People line up to enter a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal on Jan. 6.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

On balance

Re By Pandering To The Unvaccinated, O’Toole Remains Offside With Most Canadians (Jan. 12): I believe the bigger issue is the danger to civil liberties of mandating people to get vaccinated.

I am vaccinated and fully support the use of vaccines. However, the right of each of us to dissent from government policy and majority opinion are vital freedoms that must, occasionally, give way to common necessity, but as little as possible.

I find that requiring vaccinations and masks in indoor public spaces is, in our crisis, a legitimate limit on our freedoms. But demonizing and coercing by law those few who do not wish to be vaccinated would likely have little effect on the overall course of COVID-19, and be another dangerous step in the erosion of civil liberties in Canada.

Robert Girvan Toronto

In development

Re There May Be An Answer To The Housing Crisis – Let Cities Sprawl (Jan. 10): I expect speculators and developers to applaud this opinion and rub their hands in greed.

Paul Rapoport Hamilton

It is not high immigration that is the problem, but rather the failure to plan for immigration. Urban planning that projects future housing requirements can often be based on outdated population projections and flawed assumptions. This results in huge shortfalls, and failure to fix such critical flaws would prolong the market conditions we are currently experiencing.

Similarly, the issue In Ontario should be municipal boundary expansion, not Greenbelt policies. There is more than enough land in the “Whitebelt” – the undeveloped lands between approved urban zoning in the Greater Toronto Area and the Greenbelt – for many future generations, however municipalities would need to expand their borders to accommodate new communities. Many could do so without coming anywhere close to the natural heritage preserve of the Greenbelt.

The solution should lie in demanding better, more accurate planning, municipal boundary expansion and, yes, intensification.

Dave Wilkes President and CEO, Building Industry and Land Development Association; Toronto

Toronto has so many construction cranes, nobody could say housing isn’t being built. But there is so much real estate speculation and thousands of units are unoccupied.

This is driving prices up and is the problem that should be solved. In addition, there should be a realistic and effective affordable housing strategy as densification occurs.

Jennie Ucar Toronto

China catch-up

Re Ottawa Eyes Indo-Pacific Plan To Shift Trade Away From China (Jan. 12): It seems like too little and too late. A proposed $3.5-billion investment to set up an Indo-Pacific plan is a drop in the bucket, and over five years it is minuscule.

China already has strong ties to the Association of South East Asian Nations and the subsequent Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership which includes Japan and South Korea. Both the Harper and Trudeau governments dragged their feet when they had the opportunity to join these groups, but failed to do so.

What trade group does the Trudeau government plan to work with to achieve its plan?

Richard Lee Oakville, Ont.

Way forward

Re Minister To Review How Abuse Is Dealt With In Amateur Sport (Jan. 10): I want to express my gratitude for the excellent series of articles on the prevalence of eating disorders among Olympic athletes.

I have worked with athletes and educated coaches as a psychotherapist who specializes in the treatment of eating disorders. There is no excuse for so-called science pertaining to athletes’ weight and performance; many such myths were dispelled close to three decades ago.

Many of these previously ignored issues have been systemic, with many coaches lacking the appropriate professional education about performance, nutrition, weight and relative energy deficiency in sport. Some have had untreated eating disorders themselves and others have been paid according to the success of their athletes.

Aside from this being a dire situation among Olympic athletes, there is an alarming shortage of eating disorder treatment across the country. It has become so much worse with the escalation of eating disorders since the start of the pandemic.

Cynthia Johnston Toronto

Family history

Re Frank Hasenfratz, Founder Of Linamar, Dies At 86 (Report on Business, Jan. 10): Like Frank Hasenfratz, my father George Roberts was a tool-and-die man.

He emigrated to Canada from Britain in 1951. At that time, the government wanted his skills and issued him a small loan to pay for his boat passage; there were no “freebies.” He arrived three months ahead of my mother and me to find accommodation and a job.

Like Mr. Hasenfratz, he quickly gained employment working on the Avro Arrow project at A.V. Roe Canada. Unlike Mr. Hasenfratz, my father didn’t become the founder of a large company. But as part of that generation of immigrant tradespeople who filled Canada’s skills gap in the 1950s and 1960s, he stayed, worked hard and helped build major manufacturing companies. I don’t remember him ever taking sick days.

I will always be proud of and grateful to my late father for his contribution, courage and determination.

Brenda Smith Burlington, Ont.

Coming attractions

Re Not Playing (Letters, Jan. 7): Like a letter-writer, my husband and I also experienced casual mask-wearing and minimal physical distancing when we went to see the latest Bond flick. I was uncomfortable and vowed never to set foot in another multiplex until the pandemic was over.

However, I didn’t give up going to movies. One of my favourite places in Ottawa is the independent ByTowne Cinema. Before the current lockdown, the staff were scrupulous about checking vaccinations and reminding folks to keep their masks on and space out their seats. And early in the pandemic, the previous owner installed a new HVAC system that significantly increased ventilation, even though this resulted in higher heating bills.

I felt safer at the ByTowne than almost any other indoor public space. I pray that it and other independent cinemas survive the pandemic. They have tried so hard to do the right thing and, in my opinion, succeeded.

Barbara Popel Ottawa

I want to support my local theatres. They have done as much as they can to stay afloat in these difficult times.

Movies have been one of the few cultural outings to escape our challenging circumstances. We need the arts now. When we emerge from this winter of discontent, we will need them even more.

Helena Dell’Orletta Barrie, Ont.

