Open this photo in gallery Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

When? Where?

Re Country Faces Major Slowdown In Deliveries Of Pfizer Vaccine (Jan. 22): With some of the money saved on the Pfizer bargain, the government could buy a large pack of condolence cards. They could be sent to the grieving families of vulnerable Canadians who may die, unnecessarily, over the next months while waiting for promised vaccines.

Ralph Bloch Hamilton

Re Distancing Not Easy In Special-needs Scenarios (Jan. 12): Dedicated staff are still supporting students who cannot learn remotely, who fall exponentially behind without in-person learning. These bus drivers, education assistants, office staff and teachers are committed to ensuring our students with special needs are supported in schools that are often akin to hospital-like settings. They deserve our support, too.

Let’s get them vaccinated now, so they can continue this essential work in the safest way possible.

Rachel Chernos Lin Toronto District School Board Trustee, Ward 11

General direction

Re All Sizzle, No Substance: A Typical Trudeau Mistake Created This Fiasco (Jan. 22): I agree that Julie Payette “was the very image of the modern governor-general,” and would add that she is well-acquainted with matters astronomical. She is also very good at integral and differential calculus and knows the scientific names of beings animalculous.

Alas, these are not the necessary qualifications.

Peter Lavin Toronto

This has actually given the Prime Minister a golden opportunity to telegraph to the world that Canada takes reconciliation seriously beyond good words and earnest workshops. The government could select a First Nations candidate of stature and standing to take on the duties of governor-general.

Samphe Lhalungpa Ottawa

It is indeed sad and unfortunate that those working in the employ of, or with, Julie Payette experienced the effects of a toxic workplace. However, give a thought to all those who do not have the benefit of expensive auditors to publicly reveal that fact.

Employees of all kinds, including minorities and women, continue to experience bullying, harassment and discrimination in their workplaces, and are forced to accept it unless they can leave. Few complain. Of those who do, many receive a shrug.

This happens in all workplaces, from factory floors to the upper echelons of Corporate Canada. Fear and intimidation is often an accepted management style. Before expressing shock at Ms. Payette’s behaviour, business owners, boards of directors, managers and HR administrators across the country should ask themselves if they truly provide a safe, respectful and nurturing work environment.

Cynthia Rowden Toronto

To the right, to the right

Re O’Toole Has Realized That In Order To Win, Sloan Has To Go (Jan. 20): Getting rid of Derek Sloan should be the least of Erin O’Toole’s problems. There is a far-right faction lurking in the Conservative Party with a history of nativism and xenophobia. Neo-fascism is on the rise in Europe, the United States, Brazil and elsewhere, and Canada is not immune.

The Conservatives span the entire political right. Ruling such a party is like herding cats. To disassociate from the far-right and move the party toward the centre, Mr. O’Toole tries to emulate Red Tories such as Joe Clark and Bill Davis, but with little success. I believe he keeps making two big mistakes: He’s inconsistent, and he acts too late.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

Retweet this

Re Don’t Ignore Social Media’s Systemic Failure (Jan. 18): Given the long-overdue suspension of Donald Trump’s social-media accounts and the extensive damage social media has done, we should ask: Why were governments not on the ball in regulating these platforms in the first place? Especially here in Canada, where the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is front and centre in its regulations.

Canada should expand its purview to include social media. What about establishing the Canadian Social Media Commission?

Bruce Hutchison Ottawa

Sky high

Re The Boeing 737 Max Remains A Risky Ride (Report on Business, Jan. 22): Here we go again with the not-novel discovery that economics and corporate interests may trump health and safety. The ungrounding of the Boeing 737 Max jet reeks to me of this. No amount of software manipulation and human skill seems muscle enough to go up against what contributor Brian A. Barsky calls the 737 Max’s “aerodynamically unstable design.”

As for Transport Canada’s imposition of “unique Canadian” measures, does that mean for our next (or last) flight, we will be served maple butter on toast?

Jenny Allen Midhurst, Ont.

I am an airline pilot with thousands of hours flying the Boeing 737 Max jet. I find contributor Brian A. Barsky underplays the enormous role that software plays in improving the flight-control characteristics of modern airliners.

Writing off the updated Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System would be akin to removing suspension bridges because of the Tacoma Narrows collapse, or banning the polio vaccine because of the Cutter incident. These improvements should be seen as iterations in the process of creating engineering marvels, not hazardous workarounds to poor design.

No manufacturer, regulator or technology is perfect; Boeing has accepted its role in these tragedies. But by learning from mistakes, and with the collaboration of regulators, engineers, airlines and pilots, the industry has set an example for how to mitigate risk and work together for the advancement of the public interest.

I look forward to once again piloting the 737 Max and I will have no hesitation having my loved ones on board as passengers.

Francis Hane Thunder Bay

Caveat emptor

Re Regulators Must Step In To Protect Investors From Bitcoin Volatility (Report on Business, Jan. 18): That would be the equivalent of gamblers being protected from casinos.

Sheldon Meingarten Toronto

Key to Kenney

Re The Scrapping Of Keystone XL Is Devastating For Alberta – And Jason Kenney (Jan. 20): In 2011, I was arrested on Parliament Hill, along with over 100 other Canadians, while protesting Keystone XL. I did not want this disaster completed in my name. I still don’t.

The scrapping of the pipeline should not be considered devastating. Devastation is what we will see if climate change and water degradation continues. Jason Kenney could solve unemployment in Alberta by cleaning up oil sands operations and providing income support and retraining for oil workers in transition.

Above all, he could stop pretending that Canadians don’t care, either about those workers or the climate. We do.

Donna Sinclair North Bay, Ont.

With his ability to lose a couple of billion taxpayer dollars on long-shot bets, Jason Kenney has convinced me he’d be a shoo-in over at the Alberta Investment Management Corp.

Fraser Murch Edmonton

