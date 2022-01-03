Ontario Premier Doug Ford visits a COVID-19 vaccination site for Hello Fresh employees, in Mississauga, Ont., on Dec. 28, 2021.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Pandemic management

Re Ontario Delays Return To School After Holiday Break (Dec. 31): In the early days of the pandemic, Donald Trump called for less testing for the virus. He insisted that fewer tests would mean fewer cases. Everyone rolled their eyes at this absurdity, but now Ontario Premier Doug Ford is following Mr. Trump’s lead. We will see a drop in the number of cases because we will stop counting. Watch for Mr. Ford to claim that we are leading the way and that we are No. 1 in Canada once again. The government does not want us to know the truth. How will we know when we are out of the woods if we do not know how many trees are in it?

Jim Reynolds Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Re Quebec Imposes COVID-19 Curfew Starting New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): Quebec Premier François Legault imposed a curfew to mitigate the spread of Omicron. In contrast, Ontario announced restrictions to PCR testing and halved the number of isolation days, with Premier Doug Ford nowhere to be seen. The difference in leadership could not be more stark.

Joe Racanelli Etobicoke, Ont.

School’s out

Re B.C. is latest province to delay reopening of schools (Dec. 30): Instead of deciding for parents what is best regarding school, how about letting us decide for ourselves what we feel is best for our children. If you don’t feel safe, don’t send your kids. If you do feel safe, go ahead.

Common sense says if you’re sick, stay home. Common sense also says current COVID-19 morbidity rates certainly don’t warrant shutting down schools. Who is paying for extra child care and lost wages due to these never ending closures?

Decisions being made for us instead of with us are becoming increasingly problematic and alarming.

Kyla Renshaw North Vancouver, B.C.

Saskatchewan’s mistakes

Re Moe Reflects of Year of Loss, Grief For Both Saskatchewan, Himself (Manitoba and Saskatchewan print edition, Dec. 24): I’m seeing red after reading the interview with Premier Scott Moe. He is quoted as saying, “You learn from your mistakes, and try not to repeat them.” Those of us living in Saskatchewan would have been much safer if he had learned from our doctors, nurses, professors of epidemiology and infectious diseases, not to mention our chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, and the Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Ryan Meili, all of whom were giving him wise advice that he ignored.

Whatever he has learned, or not, has proven worthless. He should stop looking in the mirror for inspiration and hope, stop looking up happy little clichés in his primer from grade school, and start looking after the health and welfare of this province.

Anne Smart Saskatoon

Seeking net-zero

Re Oil Patch Sees Carbon Capture Tax Credit As The Future (Report on Business, Dec. 30): Your article on the proposed federal carbon capture tax credit highlights the central role for carbon capture and storage in the future of the fossil-fuel industry, as well as hydrogen-based decarbonization strategies. More broadly, these technologies, along with a newfound focus on small modular reactors (SMRs), seem to be coming to define the federal government’s pathways to net-zero carbon emissions for Canada.

It is important to remember that all three technologies suffer from potentially significant shortcomings. These include: limited to non-existent demonstrations of their technical and economic viability within the time frames and scales necessary to have significant impacts on carbon emissions; the potential involvement of major and undesirable long-term environmental, technological and economic trade-offs; and in the case of SMRs, significant legacy, accident, security and weapons proliferation risks as well.

All of these risks and trade-offs, and the roles of these technologies in a decarbonization pathway, need to be far better understood before the federal government commits billions of taxpayer dollars to attempting their realization.

Mark S. Winfield co-chair, Sustainable Energy Initiative, Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change, York University; Toronto

Nuclear options

Re A Decision That Could Shape the Future of Canada’s Nuclear Industry (Report on Business, Dec. 27): As a retired electrical power engineer, and a pragmatist, I see the urgent construction of nuclear generating stations worldwide as the only practical way to avert the coming of disastrous global warming. This, in many countries, will be the only alternative to burning massive quantities of coal to generate electricity, and this burning of fossil fuels has to stop. Windmills are good, but simply not up to the scale of this job.

Yes, the problem of the disposal of nuclear waste is still to be solved, but we have time to do this. On the other hand, the time we have to halt the increase in global warming is running out quickly.

In Ontario, the experience we have of building and operating our homegrown Candu reactors for over 50 years has been good. Expensive, yes, but we know exactly how to build and operate these stations. There will be no surprises.

It appears that Ontario Power Generation has already taken a critical and far-reaching decision by venturing into the building of a completely new design of nuclear reactor. This is the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy BWRX-300 reactor. Have federal regulators been involved?

George Woolley Toronto

Hungry for art

Re Tom Thomson Exhibit Shines Spotlight On Issues of Authenticity (Arts, Dec. 24): As an amateur artist, one of many in Regina, I read with great interest the article about Tom Thomson authenticity. It was not until the last paragraph that I realized that once again those of us in the Western provinces are being treated as hayseeds. Why cannot art galleries, like Regina’s MacKenzie Art Gallery, be privileged to host such an interesting exhibition? Do people in the East think that we the West are ignorant of the finer things in life or does it come down to the cost of staging artistic exhibitions?

David J. Fuller Regina

Holiday cheer

Re Merry Christmas (Dec. 24): What an inspired choice for The Globe and Mail’s front page on Dec. 24. I thought so at the time I first read it on Christmas Eve and I am moved to write to you now. It has everything: celebration of the Canadian winter; optimism looking forward to the lengthening daylight of spring; historical reference to Clarence Gagnon, the artist of the featured painting; and the link to today’s issue of climate change, which is at the top of everyone’s mind. Above all, it has the beautiful writing and analysis of Kate Taylor. Writing such as this is why we read The Globe and Mail. Long may it last.

Anne M. K. Curtis Ottawa

