our technology.

Alykhan Velshi Vice-president, corporate affairs, Huawei Canada; Toronto

Help wanted?

Re Queen Agrees To Let Harry and Meghan Live Part-time In Canada (Online, Jan. 13):

The people: Prince Harry, 35, Meghan, 38, and their son, eight months.

The problem: Can they afford to flee a royal mess and emigrate to Canada?

The risks: Lose an annual £5-million ($8.5-million) stipend from Harry’s father and their residency in Frogmore Cottage.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan: Sell T-shirts under the trademark “Sussex Royal” while living in a $13.26-million Vancouver Island “cottage.”

Assets: Approximately £30-million.

Liabilities: Angry grandmother.

Can The Globe please arrange a Financial Facelift for this struggling family?

Rudy Buller Toronto

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.