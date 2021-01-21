Open this photo in gallery Conservative MP Derek Sloan arrives at West Block, Dec. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

A new era

Re Joe Biden Is The Man For This Repair Job (Editorial, Jan. 20): Joe Biden’s inauguration speech gives us a glimpse of a new, hopeful paradigm: Make America good again.

Mike Hillis Port Williams, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Oil’s well?

Re The Scrapping Of Keystone XL Is Devastating For Alberta – And Jason Kenney (Jan. 20): For generations, Alberta premiers have vowed to diversify the province’s economy. But guess what? None have actually done it.

Alberta mostly relies on a “fingers-crossed” economy, one buffered by the whims of rising or falling oil prices. For provincial and municipal leaders to turn around and blame the latest U.S. president feels disingenuous.

I believe Alberta’s leaders have failed the province at every turn – time to look in the mirror.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Calgary

Pandemic efforts

Re Pfizer To Halt All Vaccine Shipments To Canada For One Week (Jan. 20): In a free-market economy, vaccine procurement is governed by the laws of supply and demand, which give rise to buyer’s and seller’s markets. In a pandemic, sellers control that market.

The only limits on the power of sellers is national interest or control of production and distribution. Countries who control these factors are generally getting more consistent supplies than those who do not.

Starting now, Canada should create a domestic supply chain for future health emergencies. In the bigger picture, we should also question the private ownership of this cornerstone of a strong health system.

Story continues below advertisement

Jim Young Burlington, Ont.

Re How Atlantic Canada Beat Back The Virus (Editorial, Jan. 18): The Globe’s editorial highlights a lot of the confusion I experienced last summer. I took for granted that the purpose of pandemic restrictions was to reach near-zero case growth. I was puzzled when Ontario started to reopen without ever getting there.

It was strange and alarming to watch the government ease its approach, and to watch people take advantage before the job was done. Meanwhile, I’ve entered my 11th month of living more or less in lockdown.

I used to live in Nova Scotia, and I’m starting to make plans to move back once the travel situation has improved. Ontario, where I was born and raised, is a hard place to trust right now.

Henry Howe Toronto

Conservative conflicts

Re O’Toole Moves To Oust MP Sloan From Caucus Over White Supremacist Donation (Jan. 19): It’s about time Erin O’Toole took some action. He has at last found an appropriate target for his ire.

Story continues below advertisement

There should be no place in Canadian government for someone such as Derek Sloan who would tear down the core values that make us who we are: a people who respect all nationalities and religions within our country, who do not question the motives of those not descended from Anglo-Saxon roots.

We should not fall prey to the vitriol and behaviour currently emanating from certain quarters of our southern neighbour.

Carol Victor Burlington, Ont.

On Mike Harris

Re Ontario Celebrates Mike Harris, Even As The Stain On His Legacy Persists (Jan. 15): Columnist Tanya Talaga repeats Mike Harris’s infamous quote about wanting Indigenous protesters out of Ipperwash Provincial Park. The coarse and offensive language that he used overshadows his mistaken position that they had no right to be there.

The Ontario Provincial Police then laid charges of “forcible detainer” against 23 Indigenous persons. In 1996, those charges went to court. I was the Crown counsel assigned to prosecute them. I withdrew them all.

My research revealed government documents from 1937 referring to an old Indigenous cemetery “which is located within the territory now being developed as a park.” That documentation confirmed the honest belief of the occupiers that they were justified in being there.

Story continues below advertisement

Author Peter Edwards in One Dead Indian aptly puts it this way: “Van Drunen … was conceding that [the protesters’] best argument came from documents in the provincial government’s own files, something the government side should have known before … Dudley George was shot or these charges were ever laid.”

Henry Van Drunen Stratford, Ont.

Re Yes, Mike Harris Deserves Ontario’s Highest Honour (Jan. 6): A well-deserved honour for Mike Harris! Despite having parents who were part of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation and a daughter who is a Liberal candidate, I am an 83-year-old Tory, albeit of the Red variety.

In my view, Mr. Harris is the only politician in my lifetime who said what he intended to do and actually did it. He took office during a difficult time and brought Ontario’s finances into balance. Kudos.

Ron Emo Collingwood, Ont.

Racism in Canada

Re To End Racism Against Indigenous People, We Have To Name It And Speak Up (Jan. 19): Contributor Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond challenges us to address racism that is becoming more blatant with the pandemic, and refers to incidents in my neighbouring community of Duncan. A First Nations elder recently told me how hurtful and wrong the phrase “unprecedented pandemic” is to her people, whose ancestors were decimated by smallpox a few generations ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Are children being taught the contributions of First Nations to Canada? Education is key to overcoming the ignorance that breeds racism. As a descendent of 19th-century settlers, my responsibility is to listen to Indigenous people who trust me with their stories, and to show them the respect and gratitude that are long overdue.

Connie Gibbs Salt Spring Island, B.C.

Speaking out to condemn racism will likely not be enough. Change will come with an understanding of the backdrop to the unique challenges that First Nations face. A good starting point would be enrolling in the free Indigenous Canada online course offered by the University of Alberta.

Thomas Hill Richmond Hill, Ont.

Closer to home

Re Ireland Publishes Grim Report On Abuse, Deaths At Mother And Baby Homes (Jan. 13): The same church practice of separating young unmarried women and their babies was carried out here in Canada from the late 1940s to the 1980s. I lost my son to adoption, and we both lived for 53 years without knowledge of each other. We didn’t deserve such a long and cruel separation.

In November, the United Church of Canada apologized for its role in running homes for unwed mothers. Theirs is the only apology that has been issued in Canada to date. When a Senate committee studied the issue in 2018, a formal apology from the federal government was at the top of its list of recommendations.

Story continues below advertisement

When will Canada’s governments and religious organizations acknowledge past wrongs and do the right thing?

Jennifer Charles Oxford Mills, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com