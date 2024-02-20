Open this photo in gallery: President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Washington, on Feb. 12.TOM BRENNER/The New York Times News Service

Why?

Re “Canada’s Liberals and America’s Democrats need to find the courage to stand up to their leaders” (Feb. 15): I’m predisposed to disliking politicians of every stripe. However, one cannot avoid reading about politics.

Next federal election, it appears most voters will vote the same way they did four, eight or even 48 years ago. Analytical writings in the media, no matter how well thought out, don’t seem to change the minds of voters.

Keeping in mind Goldwater rule restrictions, would it be more useful for columnists and editors to lean analyses toward the psychology of why voters vote the way they do? Are we better off understanding why most voters will not change their minds, irrespective of circumstances?

Maybe it serves all of us better if we can teach people about the pitfalls of voting without sufficient thought?

P.M. Buzzelli Hamilton

Name to it

Re “Vacant courts are a verdict of failure for the federal government” (Editorial, Feb. 16): It is worth noting that Jody Wilson-Raybould was justice minister and attorney-general from 2015 to 2019.

Apparently, she heeded Beverley McLachlin’s criticism regarding judicial appointments: In 2017 and 2018, the largest number of judges were appointed.

Perhaps if this competent minister had not been removed by the Prime Minister, that trajectory of filling open judicial positions would have continued.

Kent Elliott North Vancouver

Old is new

Re “The other immigration problem: Too much talent is leaving Canada” (Report on Business, Feb. 15): Readers who took sociology courses in the late 1960s or the 1970s will know that the issue of emigration by immigrants is not a new theme. John Porter, in his famous 1965 book The Vertical Mosaic: An Analysis of Social Class and Power in Canada, wrote that the country historically “resembled a huge demographic railway station.”

Pulling my dusty but much-loved copy off the shelf, I realize that the whole study has a 2024 relevance with respect to class inequality and the concentration of power.

John Goyder Oakville, Ont.

Take care

Re “The all-consuming stage of adulthood they never told you about: Looking after aging parents” (Report on Business, Feb. 13): “We don’t have any programs to teach a person to do dementia care.”

The Alzheimer Society of Canada and its provincial and local branches offer extensive online information on dementia care in many languages, including videos, phone counselling, support groups and more. They also provide information about the many local seniors’ agencies and what they offer.

As the retired social worker for a teaching hospital’s memory clinic, I found it invaluable for family and friends to better understand what was happening in a person’s brain and how it affected behaviour. Then they could use their new expertise to develop options that worked best for their situation.

Despite its name, the ASC deals with all 100-plus progressive neurological illnesses that cause dementia. A call to them should be one of the first steps taken by anyone concerned about cognitive changes.

Marcia Zalev MSW Toronto

Age ain’t nothing …

Re “To use Joe Biden’s age as an insult is simply ageism in disguise” (Feb. 13): People are living longer and better with the help of extraordinary advances in medical treatment and care. In addition, communities are offering older people greater opportunities to be active and involved.

However, when it comes to the political arena, we should look to leaders who are experienced and come with the knowledge and wisdom we expect of them. We should also look at whether they are capable of implementing their responsibilities with logic, circumspection and clarity.

If there is a suggestion that someone is not at their peak in holding a position, they should not be considered. This would not be a disservice to the public and unmerited by the candidate.

Selma Edelstone O.Ont Toronto

Ageism isn’t just about old people.

Ageism manifests itself in the biases and stereotypes we attach to any group or cohort: Gen Xs are lazy. Gen Ys only care about themselves. Young people don’t want to put in the work. Old people are out of touch.

Generalizations are dangerous and limiting, no matter what age we’re talking about.

Peter Shier Toronto

I hang around with a group in their 80s and 90s. Though we might be a bit slow getting up the stairs, there’s nothing wrong with our brains. We read the latest books, scan the internet, play cutthroat games of bridge, travel, go to the theatre and attend lectures.

Personally, I find my memory is better than ever, my common sense is 100 per cent and my brain is sharper than it ever was – as is my tongue.

So lay off us old people.

Elizabeth Thompson Oakville, Ont.

… but a number

Re “These Canadians wish they had waited to take their CPP benefits. Here’s why” (Report on Business, Feb. 14): If someone delays Canada Pension Plan benefits in the interest of greater monthly payments but dies shortly after taking it, they may have lost out financially.

But they wouldn’t know it, ‘cause they’re dead.

Craig Sims Kingston

Talk about it

Re “Media cuts are not just depressing – they’re dangerous” (Feb. 14): I suspect that many who distrust mainstream media don’t pay much attention to it anyway, and rely on social media for news.

As a long-time reader of local and national newspapers, I am regularly impressed with the quality and variety of content that provides a better understanding of the world we live in. Parents and teachers should encourage children and students to pick up a paper or their devices and scan for topics of interest. Then they should encourage discussions (remember current-events discussions in class?). That would be time well spent.

As for the possibility of Pierre Poilievre becoming prime minister: Now that’s just depressing.

Larry Howorth Surrey, B.C.

Down there

Re “Canadian Tire profit falls nearly 68% as consumers remain wary amid uncertain economy” (Report on Business, Feb. 16): For all the reasons Canadian Tire offers for a drop in profit, it forgot to add that finding a salesperson is harder than finding a No. 2 Phillips screwdriver.

When someone is finally tracked down for assistance, they point obliquely to the farthest area of the store. “Go to aisle 128.″ Once there, one realizes aisle 128 doesn’t exist.

This is, after all, the company that argued to own crappytire.com.

Marty Cutler Toronto

