Pandemic problems

Re Ontario Unveils Plans For Easing COVID-19 Curbs (Jan. 21): I am a 75-year old husband, father and grandfather who was recently diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer. As with all cancers, it is important to react quickly in getting treatment and I have been doing just that.

My surgery to cut out the tumour was scheduled for Jan. 28. Early last week, my surgeon’s office advised that it was cancelled until further notice – the hospital’s operating room was shut down due to a surge in COVID-19 admissions.

I have no choice but to wait and hope the tumour doesn’t grow too quickly. Our medical system is broken, and I think it has been for years due to the ineptitude of our political leaders. Now they get to blame it on COVID-19.

Paul Colangelo Collingwood, Ont.

Re Supply Chain Reaction: Why Our Fragile Food System Is Being Disrupted (Jan. 21): Business is strangled, supply chains wrecked, inflation coming on – and for some reason the government imposes a vaccine mandate on truckers, making this all worse.

Why? Has anybody heard that truckers are a source of COVID-19 transmission, sitting alone in their trucks all day? What does Justin Trudeau know that we don’t?

Drew Bednar Hamilton

Alberta affair

Re Jason Kenney Has Become The Boris Johnson Of Canadian Politics (Jan. 21): There may be other, more hard-hitting arguments to compare Jason Kenney with Boris Johnson. The matter of a distracted driving ticket issued to his Justice Minister should not be one of them.

Here we have Kaycee Madu, a person of colour in a position of authority receiving a traffic ticket. He believed he may have been racially profiled, an issue against which he is known to fight. So he picks up the phone to discuss it with the Edmonton police chief. No personal favours were asked for nor received. He paid the ticket.

This should be a non-story, not an “automatic termination offence.” Calls for Mr. Madu’s resignation feel like an overreaction.

Asad Ansari Oakville, Ont.

The pejoratives most often assigned to Boris Johnson are that he is lazy, sloppy and flippant. I’m not sure that all of his failings can be accurately applied to Jason Kenney. However, the Premier’s forecast last year that Alberta would experience the “best summer ever” certainly leaves him open to similar criticism.

Mr. Kenney does seem to share one characteristic with Mr. Johnson: The ability to survive evidence of scandal and incompetence that would have ended the careers of others.

Martin Birt Uxbridge, Ont.

I am increasingly more embarrassed to be an Albertan in this ”reign of error” we live with. I find the behaviour of Jason Kenney and Justice Minister Kaycee Madu beyond the pale.

The manipulation of facts and skirting of truth seem to have become commonplace for the Premier and his government.

Randy Clark Sherwood Park, Alta.

Better Biden?

Re Is Joe Biden Doomed Already After Just One Year? (Jan. 21): The Republicans have rejected dialogue and compromise. Instead, they have undermined and stonewalled Joe Biden’s administration on nearly all fronts.

The more accurate question should be: Is U.S. democracy doomed?

Gordon Yanchyshyn Toronto

Re Voting Rights Top Off Biden’s First Year Of Flops (Jan. 20): I suggest that as long as a majority of Republicans refuse to accept that their candidate did indeed lose in a free, fair and open election – nearly 70 per cent, according to one recent poll – then the restoration of American sanity will defy the best efforts of any one individual, president or otherwise.

David Bright St. Catharines, Ont.

It should be pointed out that the issue is not a small group of men sitting in a Midwestern diner, grumbling about Joe Biden and lefty Democrats. There are roughly 74 million Americans who voted in 2020 for the Republicans and the previous president, and who would likely do so again despite (or because of) the lack of character displayed. I believe the threat is real and it is large.

Downplaying the potential danger north of the border to established norms of decency does us no good. To confront evil, one have first to acknowledge it.

Eve Giannini Toronto

Pay for it

Re If The BBC Can Move To A Pay Model, Can The CBC Be Far Behind? (Jan. 20): If the public supports the CBC, then let the 5 per cent who tune in pay for it. I for one will spend my subscription money elsewhere, and would prefer my taxes allocated to more pressing needs.

Janek Jagiellowicz Waterloo, Ont.

There seems to be a misunderstanding of the fundamental definition of public broadcasting and the reason for it. Take the public part out – remove accessibility to all without a paywall – and there is no longer a public broadcaster.

Sheila Petzold Ottawa

The tragedy of consumerism awaits a society that surrenders its culture to the vagaries of the marketplace, guided by what sells instead of what matters.

HBO, Netflix, Apple, etc., have produced quality content, but I find they pale in comparison to the quantity of excellence the BBC has output over its lifetime. Moreover, a tragedy of democracy would unfold when those without money have their influence denied. Giving people an option to subscribe, when they can’t afford to, would be an insult.

So pity the British. Pity the rest of us who would also settle for the moneyed truth that beggars can’t be choosers in our future cultural productions or democratic expressions.

Tony D’Andrea Toronto

If the CBC becomes a pay model, isn’t that called CTV?

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

Feel seen

Re Former NDP Leader Alexa McDonough Blazed A Trail For Women In Canadian Politics (Obituary, Jan. 22): I remember so vividly watching Alexa McDonough in the 1997 leaders’ debate with my mom.

She was on our television, fearlessly holding the most powerful man in the country to account for his record on child poverty. As a young girl living in poverty, watching this spectacular woman fighting for me changed how I viewed the world, and what was possible for me in it.

My mom, overcome with emotion, equal parts hope and relief, just kept repeating, “Finally.” Thanks to Ms. McDonough for being our “finally.” We are forever indebted to her for her courage, determination and service.

Sarah Wasylycia Russell, Ont.

