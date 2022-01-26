An empty Restaurant Olivia is shown in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. west of Montreal, on Dec. 31.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Done deal?

Re ‘Done With COVID’ Is Easier Said Than Done (Jan. 25): I believe it takes a unique form of resolve to assess a situation and determine a reasonable response. We are either leaders or followers when it comes to such definitive statements.

Being indignant does not get any mileage.

Tom Kitchen Parksville, B.C.

Here’s my answer to the question posed by columnist André Picard: Stop COVID-19 theatre and do what’s important.

Stop everything that is only marginally helpful such as unnecessary surface cleaning; plastic bags over PIN pads (that were probably last changed two years ago); arrows on store floors; border restrictions and repeated testing for vaccinated people; closing gyms, yoga and other fitness activities that follow clearly defined protocols.

Stop doing things where the risk is marginal in the face of larger factors feeding spread. Do continue to focus on masking where appropriate, hand hygiene and of course vaccines, including the consideration of vaccine mandates where necessary.

Start the process to build surge capacity in our hospital system so that the baseline isn’t running at 105 per cent. Finally – and as a psychiatrist I have to flag this one – meaningfully invest in broad-based mental-health services, rather than continuing lip service.

Paul Dagg MD, FRCPC; Kamloops, B.C.

Perhaps what some of us really want to say is we’re tired of fear. I had come to this several weeks ago, before Christmas, when I wanted a bit of normalcy at a restaurant with my husband, indoors, with a server to greet us and a warm and lively atmosphere.

I called the restaurant to reassure myself of their safety protocols, declaring that I was through with fear. That does not mean I am through with all necessary precautions, but that having done all in my control, life is still to be enjoyed.

Kit Gagnon Burlington, Ont.

Moving forward

Re Less Consumer Choice As Truckers Hit with Vaccine Mandate (Jan. 24): A minority of Canadian truckers are so angry about vaccine requirements that they are willing to drive across Canada to protest.

These are the same truckers who are required to take extensive training, renew licences and have their vehicles regularly inspected and maintained.

Truckers are now also required to be vaccinated in the United States. Yet unvaccinated truckers are outraged that if they are in the U.S. (how, I wonder?), upon return they will be required to isolate until we know they are not infected.

Or, they could voluntarily undergo a reduction in their risk of dying from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. Hmm.

Cliff Halliwell Ottawa

Re Virus Has Lasting Impact On U.S. Churches (Jan. 24): None of us had lived and worked in a pandemic. It is exhausting and challenging as we live in uncharted liminal space. Churches that could accept, adapt and create were the ones that excelled and expanded.

Our church has undoubtedly lost people, but it has also gained people who have never stepped inside our building as they joined us online. It isn’t about the building, it is about the message. Jesus didn’t ever say go to church, he said go to the world. It is about how we live seven days a week.

The pandemic has invited welcome innovation, and that is a spiritual gift if we are awake to the possibilities that can emerge.

John Pentland Reverend, Hillhurst United Church; Calgary

Russian history

Re On Russia (Letters, Jan. 22): A letter-writer recounted her experience with Russian delegates at NATO headquarters in the early 1990s. I was at NATO 10 years later, in charge of the Partnership for Peace secretariat which had responsibility for the NATO-Russia Council.

When we met, the allied side would consist of diplomats and civil servants with few participants in uniform. The Russian side, in contrast, was filled with generals in uniform and few diplomats in attendance.

It seems that Russia, then as now, view NATO as a military alliance rather than a political one.

David Collins Retired Canadian ambassador, Victoria

Re When It Comes To Ukraine’s National Security, Putin Has Already Won (Jan. 25): Has Vladimir Putin not yet figured out that invading Ukraine would bring him even nearer that dreaded NATO boundary?

William Lambermont Toronto

Mikhail Gorbachev only turned 90 last year. We should get his measured views. He is still diligently concerned with such topics.

Jean Palmer Winnipeg

Political philosophy

Re No Regrets For Dishonesty, And No Consequences Inside Political Parties (Jan. 24): It feels as if columnist Campbell Clark is coming from a good place, but he is too idealistic. I believe politics – at least under our party system – is war.

Like in Thomas Hobbes’s state of nature, in which war is the constant condition, dishonesty seems to be a “virtue.” If one party gains by deceiving, they will likely do it.

Party politics, then, is not about morality or even, as Mr. Clark and I myself wish, “representation.” It’s about winning.

Paul Salvatori Toronto

Culture club

Re Pay For It (Letters, Jan. 24): A letter-writer plaintively states that “the tragedy of consumerism awaits a society that surrenders its culture to the vagaries of the marketplace.” His cri de coeur may be well taken, but considering the popularity of television shows such as My 600-lb Life, singers such as Snoop Dogg and box-office hits such as the Fast and Furious franchise, hasn’t the horse already left the barn?

Lorne Hicks Georgina, Ont.

Love all

Re Cover Your Face, Wear A Hat, Stay Hydrated To Exercise Safely In The Cold (Jan. 24): Here are tips for playing tennis outdoors every month of the year, as my 65-plus pals and I did last year in Calgary, not exactly Canada’s hot spot.

Clear the court as soon as possible after snow falls, making sure the surface isn’t damaged by scraping or chopping. Avoid playing when it is below 5 C or overly windy. Dress in layers, even if one resembles the Michelin Man with hat, tuque and gloves.

Finally, bring hot chocolate, cookies, nuts and dried fruit (never any Christmas eggnog and rum!) for all important breaks.

Hooray for winter tennis, my ultimate Canadian sport.

Mary Valentich Calgary

