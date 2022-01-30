A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on Jan. 2, 2022.Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

(More) vaccine debate

Re Vaccines Are A Tool, But They Are Not A Silver Bullet (Opinion, Jan. 22): Contributor Norman Doidge has tempered my virulent pro-vaccine, anti-anti-vaxxer attitude with a sharp dose of data.

I have long understood that we did not know anything about the long-term efficacy of the new vaccines (how could we?). I’m disappointed by the current understanding.

Bruce Richter Waterloo, Ont.

The reason we didn’t focus on repurposed drugs or other alternatives to vaccines is attributed to a “master narrative” that is blind to other possibilities.

Is this the same “master narrative” that we are being encouraged to believe has, for years, suppressed drug therapy for influenza in favour of the effective and proven strategy of vaccination? Indeed, this is disappointing given the dearth of new anti-influenza drugs created by big pharma and repurposed drugs promoted by medical scientists.

Peter Watson Victoria

Numbers and studies don’t consider the reality for so many of us at the onset of the pandemic.

I was among many who were afraid of becoming infected and infecting others. We isolated from those we love. Businesses closed and people suffered financial stress. The arrival of vaccines was miraculous and, perfect or not, they do protect us from the virus.

I live in British Columbia where there has been active scientific debate about masking, mixing vaccines, when and who to vaccinate, how to best protect the many, whether our Provincial Health Officer got it right. Some said yes, some said no. I didn’t observe any of those with expertise who expressed different positions being shut down or punished.

With the benefit of hindsight, I suspect we might have made different decisions at different times. But healthy debate among those with the necessary expertise would be preferable to this reader.

Linda Carlson Victoria

Contributor Norman Doidge doesn’t help his case by citing an Amnesty International document that refers to censorship in China, Russia, Tanzania and Nicaragua, or with remarks about the Great Barrington Declaration – a collection of ideas that would have resulted in more deaths and variants. It also puzzles me that he refers to science being suppressed, yet gives us many examples of good science that pursued avenues other than vaccination.

He seems to believe that politicians were either unaware of this research or did not form policy around it fast enough. But one wonders what else they were to do until reliable results were produced. Until then, vaccines were our best hope and the narrative made sense.

That narrative has started to shift as a result of perceptions – right or wrong – about the Omicron variant, and as new treatments have become available. Vaccines remain a profoundly valuable tool.

Robert Ruttan Barrie, Ont.

Contributor Norman Doidge should be congratulated for his service to humanity through his lifelong specialty of psychiatry. However, if he shored his opinion on vaccines with the voices of clinicians who work with COVID-19-like illnesses, infectious disease doctors and emergency or ICU physicians, he would hear that viruses are notoriously difficult to treat.

Despite decades of research, we haven’t stumbled upon a successful therapy nearly as effective as capturing the body’s own potential through vaccination. Those of us who faced this virus from the beginning have no preference except for what works, and debate it vigorously.

We tried monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, masks, repurposed drugs and turning gasping patients on their fronts. They are not just patients, but our families, friends and each other. No “master narrative” could sway us from their side.

Vaccines are a wonderful gift to humanity and save millions more lives every year than pills ever could.

James Maskalyk Emergency physician; associate professor University of Toronto

Much of what contributor Norman Doidge seems to advocate for falls into the category of hindsight. Unexplained is how and in what timeframe the oft-mentioned natural immunity could have been tested for. What percentage of the population would have fallen into that category?

In the end, Canada largely followed a full-out vaccination approach. The United States followed an approach more akin to what Dr. Doidge would have liked to see – not by design of its administration, but rather by the sleepwalking path its population chose.

The result to date is a significantly higher U.S. death rate per capita. Other bad outcomes such as overcrowded hospitals, postponed treatments of other ailments and long-term side effects have not yet been tallied up.

Hal Hartmann West Vancouver

Democrat or Republican?

Re America’s Democracy May Be Weak, But Snubbing It Weakens Us All (Opinion, Jan. 22): “A growing majority of Americans are liberal Democrats, and the U.S. population becomes more democratic-minded, more progressive and plural, every year.” Yet in 2020, Republicans pulled off a historic first by visibly increasing their numbers in Congress despite losing the presidential race. This rarely happens.

Since then, off-year election returns in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere have shown that the Republican popular vote is deep and wide. A decade ago, there was a trendy political-science theory of “the emerging Democratic majority,” based largely on an expected mass vote of Hispanic populations for the Democrats. However, that iceberg has been breaking up, with Florida and Texas remaining Republican, arguably because of Donald Trump’s Latino support.

With projections for 2022 midterm elections showing cresting Republican support, I am not sure what columnist Doug Saunders bases his confident analysis on.

David Winch North Hatley, Que.

Around the world

Re No Regrets For Dishonesty, And No Consequences Inside Political Parties (Jan. 24): The inclination to demonstrate regret is indeed in short supply among Canadian political leaders. Looking globally, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro and their ilk appear to err first and double-down later.

It’s worth noting that the need for an expression of regret occurs following a misstep or error, calculated or otherwise. Imagine a world of leaders like Jacinda Ardern who, most recently in postponing her own wedding in the midst of the Omicron surge, do the right thing first.

Dayna Firth Hamilton

Outside source

Re Ontario Eyes Hydroelectric Projects As Demand For Power Rises (Report on Business, Jan. 24): Is the option of bringing in power from Quebec being considered?

This would avoid the massive use of carbon-emitting concrete and steel for new dam construction; the cutting down of carbon-absorbing trees for transmission lines; the emission of greenhouse gases, mercury, etc., from the weight of reservoir water compressing the underlying ground. It would result in much earlier delivery of green hydropower to Ontario.

Will Ontario Power Generation look at generation from all Canadian sources?

George Wright Kingston

Transit trouble

Re This Is No ‘Condo Wasteland’ (Jan. 22): My family has lived in Thornhill’s Royal Orchard neighbourhood and prayed for a subway extension for 30 years. We have endured new condo developments and continuous construction the whole time. That’s not my problem.

I want a subway, but Metrolinx is planning to build it under our homes, apartments and an elementary school. The original (and locally supported) plan was to keep the subway on Yonge Street up to Langstaff GO station and under empty industrial land.

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster states that “noise and vibration levels from operations will be so faint in the Royal Orchard community that they’ll be practically imperceptible to human senses.” If practically imperceptible, then why not expropriate land under the empty industrial area, or other options under a cemetery and golf course?

Forcing the subway under our homes makes it easier for developers to build 80-storey towers nearer to Highway 407.

Terry Hrynyshyn Thornhill, Ont.

As a 65-year-old who recently moved from a small city to a condo in Richmond Hill, I have no desire to live in a detached home with lawn and garage. I love that the bus to the subway station is only two minutes from my door. How exciting to think that the subway will soon extend here.

Our world can no longer sustain overconsumption and this includes land, housing, cars. Plans for pleasant high-rise communities aligned with improved transit sound enjoyable and desirable. I hope they effectively incorporate all age groups, because I think it is ideal and mutually enriching for multiple generations to live in community.

As I age, I want “a splash of urban buzz in the ‘burbs,” not the staidness and isolation that living in detached homes can mean. Combine that with care for our green spaces and I cannot think of a better way to live.

Allyson Tojcic Richmond Hill, Ont.

Play on

Re Love All (Letters, Jan. 26): A letter-writer in Calgary enjoys outdoor tennis in winter. That’s great, but maybe Calgary could look into building a court for platform tennis, a game specifically designed for outdoor conditions.

Originating on the U.S. East Coast about 100 years ago, the court is half the length and half the width of a regular tennis court. It sits on an elevated platform that can be heated from below to prevent ice from forming, and is enclosed with tall screens a few feet outside the lines.

The game is typically played with doubles. It is an interesting mixture of tennis and squash, as the sponge-like ball remains in play when it bounces off the screen after landing inside the court.

The bottom of the screen opens up for snow to be pushed off the platform.

Ken Dixon Toronto

