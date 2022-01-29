COVID-19 vaccines are not a silver bullet, but they are a tool to fight COVID-19.Photo illustration by The Globe and Mail

Vaccine debate

Re Vaccines Are A Tool, But They Are Not A Silver Bullet (Opinion, Jan. 22): This is the best discussion I have read in The Globe and Mail since the pandemic started. I appreciate a critical but apolitical analysis of this fractious debate. This is the medicine we need more of.

Wes Roberts Toronto

Calm. Concise. Informative. Thank you.

Carolynne Pynn Ottawa

Norman Doidge’s contribution on vaccines, like his books, was beautifully written and filled with compelling metaphors – as a science piece, I find, it was not so much.

Like his books I have read, Mr. Doidge uses bits of scientific events and stories to pooh-pooh certain mainstream ideas, yet I see little data or clarity around his theories and their overall implications. It seems to me he doesn’t enter their complexity nor suggest next steps and solutions.

I did not come away feeling much of a case was built for his “perhaps if” opinions, however elegantly compiled.

Katina Watson Toronto

I don’t think any credible public-health expert ever promised vaccines were the be-all and end-all for COVID-19.

I have not been surprised at how little coverage fluvoxamine has received, because there is not a huge amount of cash to be made. Be it drugs or vaccines, there should be significant skepticism of Pfizer and others, as the overarching corporate goal of Big Pharma is profit.

There is reasonably good data that support fluvoxamine as a cheap, safe, existing medication that could be taken at home for those with COVID-19 to reduce the chances of hospitalizations or ER visits.

But that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t be vaccinated. To diminish the importance of vaccines in this pandemic, and in the history of human health care, should be considered irresponsible.

Madeleine Cole MD Iqaluit

If Bill Gates and the World Health Organization favoured vaccines over early COVID-19 experimentation elsewhere, it was because vaccines have been the effective medicine of choice for epidemics over the past 100 years, from polio to flu.

When a disaster forces people onto a burning dock, they jump on the boat offering the best chances of survival. They don’t stand waiting to see the “maybe and what if” schedule.

W. E. Hildreth Toronto

I was so relieved to see this opinion published. As a biomedical scientist who is pro-vaccine, I have been horrified and worried by the polarization around COVID-19 responses.

I believe a positive feedback loop between scientists, public messaging and media has amplified fervour to dangerous levels. Checkpoints like this opinion piece are an important balance to keep the system within healthy bounds.

Kirsten Meyer Toronto

Given incomplete and sometimes contradictory data, there is nowhere near unanimity among scientists and public-health officials in dealing with COVID-19. As a recently retired family physician, I was also not surprised to hear that various drug companies may have exaggerated their claims.

Although the public would like to have clear, concise, unchanging advice, it simply isn’t possible. Fortunately, multiple approaches may actually work equally well without a clear winner. Unfortunately, COVID-zero is likely not an approach that will work.

David Barker MD Whitby, Ont.

In a crisis, decisions are made with imperfect information and tools. To make matters worse, information can change with time, as it has during the pandemic. There is no playbook to follow.

Yes, vaccines are not perfect. Yes, viruses mutate as they spread, often rendering vaccines based on original variants less effective. Yes, other treatments may exist, but they should be studied before being recommended.

We should improve how we communicate science and public-health measures. We should not communicate detailed information with headlines and tweets.

Let’s give credit to those who have put their lives on hold for nearly two years to help society. Did they get everything right? Of course not. But they appear to have got us to where we may finally get out of the worst of it.

Was it all about vaccines? Unlikely. But they sure played a significant role by multiple measures.

Lorenzo Biondi Retired pharma vice-president, medical and regulatory affairs; Oakville, Ont.

As I always say, there are three sides to every issue: my side, the other side and somewhere in the middle is the truth.

Brian Walsh Paris, Ont.

Hedging

Re America’s Democracy May Be Weak, But Snubbing It Weakens Us All (Opinion, Jan. 22): Whatever the deficiencies of U.S. democracy, it is a reasonable possibility that a Republican president will be returned in 2024. For Europeans to build foreign policy on the basis that the U.S. state can remain a reliable partner would be foolish in the extreme, especially when there is no consensus in Washington.

Far from snubbing U.S. democracy, European policies seem to demonstrate faith in the possibility that democracy may well produce a presidency elected precisely to undo the commitments now being made by the incumbent.

Sam Wood Montreal

Her story

Re Anna Maria Tremonti Is Ready To Share Her Abuse Story In New Podcast (Jan. 22): I have long been a fan of journalist Anna Maria Tremonti and her skills, expertise and professionalism. It is heartbreaking to learn that she endured such trauma and abuse in her marriage.

A survivor of abuse telling her story, with such a high profile, will hopefully let an even greater number of people living in this situation know they are not alone. Ms. Tremonti is continuing this important conversation about how the law is so woefully behind.

Lucy Pavia Mount Forest, Ont.

Ice ice baby

Re On Frozen Pond (Opinion, Jan. 22): As an avid skater whose winter habitat is the Rideau Canal Skateway, I can relate to the joy derived from skating on natural ice. On the rare days of “black ice” before the next snowstorm, there is no better feeling than gliding on a mirror with the wind in my back.

Here, the added attraction is to sit at a picnic table on the ice, eating a BeaverTail and chatting with fellow skaters. In that regard, the Rideau Canal becomes a winter meeting place, not unlike Quebec City’s Dufferin Terrace in summer – the perfect antidote to another lockdown.

A truly Canadian story.

Jaap Schouten Ottawa

