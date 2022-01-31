A mask with a hat is seen on the passenger seat of a truck parked on Elgin Street during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Jan. 30.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Moving on

Re Trucker Convoy Has Evolved Into Something Far More Dangerous (Jan. 28): Many supporters of the trucker protest invoke the memory of Canadian soldiers in the two World Wars who fought for our freedom.

Maybe they should consider that these soldiers agreed to face death by enemy fire for the good of the country. The vaccine-hesitant refuse to take a little jab for the good of the country.

And before telling me “it’s not about vaccines, it’s about the freedom to choose,” consider that many of the soldiers they admire so much were drafted.

Kevin Howes Burlington, Ont.

I’ve lost count of the number of needles that I’ve received voluntarily during my successful and entirely selfish battle with cancer – some of them quite painful.

Forgive me for feeling disdain for anti-vaccine truckers who are endangering the health of others, while hiding behind a literal definition of “freedom.”

Bob Publicover Waterloo, Ont.

The trucker convoy is an example to me of situations where theatricality overshadows, if not entirely defeats, meaning.

The “noise” of the protest effectively camouflages that protesters seem unwilling to, or incapable of, finding more rational, logical ways to gain public support, rather than diminish it. If they are constantly shouting, beeping horns and chanting empty slogans, then they do not have to listen to what other people are saying.

But that is one of the primary functions of the shouting, beeping and chanting, isn’t it.

Ray Arnold Richmond, B.C.

Headline news

Re Ukraine Set To Employ Sleeper Agents Behind Russian Lines (Jan. 28): Isn’t one of the crucial ideas behind sleeper agents to not get themselves on the front page of a national newspaper?

Tom Cmajdalka Oakville, Ont.

This reminds me of a T-shirt I once saw that was emblazoned with the words “I’m in the witness protection program.”

Mary Jane Chamberlain Toronto

Follow the leader

Re Erin O’Toole, Will You Please Stand Up and Trudeau’s Dithering On Ukraine Should Fool No One (Jan. 27): The Globe and Mail’s editorial states that “Mr. O’Toole has tried to straddle the fence.” Meanwhile, columnist Konrad Yakabuski writes that “under Mr. Trudeau, we have become a dependable, er, fence-sitter.”

With leaders who look as weak to me as these two, I am afraid Canada may not be heading for a strong or promising future.

Ted Quinn Cobourg, Ont.

Re Freeland Tops Trudeau As Preferred Liberal Leader, Carney Sits Third, Poll Finds (Jan. 28): “Justin Trudeau is the one who made Chrystia Freeland who she is today.” True, the Prime Minister gave the Deputy Prime Minister a national platform, but the same can be said for all members of cabinet – himself included – and few, if any, have displayed her impressive performance.

I imagine Ms. Freeland succeeds in the challenging roles she takes on because of her intelligence, competence and capacity for hard work. I only wish she could impart more of these qualities to her boss.

Martha Musgrove Ottawa

Climate concerns

Re Champagne Defends Sale Of Neo Lithium To Chinese Mining Firm (Jan. 26): Lithium is key to the future, as it is used in phones, electric car batteries etc. A review of foreign takeovers of Canadian-owned lithium mines should certainly be “rigorous.”

Bypassing security screening would make Canadians beholden to a Chinese market in the future. How are we making those electric cars? By buying batteries from China?

We can’t be part of the green future but forgo more rigorous security reviews of lithium mines at the same time.

Marilyn Dolenko Ottawa

Re Why Canada Is Right To Embrace Carbon Capture (Report on Business, Jan. 27): A proposed tax credit for oil and gas companies investing in carbon capture, utilization and storage would directly contradict the government’s intent to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies, as stated in the Prime Minister’s recent mandate letter to the Natural Resources Minister.

Tax credits for this still-unproven technology would reward business as usual in oil and gas. We have less than a decade to implement an energy transition. As has been suggested by more than 400 scientists, the government should abandon this plan and instead get moving on a real path to a low-carbon economy.

Canadian taxpayers should not be expected to subsidize the cost of CCUS development.

Jeff Passmore Director, Canadian Association for the Club of Rome; Ottawa

Therapy advice

Re This Bell Let’s Talk Day, Let’s Talk About How We’re Talking About Therapy (Online, Jan. 25): Psychology professors Skye Fitzpatrick and Candice Monson write that patients should preferentially seek therapies that are designated as first-line treatments and involve homework between appointments. However, there is ample research suggesting that factors common across different therapies (agreeing upon goals, conveying empathy, forming a positive alliance) are more strongly associated with positive outcomes, rather than strict adherence to a particular type of therapy.

There are also numerous evidence-based therapies that do not involve “homework.” Lastly, there are many patients for whom choices of different therapies do not exist or are not funded, especially for individuals in rural and remote locations.

Generalizations may deter patients from seeking treatment based upon assumptions that certain treatments will be ineffective.

Matthew Morrissette MD, Stollery Children’s Hospital; Edmonton

Welcome focus

Re U Of C Gets $25-million For Research Hub (Jan. 27): The Azrieli Foundation is giving leadership to Canada in funding a research hub focused on children and adults with developmental disabilities.

People with developmental disabilities have been further disadvantaged by the pandemic. Many services were stopped; many are still on hiatus.

This research funding is a welcome counter to what I view as widespread neglect of this vibrant community of people and their families. Many important minorities have received much-deserved attention for their contributions and needs over the past few years; people with developmental disabilities have not. My thanks to the Azreili Foundation.

Patrick McGrath OC; Co-chair, working group on COVID-19 and developmental disabilities, Royal Society of Canada; Halifax

Bring down the house

Re Behold The Architecture Of Canada (Editorial, Jan. 26): One actually should gut a building thoroughly before making any kind of accurate assessment for what restorative work is required. That $36-million estimate for 24 Sussex Dr. seems high – because it was likely speculative.

Strip those walls down to the studs first, then get accurate quotes for a rebuild.

Pete Reinecke Building scientist; Ottawa

