An empty playground in a schoolyard is shown in Toronto.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Shut it down

Re School’s Out (Letters, Jan. 3): Regarding British Columbia’s delayed reopening of schools, a letter-writer proposes that “if you don’t feel safe, don’t send your kids.” This presumes that school staff are available to, at best, teach and, at worst, merely provide child care – staff that don’t have the freedom to choose if they go to school, in order for parents to have the freedom to choose whether their kids go to school.

David Thomas Devine Toronto

Re Ontario Shuts Schools, Closes Indoor Dining, Cancels Surgeries (Jan. 4): As a parent of two boys in high school, the announcement to keep schools closed to in-person learning adds to my already high level of disillusionment in the Ontario government.

I am wondering: What changed in the epidemiological projections in the few days between the announcement that schools were to open on Jan. 5 and the one where schools are now closed for “at least” two weeks? Is it really necessary to close high schools, where more than 80 per cent of the population is vaccinated? Why prohibit in-person learning but keep malls open?

As an open letter from more than 500 physicians to Doug Ford stated, schools are essential and closings cause real harm.

Melissa McLaws Ottawa

Restrictions placed upon freedoms during a pandemic are intended to slow transmission sufficiently to preserve health resources, but they cause significant collateral damage. The calibration of equilibrium between restrictive policies and health care resources is delicate, given an evolving virus and predictive indicators that lag significantly.

But both sides of the equation can be modified. We “normally” employ a policy of lean health-system capacity, regularly exceeded causing deferred procedures, hallway medicine and long wait times. Sudden increased demand overflows this low dike easily.

We have been here before. The 2004 Final Report of the Ontario Expert Panel on SARS and Infectious Disease Control, which I chaired, recommended attention to surge capacity especially in critical care. Just as planes can achieve higher altitude quickly when needed, so should our health sector have inbuilt flexibility. It might just reduce some of that collateral damage.

David Walker MD, FRCPC; professor, emergency medicine and policy studies, Queen’s University; Kingston

My burning question: What about the horse? What is going to happen to it now that the barn door is closed?

Michael Furlong St. John’s

Care for kids

Re Minority of Parents will Reap Benefits of Liberals’ Child-Care Plans (Report on Business, Dec. 27): Creating a “universal” child-care system that excludes the unlicensed sector would leave many families without support. In addition to limiting parents’ choices, this type of plan would almost certainly result in the closing of many small businesses, most of which are owned and operated by women.

We should recognize that parents will continue to rely on independent – unlicensed – operators to meet child-care needs. Ontario should negotiate an agreement that better reflects and respects the wide range of child-care choices made by families. Parents know what’s best for their families and deserve a truly universal plan that highlights quality care, increases affordability across more operators and values the work of caring for children.

Brenda Burns Board president, Child Care Providers Resource Network; Ottawa

Beyond oil and gas

Re Energy Is More Than Just Oil And Gas (Editorial, Jan. 4): Although Toronto has begun to tap Lake Ontario’s deep wells of cold water for cooling, and Saskatchewan has begun to build two small geothermal systems that will serve as useful examples of heat and electricity generation, there seems little general interest in this source of power.

Geothermal power generation can be infinitely scalable. Small systems can serve a single dwelling, as has already been demonstrated in Ontario. Larger ones can serve a district or city. While construction costs can be high for small systems, the initial investment would be more than made up over time with maintenance needs close to zero.

There would be no waste to store for millennia, no pipelines that can leak, no tanker disasters, no orphan wells, no towers to endanger avian life, no solar panels using huge amounts of rare earth material.

It is difficult for me to envisage a greener source of energy.

Colin Lowe Nanaimo, B.C.

While hydroelectric power is an existing supplier of energy, there are also potential new hydro projects to replace oil and gas.

We have a history of producing hydro power from the major southern rivers of the country, in a way that is benign to the environment. There are huge opportunities to tap rivers flowing to the north into James Bay, Hudson Bay, etc.

These rivers are in lands populated by Indigenous peoples, who would be entitled to reap the economic benefit from using their rivers this way. Deals struck by the Cree of Quebec for the James Bay Project give us a starting place for negotiations. Transportation routes to access the Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario could also be used to access new hydro projects in the region.

When imagining our future, we should not forget the tried-and-true tools of our past.

Peter Love Toronto

Re Nuclear Options (Letters, Jan. 3): A letter-writer makes the welcome statement that the “burning of fossil fuels has to stop.” But he seems to also epitomize the common assumption that the forfeited energy needs to be replaced.

We should take a serious look at the big C-word: Conservation could take us a long way toward curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Chris Humphrey Ottawa

Earned it

Re Grocery Execs Get Big Bonuses After Boost From Pandemic Sales (Report on Business, Jan. 3): If empty shelves and product shortages are included in the metrics for granting bonuses, then Loblaw executives deserve every penny they were awarded.

Dan Mozersky Toronto

Good name

Re Say My Name, And Say it Right! (First Person, Dec. 30): Back in the 1950s at Toronto’s Jarvis Collegiate, anyone with ears knew how to pronounce the name Fraumeni properly, as Mr. Fraumeni was a modern teacher with sparkling eyes and a great smile that lit up his face. Although I never had the good luck to have him as a teacher, he had a great reputation among students, something to which every one of us who became teachers aspired.

Because he was spoken about so highly, the name Fraumeni just flowed out of our mouths, like Madvark, Wong and Kamitakahara.

Harold Wright Jarvis Collegiate, class of 1961; Toronto

