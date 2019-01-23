Jan. 23: Next steps in the extradition scenario? Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery This picture taken in 2017 shows U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President, Xi Jinping, leaving a business leaders' event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

The China scenario

Re U.S. Moves To Extradite Huawei Executive (Jan. 22): If Meng Wanzhou is extradited to the United States, we are going to have a very interesting scenario.

Is China going to start arresting and executing Americans living in China? Will it be able to bully and intimidate the U.S. as it has Canada? It’s no wonder China is exerting so much pressure on us.

Frank Foulkes, Toronto

When the U.S. brings a formal request for the extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, Canada’s Minister of Justice should decline the request for lack of compelling evidence. He should then permit the repatriation of Ms. Meng once Canadians in detention in China are released. Not before.

In 2018, Ms. Meng was charged in New York with conspiracy to defraud international institutions. It is alleged that a company called Skycom had dealings with Iran contrary to U.S. sanctions, and that entity is controlled by Ms. Meng’s company, Huawei.

In 2015, the Iran nuclear deal was agreed with Iran by the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany and European Union. International sanctions were lifted. Subsequently, all these participants and the International Atomic Energy Agency agreed Iran had complied with the terms of that deal.

Later, the U.S. pulled out of the deal, mainly because Donald Trump wanted to score political points with conservatives in the U.S. and Israel.

The U.S. reimposed its sanctions. Other countries did not. UN sanctions were not reimposed. Having taken this action for blatantly partisan domestic political reasons, the U.S. now believes it can arrest foreign nationals for committing acts which today are not crimes except under U.S. law.

The U.S. is generally a friendly partner to Canada, but it never puts its own interests second. Hence, in this case, the U.S. cares not a jot what happens to the Canadians detained in China.

That’s not America’s job, it’s Justin Trudeau’s job. So he has a decision to make: Defend his citizens or knuckle under to U.S. political pressure.

Stephen Bennett, Foreign Service officer (retired), Ottawa

Now that China’s Foreign Ministry has “distanced itself from remarks made by its ambassador to Canada” and issued comments that “differed substantially from a threat issued last week” by ambassador Lu Shaye, will Mr. Lu seek amnesty and shelter in Canada?

Eric Pelletier, Toronto

Dairy’s demotion

Canada’s Food Guide, released Tuesday, is out of step with its attitude to dairy products, which are indeed a group of foods with specific nutritional characteristics. For this reason, it is difficult to accept the new version of Canada’s Food Guide, which virtually ignores these characteristics, having demoted dairy under a new grouping of vegetable and animal proteins.

While rich in protein, dairy products remain an exceptional source of calcium. Will we need to indulge in processed and calcium-fortified “plant milks,” a tonne of broccoli or a few supplements to reach an adequate calcium intake on a daily basis?

Is this new guide a gesture of political correctness on the part of Health Canada to neutralize past criticisms concerning interventions by the food industry?

This new classification does not reflect a general trend, since recent food guides issued in the industrialized world do assign a special status to dairy products, whether they be published in Japan, Brazil, the U.S. or as the Mediterranean Diet.

The “Food Planet Health” report from the EAT-Lancet Commission (January, 2019), issued to set guidelines for a healthy diet from sustainable production by 2050, does grant a specific role to dairy within a major transformation of our eating habits, which asks that we double our consumption of vegetables, fruits, nuts and legumes and cut by 50 per cent our intake of red meat and sugar.

Louise Lambert-Lagacé, clinical dietitian, Montreal

Drivers, bad and good

Re There Are A Lot Of Royally Bad Drivers – But Not All Of Them Are Seniors (Jan. 22): André Picard rightly highlights the fact drivers of all ages can be a menace on the roads. Along with the rise in population and vehicle ownership, the number of vehicles on the planet has more than quadrupled since 1970. Laws of probability say there will be more tragic accidents, not to mention a proportional rise in the burning of fossil fuels over that time span.

There are more than an estimated one billion vehicles on Earth today; this number continues to increase at an alarming rate.

Looking back at Humboldt, and more recently at the Ottawa bus tragedy, I sincerely hope to see fully autonomous vehicles powered by renewable energy in my lifetime so that we can finally right some of the wrongs we have created.

Mary Lapner, Ottawa

Re New Police Powers in Screening Drivers for Impairment Divides Experts (Jan. 21): Under the old law, the police had to detect the odour of an alcoholic beverage on the breath of a driver before demanding the reliable, accurate and rapid roadside breath test. In one recent study, the police were only able to detect this odour in some 60 per cent of drivers who had consumed increasingly popular vodka.

Allowing the police to skip the “smell test” and go straight to the roadside breath test will increase the detection rate of drinking drivers, and hence traffic safety.

James Wigmore, forensic toxicologist; Toronto

‘Silence was never my friend’

Re A Silent Struggle (First Person, Jan. 21): I also suffer from PTSD. I’ve come to accept that it’s part of me, and that it will sometimes rear its ugly head. At those times, I get outside and I exercise really hard, I repeat “I’m okay,” I spend some minutes on mindful meditation, I focus on trees (it helps).

But if I am confronted with someone asking why I’m angry or sad, I tell them. The first time it was hard. Family said I was a drama queen, exaggerating.

But I found when I described specific instances, I saw horror and shock and then … understanding: They “got” it.

Keeping the secret didn’t help me. Each time I open up, I chip a little more off the power of the memory. The tears and those letters, PTSD, block the listener.

The “story,” which I often begin with “This is hard,” embraces them. Only one person rejected my fear because (I now understand) she was party to it.

With my PTSD, and its manifestation of depression and anger, silence was never my friend.

Sally Barker, Victoria

Hmm…

Brian Gable’s Tuesday editorial cartoon, Image Problem, depicts Mickey Mouse on the clock face of Big Ben at Britain’s Houses of Parliament.

Following the past weekend’s Conference Championship results, I expect to see the same cartoon – this time featuring the NFL’s head office.

Andrew Matthews, Toronto