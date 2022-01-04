Toronto General Hospital on Apr. 5, 2018.Doug Ives/The Canadian Press

Lifelines needed

Re Changes To Assisted Dying Rules Put Psychiatrists In An Impossible Position (Opinion, Dec. 28): The article by Dr. Mark Sinyor and Dr. Ari Zaretsky on changes to assisted-dying rules misses a crucial piece of information regarding treatment of those with a history of suicide attempts or suicidal ideation, and that is that the vast majority of people who are struggling simply cannot access psychiatric care, even if they have a referral from a family doctor. There are not enough psychiatrists to meet the demand. Period. Waiting lists are ridiculously long.

There are psychologists who offer counselling, but many people cannot afford to pay their rates or, for working people, get appointments either before or after work and at a location that is accessible by transit. Is it any wonder that people simply give up?

And now, another article says that the proposed national suicide hotline is held up by delays at the CRTC. Will the hotline be able to provide experienced staff to deal with suicidal callers? Or will they only be able to suggest contacting a psychiatrist or counsellor? And around we go again.

Heather MacAndrew Victoria

Nursing resentment

Re Ending Ontario’s Nursing Crisis Begins With The Repeal Of Bill 124 (Opinion, Dec. 31): As the pandemic surges on with Omicron cases, there are barely enough words to describe citizens’ reactions to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s continuing mismanagement of, and apparent indifference to, the long-standing and constantly worsening nurse shortage.

Incredulity, disgust, disillusionment and outright fear barely cover the range of responses to this unconscionable failure to govern rationally and competently during a health crisis.

Jill Kannegiesser Toronto

This is America

Re 2022 Is The Year America Falls Off A Cliff. How Will Canada Hang On? (Opinion, Jan. 1): Stephen Marche’s opinion piece on the decline of American democracy is frighteningly accurate. However, his critique omits three key contextual points. First, racism is a crucial driver of the widening divide between liberal and illiberal factions; second, zealot evangelical Protestant and Catholic religiosity is poisoning the well for equality, seeking to turn back the clock in the hard-fought battle for equal rights; and finally, there is no balance in this fight, but there is right and wrong. The “wrong” factions leading the charge over the cliff are misinformed, gullible consumers of nonsensical conspiracies who demonstrate a cult-like devotion to a corrupt Republican Party devoid of any objective other than hyperpartisanship and fuelled by a right-wing media machine divorced from the truth.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Give peace a chance

Re Defending The Arctic Requires Buying F-35s and Modernizing NORAD (Dec. 29): Canada does not need new fighter jets to defend the Arctic. The Russians are not coming. They are not going to invade the Canadian Arctic, Finland, Norway, Denmark (including Greenland) or Britain. If purchased, these jets will be used to fight U.S. and NATO wars of aggression.

Canadians will not have more security if we are involved in more wars of aggression. We will only have more security if there are fewer wars, fewer displaced people, less environmental damage, less warmongering and less hatred.

Canada should sign the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. It is high time that Canada became a peacemaker and not a powder monkey.

Ed Lehman Regina

What’s in a name?

Re Say My Name And Say it Right! (First Person, Dec. 30): One’s name is important. I am often annoyed and sometimes astonished when people casually mangle someone else’s name. How much time does it take to ask a person how to pronounce a name correctly then try one’s best – 15 seconds? Even people without good ears can make the effort. It is a gesture of respect.

To the pharmacist who said “Oh well, close enough”: No, it’s not. Shame.

Margot Gibb-Clark Toronto

My name is Lionello Guglielmi, a lot harder to say than “Fraumeni.” I came to Canada from the Friuli region of Italy when I was 2, have been here for 64 years and no one gets my name right unless they are of an Italian background. Year after year, on the first day of school, teachers would ask students to identify themselves as they read out names on the class list and they always got stuck on mine.

I am proud of my name and cultural heritage, but to expect someone with English as their mother tongue to get my name right is not realistic.

If people make an honest effort to say your name, be happy; if they don’t, they are not the kind of person you would want as a friend anyway.

Lionello Guglielmi Ottawa

Cancel culture

Re Can You Still Enjoy Harry Potter If You Don’t Want To Support J.K. Rowling? (Opinion, Dec. 30): Stacy Lee Kong lists some artists whose cultural influence should be “minimized” and whose work it is no longer appropriate to discuss without acknowledging their sins. They are Ezra Pound (anti-semite and active fascist supporter, charged with treason), H.P. Lovecraft (racist), Woody Allen (accused of sexual abuse) and Michael Jackson (accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse).

On the female side of the ledger? J.K. Rowling (it all started with a tweet in support of a gender-critical researcher), Michelle Latimer (exaggerated her Indigenous identity) and Margaret Atwood (retweeted Rosie DiManno).

Anyone see a disparity here? Why are women – still – disproportionately taking the hit from the moralists?

Paul Kelly Toronto

Let’s cure this

Re Medicine’s Gender Power Gap Sets Up Women For Unequal Pay (Dec. 31): My New Year’s resolution: When and if the need arises, I will always ask my female GP for a referral to a female specialist/surgeon.

Jan Vanderwal Toronto

Cosmic contemplation

Re A Telescope To Answer: Are We Alone? (Editorial, Dec. 30): A recent editorial directed our attention to the skies, where the James Webb Space Telescope, launched on Christmas Day, will probe the beginnings of the universe.

In a subsequent letter (This Blue Orb Letters, Dec. 31), on the other hand, a reader tells us not to look up; rather, we should look down, at our increasingly ruined Earth.

The argument reminds me of the much-discussed 2021 movie Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Mark Rylance, a satirical take on our dangerous and willful neglect of the climate crisis.

Should we, as a species, look up or look down? I think we can do both.

Manuel Matas Winnipeg

