A sign directs people to a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, N.B., on Sept. 22, 2021.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

And rising

Re Omicron Wave Is Nearing Its Peak, Quebec And Ontario Say (Jan. 14): How does Ontario know the Omicron wave is nearing its peak when government has stopped fully counting cases? Perhaps they are now using the crystal ball method.

Ron Buliung Toronto

Re Let’s Reverse COVID-19 Rules That Isolate Seniors In Their Long-Term Care Homes (Jan. 8): I agree that long-term care visitations should be allowed with cautionary measures in place.

I would add that family visitors often provide additional personal care and attention when facilities are short-staffed. They are much appreciated by overworked personnel.

It should be a right to be able to monitor that loved ones are well cared for. As well, it is an immense relief to those who worry about them.

Madeleine Nattrass Parksville, B.C.

Re U.S. Warns Against Travel To Canada Because Of COVID-19 Surge (Jan. 11): Unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also advising Americans to avoid travel to U.S. states where Omicron is running wild (i.e most of them), this has to be a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Perry Bowker Burlington, Ont.

State of the union

Re Frustrations Grow Amid Slow Pace Of Biden’s Guantanamo Closing Efforts (Jan. 10): The annual cost of housing a prisoner in Guantanamo Bay is US$13-million. Apparently, American justice does not come cheap.

Mark Leith Toronto

Re Spare Us The Hyperbole: Another U.S. Civil War Is Not On The Horizon (Opinion, Jan. 8): The Soviet Union fell because its communist economy couldn’t provide the necessities of life to its citizens. Today we are seeing capitalism increasingly running out of control.

This seems especially true in the United States, a land apparently also now less and less capable of providing the necessities of life to its citizens, many of whom used to fit snugly into a comfortable middle class.

Is it any surprise that many Americans are confused and angry? Couple that with intractable civic prejudices – against those of different sexes, sexual orientation, races and religions – and the country looks more and more like a society straining at its straps.

Columnist Konrad Yakabuski doesn’t think a U.S. civil war is on the horizon. I hope he’s right. I just wish I had his confidence.

Risa Klarman Toronto

Chinese influence

Re Chinese Foreign Minister In Sri Lanka To Discuss Belt And Road Initiative (Report on Business, Jan. 10): A more accurate headline would be: “China’s Belt and Road projects in Sri Lanka strangulate country’s fiscal sovereignty.”

Swire Chin Toronto

Valuable information

Re A Finance Professor’s Advice On Investing In Bitcoin: Just Say No (Report on Business, Jan. 5): Bitcoin has a few attributes that set it apart from fiat currencies.

No single person or group controls bitcoin. There will never be more than 21 million minted. Thus no one can devalue it by minting more whenever they wish.

Regarding the volatility of bitcoin, with tongue in cheek one might suggest that the jiggery-pokery of central banks cause fiat currencies to fluctuate and only bitcoin is stable.

Bitcoin will never be the currency to buy doughnuts at Tim Hortons. However, one could imagine it transferred infrequently between people, corporations or governments as stores of value, investment or loans – a little like gold, but easier to transport.

John Bond Hamilton, Ont.

One for all

Re North American Supermarkets Are In Need Of Reinvention (Opinion, Jan. 8): One change the pandemic introduced at our local supermarkets is a single queue for the next available checkout, something we had grown accustomed to while living in Britain.

Years ago, banks and airlines did away with “lotto-lineups,” where a scientific approach had to be deployed if one hoped to spend the least amount of time in line. There is always someone with an issue that manages to slow down a chosen line.

Our primary supermarket has gone back to the lotto-lineup method, while the other is still using a queue system. If it wasn’t for the fact we can walk to our primary one, I would prefer the other – that is, as long it resists implementing self-checkouts with dreaded warnings of “unexpected item in the bagging area.”

Dave Sanderson Carleton Place, Ont.

Quote-unquote

Re Write What You Know (Arts & Pursuits, Jan. 8): A couple of book reviews piqued my interest quite a bit. To my dismay, I discovered that these highly praised novels take up the current fad of eschewing quotation marks to indicate dialogue.

I don’t really understand why authors and their complicit editors think they can just jettison a valuable convention in English literature that has stood us in good stead for hundreds of years. If they want to attempt an experimental, edgy creative work, fine, but we’re talking about conventional narratives.

I see absolutely no reason for helpful quotation marks to be missing. I can only think it is laziness. In that case, I’m too lazy to strain myself in separating out dialogue from narration and refuse to buy the book.

So we’re even. Except the author, of course, is out some bucks.

Tim Schobert Ottawa

Comfort zone

Re Birkenstock’s Schlubby Boston Clog Proves One Of The Most Wanted Items Of 2021 (Jan. 6): As a hostess in the Ontario Pavilion at Expo 67, I was required to wear high heels for 10 hours at a stretch. My off-duty Birks saved my feet.

Comfort might explain their popularity. What a concept!

Ann (Stephenson) Cowan Vancouver

Secret life of pets

Re Pandemic Puppy Boom A Boon For Pet Industry But Stretches Services Thin (Jan. 11): A bernedoodle owner says that “$8 beef tendons are the only treats that pass his discerning palate.” I had to laugh.

Many years ago, our beagle could escape through the slightest of cracks in the back door and spend the next several hours at large, existing on the contents of neighbourhood garbage cans. With a keen sense of smell, he would always return with a full belly dragging on the ground. To the horror of my mother, he would faithfully unhinge his jaw and deposit its contents on our kitchen’s linoleum floor.

Oh, how dog’s lives have changed.

David Malcolm Hamilton, Ont.

Re Israeli Researchers Train Goldfish To Drive A Car (Jan. 11): I no longer leave my car keys on the table beside the goldfish bowl.

Henry Van Drunen Stratford, Ont.

