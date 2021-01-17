Open this photo in gallery ICU health-care workers don PPE before entering a negative pressure room to care for a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Dec. 9, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Is there a doctor in the house?

Primary-care physicians will keep track of where 90-year-olds live, we are reassured by a letter-writer (Need A Hand? – Jan. 13). But can I be sure that by the time I hit 90 (15 years hence), I will have landed a doctor in the town where I recently moved? The prospect seems dim.

David Priest Cobourg, Ont.

I am a retired rural family doctor who wants to volunteer to give COVID-19 vaccines. Like many others, I am concerned about Ontario’s slow rollout. But I do not have the stamina to work full-time. I would be happy to work part-time and do not wish to be paid for doing so.

Currently, renewing my licence with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario would require a short-term licence costing $345 per 30-day period, and paperwork from a hospital or university before I can even apply. And membership renewal with the Canadian Medical Protective Association (for immunizations only) would cost $75 per month.

After a few months, this adds up as a cost to volunteer. Might government pick up some of this, or might some of it be reduced under the circumstances? The CPSO says it is working on a new framework by Jan. 18. I hope they will drop their hurdles to retired doctors. I suspect we are needed.

Denise Bowes MD, CCFP; Brockville, Ont.

Pandemic privilege

Re Mask-wearing Necessary But Challenging, Coaches Find (Sports, Jan. 14): Try wearing full personal protective equipment for a 12-hour shift in a hospital, coach.

Sue Gal Richmond Hill, Ont.

Re Vacationing Politicians Are Just An Extreme Example Of Canada’s Privilege Pandemic (Jan. 7): Tracing the path of COVID-19 does not simply uncover social disparities in Canada. The disease’s initially slow and unobstructed spread throughout North America and Europe reveals to me a deeply ingrained, and now deadly, sense of Western superiority and entitlement.

As a Canadian who lived in Beijing until the pandemic began, it was clear to me (and to most others I know with ties to both Asia and the West) as early as mid-February that without swift and drastic action from Western governments, COVID-19 would cause unprecedented devastation at home.

China literally built hospitals from the ground up to contain COVID-19, and to buy the rest of the world time to develop a plan and limit deaths. Just as some privileged Canadians now consider themselves to be “somehow different” and immune to COVID-19’s effects, it would follow that Western hubris transformed a regional tragedy into a global catastrophe.

Madeleine Cavanagh Toronto

Transitional politics

Re Pompeo Lifts ‘Self-imposed Restrictions’ On U.S.-Taiwan Relationship (Online, Jan. 9): Amid political turmoil in Washington, one could easily overlook how Donald Trump’s presidency ended and began with friendly gestures toward Taiwan.

In 2016, Mr. Trump made public a phone call with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Now Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States is lifting self-imposed restrictions on officials’ contacts with Taiwan, saying such measures were merely appeasements to China.

True, the U.S. may be leveraging Taiwan against China, and there are risks. Likewise, Mr. Pompeo is signaling to Rust Belt supporters who resent losing manufacturing jobs to China. That does not change the fact Taiwan is an independent democracy and a thriving economy tightly linked to North America.

Taiwan is under constant threat from China, which promises to annex it by military force. If the world can deter war by demonstrating support for Taiwan, Canada and other like-minded countries should consider similar moves.

Scott Simon Professor, School of Sociological and Anthropological Studies, University of Ottawa; Chelsea, Que.

Re Big Tech Companies Join List Of Biden Inauguration Donors (Report on Business, Jan. 11): It was with something bordering on despair that I read this story. Joe Biden has not even taken office yet and he is arguably giving special access to those who can afford to pay.

This inauguration would have been an excellent event to showcase a “progressive” focus on leveling the playing field when it comes to access to power. Would it have been so difficult to say no corporate, union nor individual donations can exceed $1,000?

I acknowledge that the proposed Biden cabinet seems quite diverse and that is positive. But this feels like a missed opportunity to send a message that the next four years won’t be business as usual, confirming some of the worst fears of many Americans about who gets heard in the corridors of power in Washington.

Hopefully this won’t become a trend.

Craig Neville Vernon, B.C.

Repeat history?

Re Reporter Exposed ‘Folly’ Of Vietnam War (Obituary, Jan. 11): Reading Neil Sheehan’s obit, one has to admire his bravery in liberating the Pentagon Papers to shine a light on U.S. deceit over the futility of the Vietnam War. He stood up for truth, was acclaimed for it in his own lifetime and allowed to live in his own country.

Will history accord Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange the same admiration? I hope so. Compare the unrelenting persecution of these three to the recent presidential pardons for Paul Manafort and Roger Stone. In starting a new chapter on Jan. 20, the United States should put mercy near the top of the first page.

Mike Firth Toronto

Legacy on ice

Re NHL Player Bill Masterton Dies From Injuries Sustained On The Ice (Moment in Time, Jan. 15): Since then, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy has been awarded annually “to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

Donald Rollins Vernon, B.C.

Well read

Re What CanLit Meant To Margaret Laurence (Arts & Pursuits, Jan. 2): When I immigrated from the United States in 1970, I was hired to teach Grade 9 and Grade 10 English at Leaside High School in Toronto. There I discovered, in a basement bookroom, dozens of New Canadian Library novels intended for Grade 13.

Each week I borrowed a Canadian novel, Margaret Laurence’s The Stone Angel among them, and was impressed by the quality of the writing. Prairie novels by Frederick Philip Grove, Sinclair Ross and Martha Ostenso far surpassed those by U.S. authors Edna Ferber and Willa Cather. In my U.S. education, the only Canadian author I was exposed to was Stephen Leacock – in an anthology of American literature.

Fortunately those times are long past, even if Americans often don’t realize where Margaret Atwood comes from.

Nancy Carlman Vancouver

