Too soon

Re “MAID eligibility should expand to minors, patients with mental illness, report recommends” (Feb. 16): As a practicing physician trained in administering medical assistance in dying, I strongly support the principle of it. However, the expansion of eligibility to patients with mental illness seems unethical at this time.

Mental health has long been the underfunded, often forgotten and taboo distant cousin compared to other major health priorities. More than half of Canadians are dissatisfied with access to care and support of their mental health.

It is easier to have one’s hip, knee or cataract replaced than it is to have a major depressive episode or anxiety disorder effectively treated. And accessibility aside, many of the most effective mental-health treatments are not even publicly funded.

As a society, why would we allow for (and fund) a patient with mental illness to end their life when, through underfunding, neglect and lack of will, we have denied them access to appropriate care in the first place?

Lukasz Bartosik MD; Ottawa

Too late

Re “Premiers agree to accept Ottawa’s health care funding proposal” (Feb. 13): Just because governments are finally turning on the tap doesn’t mean that anything new will be coming out the other end right away.

After all, in Canada it takes at least 10 years to train a physician and four to train a nurse. The training times can be similar for other health care professionals such as mental-health and addictions counsellors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and medical technicians. It also takes some time on the job for a service provider to ramp up to full competency.

If we wanted better health care now, we should have turned on the tap a long time ago – or never turned it off in the first place.

Jamie Alley Saanich, B.C.

Too much

Re “To close the subsidized daycare gap, for-profit centres will be needed” (Editorial, Feb. 13): I find that your editorial diagnoses child-care issues right but draws a dead-wrong conclusion.

If it were as simple as The Globe and Mail makes it out to be – just pay better wages; encourage “nicer” single-centre owners rather than rapacious chain-builders or private-equity firms; don’t pit for-profits against non-profits – then why have Britain, New Zealand, the United States and Australia experienced child-care market failure? Those countries are plagued by scarcity, staff shortages, weak quality, inequity, high fees – and abundant profit for shareholders.

Yes, we urgently need to speed up child-care expansion in Canada. But mountains of evidence domestically, internationally and from other care sectors show how to do this better through public and non-profit services, with more public management.

This is how the substantial public money allocated for child care can deliver better results.

Martha Friendly Childcare Resource and Research Unit; Toronto

Rather than redirect public funds to for-profit child-care services, governments should concentrate on expanding not-for-profit care where it’s needed, as required by federal-provincial child-care funding agreements.

Alberta has made little progress in meeting its obligation to create 42,500 new not-for-profit spaces. Instead of doing something about this sorry situation, a new Canada-Alberta accord gives for-profit operators federal funds to operate 22,500 new spaces. These operators will be allowed to increase profit by charging higher fees for unspecified “extras” (nutritious meals, perhaps) and cutting costs (paying staff less, no doubt).

Your editorial does provide examples of for-profit failures. How many more bad and costly experiences will it take to convince governments that this sector is not designed to provide affordable, quality child care?

Morna Ballantyne Executive director, Child Care Now; Ottawa

Too Canadian

Re “Quebec National Assembly passes unanimous motion criticizing Bill C-11, demands 11th-hour change” (Feb. 16): Quebec is the only part of the country where I find that the Canadian content system actually serves and represents its audience. If even they don’t want Bill C-11, then surely it’s time for the government to back down.

David Arthur Cambridge, Ont.

Too little

Re “Canada’s leaders know the value of applied history. So why won’t they set it free?” (Feb. 15): As a former longtime investigator with the Office of the Information Commissioner, I couldn’t agree more about having had endless battles with Library and Archives Canada to release relatively mundane historical information.

Before that time, I also worked at LAC as a record-review officer. I witnessed firsthand how arduous the task was for academics, historians and others to access information that should have been routinely disclosed after a certain time period, as is routinely done in Britain and the United States.

There should be immediate action from the government to rectify this unacceptable and, quite frankly, embarrassing situation. Intimate knowledge of our past is essential to facilitate the creation of effective public policy. It is also vital for our general understanding of our past.

Marey Gregory Ottawa

#MeToo

Re “The office romance has fallen victim to a new Victorianism” (Feb. 15): Lost in all the talk about Toronto Mayor John Tory’s dalliance is the toxic effect a relationship between a boss and a subordinate has on other employees and workplace culture in general.

I believe it strains credulity to think that the resulting pillow talk does not have a negative effect, if not consequences, for other employees and the functioning of workplace relationships among all the subordinates.

All employees deserve better.

Neil Freeman Toronto

People in positions of power are typically well-briefed on written and unwritten HR policies related to workplace relationships, notably post-#MeToo. They exist to protect people from sexual harassment. Full stop.

A leader with common sense understands the optics, implications and potentially disastrous fallout of this kind of activity. Certainly, the mayor of Canada’s largest city should.

This should not be about morals, consent or infantilizing women. It should certainly not be about the demise of the office romance.

If the affair had been with a person not on staff, it would be a different story entirely. For me, it’s about knowingly derailing a full municipal agenda, at a time when Toronto needs stability and action more than ever.

When someone has it within their power to do so much good, throwing it away in this manner should be seen as a failure of leadership and an act of flagrant disrespect.

Shirley Phillips Toronto

To read

Re “Virginia town pushed to the forefront of America’s culture wars after school board bans books” (Feb. 16): The best way to encourage a child to read is to ban books.

Glenn Tooze Belleville, Ont.

