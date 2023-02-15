Toronto mayor John Tory attends the state funeral for former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Feb. 14.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Not again

Re “U.S. says it only recently discovered that China has been using spy balloons” (Feb. 14): After allowing one foreign surveillance balloon to transit North America, it’s reassuring that Canada and the United States have taken to shooting down the follow-ons.

Clearly somebody in our collective nations’ higher command is respecting the dictum of fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

John Budreski Vancouver

Common approach

Re “CSIS warned Trudeau about Toronto-area politician’s alleged ties to Chinese diplomats” (Feb. 13): In Canada, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service told Justin Trudeau to warn his MPs about Michael Chan’s alleged activities with the Chinese consulate, but International Trade Minister Mary Ng says she never received that warning. Still, the government dismisses Chinese influence as not having affected our election result, but gives no detail.

Meanwhile in Britain, MI5 and the government chose to “shine a light” on Chinese influence, publicly naming lawyer Christine Lee as an “agent of influence,” warning MPs about her and naming MPs who received funds from her.

I think the British approach is the better one. Australia has followed a similar approach, too.

Canada should adopt this approach as well. Sunshine is the way to go.

Paul Watson Ottawa

Call it

Re “Justin Trudeau needs to stop stalling on Roxham Road” (Editorial, Feb. 10): The Canadian immigration system is being shamelessly manipulated. The solution should be clear and simple.

Designate Roxham Road an official crossing, thereby closing the loophole that lets asylum seekers stream into Canada from the United States. If this diverts them to one of the other “forested routes” along the border, designate those as well. If necessary, do it unilaterally.

Canada is a nation of immigrants. Legal immigrants are more than welcome. They bring trades and skills we need to continue 150-plus years of nation-building, while Canada offers them a better future. Everybody wins.

However, we should have no reason to welcome those sneaking in the backdoor, aided and abetted by profiteers exploiting our hapless border policy. Why won’t the government address the problem?

Roy Schneider Regina

Stuck in the middle

Re “The Liberals do no harm, but not much else, with their health care funding proposal” (Editorial, Feb. 9): In my opinion, the failure to efficiently and effectively move the country forward results in lower growth over long periods of time. Just as improving productivity compounds, failure to improve also compounds.

These failures cause our productivity increases to lag other countries and over time results in lower standards of income. It undermines our ability to compete on the world stage.

So it isn’t near good enough for any government just to take up space without doing what it was elected to do, and that is to make things better for Canadians. We hear a lot of talk, but little actually gets achieved.

Joel Cohen Hamilton

Provincial powers

Re “Premiers agree to accept Ottawa’s health care funding proposal” (Feb. 14): So the premiers accept Ottawa’s funding proposal. But the chair of the Council of the Federation, Manitoba’s Heather Stefanson, says that the offer “doesn’t deal with that long-term sustainability with respect to health care funding challenges that we are faced with as provinces and territories.”

Under our Constitution, the provinces, not the federal government, have jurisdiction over health care. They also can use almost every possible form of taxation to garner funds. The exception is customs duties, which are of little importance these days.

The provinces and the federal government differ in fiscal capacity, of course. That’s why our Constitution also requires equalization payments, which deal with that concern.

The whole interminable conflict over health care funding feels unseemly and unnecessary. More and more Canadians recognize that. Isn’t it time their politicians did so also?

Jim Davies Professor emeritus, department of economics, Western University; London, Ont.

Seems off

Re “Developers at Doug Ford’s daughter’s wedding only deepen the mystery over his Greenbelt decision” (Editorial, Feb. 14): Really, we are supposed to accept that Doug Ford never discussed government business with developers who showed up at his daughter’s wedding.

They just showed up, money in hand, expecting nothing more than some polite conversation with the Ford family? A discussion about government business would not be necessary when a nod, a wink and a sly handshake would suffice.

To me, this reeks to high heaven and not only calls into question Mr. Ford’s judgment, but what sort of office Ontario’s integrity commissioner is running.

William O’Meara Toronto

Got to go

Re “Toronto Mayor John Tory prolongs his departure to preside over a budget meeting” (Feb. 14): I find John Tory’s hubris stunning.

Should he participate in Toronto budget deliberations, his fingerprints will be all over a plan for which he would bear no responsibility for implementation. Use of “strong mayor” powers to force a “Tory” budget would be an unethical and anti-democratic tactic that handcuffs the city to his vision and priorities.

I believe the only way Mr. Tory can salvage any honour from this would be to recuse himself from the budget debate and decisions. Then he could focus on repairing his family and marital relationships, which he described only a few days ago as his top priorities.

Martin Birt Uxbridge, Ont.

Run the world

Re “Canada Soccer to blame for women’s national team players’ dispute” (Sports, Feb. 13): The Canadian Soccer Association needs to get the “work to do” done.

Our national women’s soccer players deserve equitable funding, pay and practice opportunities. The women should be focusing on the World Cup and not having to protest. Our men’s team has shown its support.

Born in 1958, I was 11 before a girls soccer league was formed in Whitby, Ont. My younger brothers were able to play at a much younger age.

I recall a relative asking me if “I was sure I was a girl” after one game. This stuck with me.

I won a house league title. The trophy reads “W.M.S.A. 1973 Girls Champions,” but the statue on top is that of a male player.

When I was at the University of Toronto, no women’s varsity soccer team existed at the time. I settled for other sports.

Many years later, are we there yet?

Fran Caldwell (née Doleweerd) BPhEd, BEd; Brampton, Ont.

