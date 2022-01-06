Supporters of President Donald Trump march toward the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.Kenny Holston/The New York Times News Service

Elsewhere

Re Omicron Variant Sparks Rapid Rise In Hospitalizations (Jan. 5): COVID-19 is not the deadliest disease facing Canadians – that notorious honour goes to cancer and then is followed by heart disease.

While many lives have been lost to the virus and pressures on the health care system are real, there is clear evidence produced by leading researchers in British Columbia that there has been an increase in negative outcomes for cancer patients, owing to surgical cancellations in previous waves of the pandemic.

There should be an explicit, evidence-based framework for setting priorities, informed by public values, to guide these tradeoffs being made. While addressing COVID-19 is critically important, we shouldn’t necessarily forget the real consequences of not spending elsewhere.

Craig Mitton Professor, school of population and public health, University of British Columbia Vancouver

State of the union

Re Defending The Arctic Requires Buying F-35s and Modernizing NORAD (Dec. 29) and Give Peace A Chance (Letters, Jan. 4): Several respondents to the issue of Arctic security suggest that the defence of Canada’s North is a fruitless military endeavour. However, the defence of North America is a co-operative effort between Canada and the United States.

If Canada shirks our responsibility to defend the Arctic, the Americans will no doubt pick up the slack, likely along with our remaining Northern sovereignty and several disputed regions above Alaska and Yukon.

Many Canadians criticize our southern neighbours for their overspending on the military, but seem happy to let Canada’s Armed Forces fall short as a result.

Tom Palaty CFB Gagetown Oromocto, N.B.

Re The U.S. Has A Gun Violence Problem. And It’s Only Getting Worse (Jan. 4): Doubtless creative social programs can have some effect on diminishing gun violence in the United States, but only at the margin. As long as guns and their use remain the cheapest, most readily available way for an individual to establish their relative position in the social hierarchy they occupy, it seems unlikely that the current U.S. trend will be reversed.

It seems more likely that a first step in reducing gun violence would be to reduce the number of guns circulating in the general population. However, as gun ownership in the U.S. has become a symbol of personal freedom (how ironic is that?), it does not seem reasonable to expect the success of such measures.

Americans will likely continue to experience (and, for some, prefer) the dire consequences of widespread gun ownership as opposed to any more peaceful alternative. Pity.

Neville Taylor Toronto

Re Canadians Must Prepare For A Future In Which The U.S. Is No Longer Our Ally And Friend (Jan. 3): I submit the “future” is now.

Colleen Maloney Coquitlam, B.C.

I would go a lot further than what is being suggested. After four years of Donald Trump, I believe we can no longer trust the United States even under a Democratic president.

Trade and defence have been further compromised; we should develop stronger ties with other like-minded countries in Europe, Asia and South America. We should also develop a robust military capable of defending us from any country or rogue militias. I am not advocating that we become a militaristic nation like the U.S., but we should spend more and prepare for the worst.

If we do nothing, it would be at our peril. Someone would take advantage of a weak Canada in a post-democratic U.S. era.

David Bell Toronto

“If the next presidential election reveals the United States is hurtling toward political instability and even violence, what can Canada do?” Columnist John Ibbitson asks what I hope is a rhetorical question. Canada should remain on the sidelines because the risks of speaking up outweigh the risks of staying silent.

While political instability south of the border cannot be entirely ruled out, I find Mr. Ibbitson too pessimistic in assessing the ability of the judiciary, public service and military to protect the U.S. against such an outcome. There is also the power of a free press that, even when assaulted, manages to cut through the extremists’ loud noise.

It is only prudent to be concerned, and for Canada to have mitigation plans for whatever happens. While doing so, let’s not neglect our own challenges. There are cleavages in Canadian society that pose risks to which we should pay more attention.

Tony Manera Ottawa

Being a neighbour of the most powerful country in the world has its benefits but, as The Globe and Mail points out, it also has its downsides.

Our two countries are similar in many respects: We live much the same lifestyle as Americans, eat the same foods, watch the same movies and entertainment; our economies are intertwined and we have the longest undefended border in the world.

That all may come to an end and what would we do? I wonder what the Gauls thought as they watched the disintegration of Rome.

Stephen Crocker Edmonton

Old school

Re School Revives Gaelic Language (Jan. 3): What a heartening surprise to read of a new Gaelic immersion elementary school in Cape Breton.

In Nova Scotia, once the core of Gaelic in Canada, only a trace of the language remains. This initiative may serve to encourage its greater use in the young in years to come. The government of Nova Scotia makes a vital contribution to promoting the language and culture with its Office of Gaelic Affairs, and so involves the whole province.

This is surely the time of year to wish all friends of Gaelic a happy new year – bliadhna mhath ùr.

Donald Gillies Visiting professor, University of the Highlands and Islands Scotland

Burn after reading

Re Weighing Words (Letters, Jan. 1): A letter-writer recalls the Roman Catholic Church’s Index Librorum Prohibitorum, which listed books the faithful were proscribed from reading. Like so many such prohibitions, the index had an opposite effect.

Some of us high-schoolers (also altar boys) were willing to risk eternal perdition and treated the index, which was posted at the back of the church, as a sort of recommended reading list we’d promptly seek out at the library.

There was also an index for movies of the day. A few years ago, I made sure to watch The Moon Is Blue from 1953, which my octogenarian memory recalls being on that list. Mea culpa.

Ab Dukacz Mississauga

