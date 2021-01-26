Open this photo in gallery Canada's 29th Governor General Julie Payette looks on alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Senate chamber during her installation ceremony, in Ottawa on Oct. 2, 2017. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Pandemic check-in

Re A Million-plus Canadians Engaged In Overnight Holiday-season Travel, Data Show (Jan. 22): Although these facts are disappointing, I wanted to thank The Globe and Mail for highlighting this situation. For all of us who listened dumbstruck to friends and family explain how much they needed to gather, in spite of public-health recommendations, this article offers the possibility that this group might see the privilege they exercised at the expense of fellow citizens.

One can only imagine how much worse the health care crisis might be had we all acted as they did.

Story continues below advertisement

Nicola Mansworth Toronto

Re The Privilege Of Canadians’ Vaccine Anger and The Race For A COVID-19 Vaccine Wasn’t About Humanity. It Was About Imperialism (Jan. 22): I am over 65 and in a high-risk category, but I can wait for my vaccine.

I am fortunate enough to shelter safely at home, unlike marginalized Canadians and workers with no sick pay, and millions of people in low-income countries who will likely not be immunized this year. It has rightfully been called “vaccine nationalism,” “vaccine apartheid” and “vaccine imperialism.” And the reaction of some Canadians to the Pfizer delay truly does reek to me of “rich-nation privilege.”

Sherry Moran Ottawa

It is true that rich countries discriminate against poorer ones by delivering vaccines and other new medical treatments to their own populations first. However, an unpopular and underappreciated truth is that the efficacy and timely availability of vaccines is mostly driven by private manufacturers and their self-interest and potential profit.

True egalitarianism would discourage (or prohibit) such self-seeking entrepreneurship and leave vaccine development and production to governments instead. But the fractured COVID-19 responses of many governments make it hard to imagine that this would leave poor countries any better off.

Herb Schultz Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

Power and politics

Re How Ottawa Failed To Vet Payette and Canada’s Power Gap (Jan. 23): The picture emerging of our former governor-general is that of a highly accomplished woman who advanced a toxic workplace. A serious failure – and one shared with legions of men who have done the same without being held to account.

As strides are made to reduce Canada’s power gap, progress isn’t always going to go according to plan. That’s no excuse, but let’s remember that the yardstick used to so publicly judge Julie Payette could provide the measure of many other leaders – the majority of whom are men.

Rae Hull Burnaby, B.C.

One section of Saturday’s paper told us that Julie Payette wasn’t nice enough to her staff. The next section decried the plight of senior women in public roles, who are overlooked or disposed of because they are “empathetic, warm and gracious.” I am sure that I am not the only one who finds this ironic.

In more than 50 years of practising employment law, I never saw a case of a senior male employee who lost his job because he was not nice enough to his staff. Please don’t get me wrong, I think it is inexcusable to treat employees badly. It’s just that one gender seems to pay a much steeper price for the practice.

Dick Hamilton Gabriola Island, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

The aphorism “nice guys finish last” is sourced to the crusty Brooklyn Dodgers manager Leo Durocher. I would add that at least they do get to finish. With our former governor-general in mind, we can see how the failure to be nice likewise brings on consequences.

Orest Slepokura Calgary

In 1992, Julie Payette was interviewed by the CBC when she was appointed to the Canadian Space Agency as an astronaut. She was asked what early training or life skills did she attribute to her success. Her answer was singing in a choir, explaining that it demanded co-operation and working together.

That interview remained with me. I remembered it again when she was appointed as governor-general. Unfortunately, Ms. Payette seems to have forgotten her own important words.

Marianne Freeman Vancouver

It has often been difficult to find suitable candidates to fill the viceregal position at Rideau Hall, a place I would describe as reeking with protocol and formality. In such a setting, appointing someone with an independent francophone spirit is likely to create tension – Justin Trudeau and Jean Chrétien have both tried to introduce such a person to this staid role.

Story continues below advertisement

I believe Julie Payette was a victim of culture clash, as we already saw with a previous governor-general from Montreal.

Bill Bhaneja Ottawa

I do so wish Justin Trudeau could just say: “I made a mistake. Our background check of Julie Payette was not as thorough as it should have been. I’m sorry.”

Barbara Drewry Guelph, Ont.

Verge of peace

Re The World Must Not Give Up The Pursuit Of Peace In Afghanistan (Opinion, Jan. 23): Canada invested a lot of manpower and resources in Afghanistan after Sept. 11, 2001. A lot of progress was made, especially in women’s education and civil rights. Democracy has started to grow roots. Civil institutions have been created. Are we going to throw all that away?

Peace negotiations in Doha do not demonstrate so far that the Taliban have given an inch. Female judges assassinated, policewomen killed and female teachers and activists threatened: I so much admire their courage in the face of constant threats and a government that struggles with corruption and lack of unity.

Story continues below advertisement

After 43 years of war, Afghans are entitled to peace. All countries should have a stake in an Afghanistan at peace, lest it again become a hotbed of international terrorism.

Marianne Singh-Waraich Burlington, Ont.

Diminishing returns

Re Let’s Unveil The Value Of Our Natural Assets (Report on Business, Jan 21): Many will argue against putting a price on the country’s natural infrastructure by including it on the government’s balance sheet. The article highlights such “assets” would include Canada’s extensive forests, wetlands and green spaces. Critics will stress that it is better to focus on the intrinsic value of these natural features, regardless of the natural services they may provide.

One area where putting a value on such services has been considered is the potential of boreal forests to store carbon dioxide.

It is estimated that just the world’s half-billion hectares of boreal forests are storing 208 billion tonnes of carbon, which equals 763 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide. Assuming a carbon dioxide value of $25 a tonne, that works out to a whopping $19-trillion in potential value.

What should be done now is figuring what the implications are for the “balance sheet” as these assets diminish because of climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

Chris Gates Quinte West, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com