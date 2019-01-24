Jan. 24: The new Canada food guide’s ‘pretty plate.’ Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Canada's new food guide stresses eating more legumes. Health Canada

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..................................................................................................................................

Canada’s ‘pretty plate’

I take issue with André Picard that “People on low incomes can only afford or access the highly processed foods that don’t appear on the pretty plate” (Canada’s New Food Guide Is A Good Upgrade, But Skirts Around Issues Of Inequality, Jan. 23). This would be good news to multibillion-dollar food corporations such as PepsiCo and Nestle.

Story continues below advertisement

When I took a close look at the new food guide’s “pretty plate,” there were some foods that would be out of reach for many low-income families: berries (especially if they are out of season), beef and nuts. But there are many inexpensive whole foods that are nutrient- and fibre rich, such as root vegetables, brown rice, all of the legumes, oatmeal, apples, eggs and tofu. Highly processed foods are often high in sugar, salt, refined flour, trans fats and preservatives.

Many of these foods are highly addictive and spike blood sugar, causing you to overeat and creating a cycle of unhealthy eating patterns.

Rita Shefsky, Toronto

.........................

I reviewed the PDF document of the new Canada Food Guide. The photos show appetizing plates of delicious real food, similar to what my family eats daily.

I am so happy the guide explicitly tells people to stop consuming sugary drinks and eating confectioneries, to reduce alcohol consumption, eliminate junk foods and drink water. The guide doesn’t remove meats and dairy products, it just advises eating less of them and encourages greater intake of whole fruits, nuts, whole grains and vegetables.

We have ballooning health costs in this country: The excess consumption of junk foods and junk drinks, as well as high-fat red meats, contributes to diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity and the need for costly replacements of degenerated body parts. Punishing your body with poor nutrition because your brain gets a minor temporary high from junk food is a bad way to respect your health.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

I encourage all Canadians gradually to make the changes suggested to eat better – and live healthier, longer lives.

Deborah Webb, Penticton, B.C.

.........................

In an otherwise excellent presentation on the new food guide, why use a plastic bottle as the symbol for drinking water? Surely a glass or even a faucet or fountain would have been a better choice.

Yes, some households (particularly in Indigenous communities) are forced to rely on bottled water. But we must discourage the use of plastic whenever possible.

Diane Pope, Brantford, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

China, collateral damage

Re China Shows Its True Face In Meng Affair (editorial, Jan. 23): It’s not correct that “The Meng dispute has shown the world the true face of the regime that runs China.” We have always known exactly how deadly it is. And preferred making money to worrying about the collateral damage.

Only change? Now we’re the collateral damage.

Peter Ferguson, Kimberley, Ont.

.........................

I for one am thankful to Canada’s Ambassador to China, John McCallum, for using his insight into that country and injecting common sense into the Meng Wanzhou situation, and – one hopes – awakening the Chinese government to the reality that there is a better way than arresting and punishing or executing Canadians (Canada’s China Envoy John McCallum Says Huawei Executive Has Good Chance Of Avoiding U.S. Extradition – online, Jan. 23).

Mr. McCallum’s three points are refreshing and frank, and help to de-escalate the dispute: that President Donald Trump’s comments indicate a political angle, the extraterritorial aspect of the case, and the potential U.S. enforcement-overreach with the extension of its Iran sanctions.

Story continues below advertisement

To pompously assert this is only a matter of the “rule of law” is a major oversimplification. Unlike the U.S., we do not arrogantly claim authority over the world and try to criminalize third-country sanction-violators.

Lorne Salter, Gabriola, B.C.

1,000 reasons for $100s

Re Growing Use Of $100 Bills At Odds With Cashless Trend (Jan. 23): No mention is made of the cessation of production of the $1,000 bill by the Bank of Canada in 2000 as a possible cause of the heightened use of the $100 bill. Hmm …

E. Peter McKinney, Saint-Laurent, Que.

Brexit, Nexit

With all the various articles on Brexit, it is distressing to watch a proud nation race like a lemming toward the cliff. Why not just Nexit and try again? One of the dark aspects of modern democracy is that governments and politicians seemingly will never, ever, ever admit they might have made a mistake. Opposition lies in wait to pounce rather than help, the viral media is ever ready to criticize, and all parties stubbornly focus on gaining or maintaining power.

Of course, long after the fact, people rush to apologize profusely to those sorely injured by stupid mistakes that were obvious even at the time they were occurring.

Meanwhile, the farce repeats unless committed leaders rise above the rabble to put a stop to it.

Where are they now?

Please hurry!

Perry Bowker, Burlington, Ont.

Winter? Count on it

Re Activists, Councillors Call For State Of Emergency Over Homeless (Jan. 23): According to Toronto Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, the homelessness and housing crisis has crept up on us “like climate change.”

She makes the remarkable prediction that “if we don’t follow up with true concrete actions …we’re going to be in bigger trouble … 12 months from now.” She has been on council since 2010 and every year since – and I believe before – we have had winter.

Every year, our winters have been cold. Every year, we have had homeless people. Every year, my church has opened its doors to the Out of the Cold Program. And every year, our church’s gymnasium has been full in the winter months. It is shameful that more has not been done to address this outrage in our city.

Michael J. Wills, Toronto

‘Doc’ on the podium

Re Halladay Was True-Blue, Regardless Of His Jersey (Sports, Jan. 22): Just months before Roy Halladay’s death in 2017, a friend and I attended his induction into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. His acceptance speech was the highlight of the afternoon. For a man who supposedly didn’t like the limelight, he was gracious and seemed extremely comfortable on the podium. He spoke without notes; his speech was self-deprecating, and with somewhat of a comic’s timing, extremely funny.

There were probably fewer than 500 people in attendance, and maybe the intimate gathering made it comfortable for him. His induction into Cooperstown will present a much larger stage, but I disagree with Cathal Kelly that Roy Halladay would have hated being on the podium. In fact, I believe he would have relished the moment.

Ken Myron, Ancaster, Ont.