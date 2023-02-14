Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a press conference at City Hall in Toronto on Feb. 10.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Time of the essence

Re “NDP calls on current, former ministers to testify on inauthentic travel documents sent to Afghans” (Feb. 13): We support the actions that Senator Marilou McPhedran took to facilitate travel access for Afghans who were trapped in their country, and for the Canadian officials who provided letters to do so.

Women’s lives were in immediate danger. It was necessary to act quickly to save them. Ms. McPhedran has a decades-long record of fighting on behalf of women and girls. She received the Order of Canada for her humanitarian efforts.

Canada promised to take 40,000 Afghan refugees and has taken to date about 28,000. We should ramp up support for Afghans, not question support given under desperate conditions to save lives.

We thank Ms. McPhedran for her commitment to a more peaceful and just future, both in Canada and internationally.

Lyn Adamson Co-chair, Canadian Voice of Women for Peace; Toronto

Party invites

Re ”No, Mr. Ford, it’s not okay to host a party where developers come with cash” (Feb. 13): It is totally inappropriate for members of Doug Ford’s family to accept cash from developers who have benefited from his actions.

Mr. Ford would have a point in calling journalistic attention to this matter “ridiculous” except for one thing: He brought this on himself. By breaking a clear promise not to touch Ontario’s Greenbelt, he lost the sole assets that politicians have with most citizens: trust and credibility.

Everything now should be fair game, and the Premier continues to pay the price.

Steve Parish Ajax, Ont.

Doug Ford defends inviting several developers to a private party, where monetary gifts were given to his daughter and her fiancé. If it is shown that these same developers were then rewarded with subsequent decisions involving the rezoning of Greenbelt properties in Ontario, it will bring new meaning to the tradition of “party favours.”

I always thought I was generous in giving colouring books and crayons to kids attending my children’s birthday parties.

Michael Gilman Toronto

Tory out

Re “John Tory’s departure leaves leadership vacuum at Toronto city hall” (Feb. 13): John Tory demonstrated astonishing hubris and, ultimately, a lack of respect for Torontonians by running for a third term as mayor, while still conducting his affair.

Did he honestly believe that it would not come to light in the next four years? Toronto now has to scramble to conduct a by-election, at huge cost to taxpayers when the city faces many pressing issues.

I will be wary of voting for a “star candidate” in any future election.

James Phillips Toronto

If the people of Toronto recognize what’s good for them, they should not accept Mayor John Tory’s resignation.

He has been a dedicated, hard-working, intelligent person who has successfully brought our wonderful city through a stressful pandemic. He deserves a “time out” to recharge.

I suggest we let Mr. Tory deal with this important upcoming budget, then have the Deputy Mayor take over while he has a chance to recover. A majority of us re-elected him with a strong mandate.

I believe Mr. Tory deserves to finish what he has started. He is a good man. Toronto needs him.

Anne Baker Toronto

I have always been a supporter of John Tory. He offered so much hope and promise to find a better way, first for Ontario and then for Toronto.

Unfortunately, it has become apparent to me that always searching for consensus is no way to lead. In most cases, those consensus relationships can only lead to failure.

Hopefully Toronto can now find someone who has the vision and strength to actually lead, and not just a dream that a blend of what everyone wants is the way forward. This desire goes nowhere, leading to sadness and resignation.

Toronto needs a courageous leader who has a mission to make the city better, and is ready to fight for it.

Jimmy Molloy Toronto

Off the hook

Re “Shuttering salmon farms not just threatens jobs but also hurts the environment” (Report on Business, Feb. 7): “Self-interest” is in the eye of the beholder. I think these contributors should look in the mirror.

I have campaigned against open-net pen salmon farming – feedlot aquaculture – for 12 years. I don’t oppose aquaculture, if done properly.

If this is self-interest – guilty. Mine lies in protecting our wild fisheries and coastal waters.

Ridding our coastline of open-net pens wouldn’t translate into more Chilean and Norwegian salmon, which are implied to be worse than Canadian stock. Let’s change our way of thinking: Stop government support for outdated methods and encourage transitions to land-based salmon production. We can keep salmon farming here in Canada while protecting our coastal environment.

I believe open-net pens are a disastrous aquaculture model. Call me cynical, but I suspect critics know that already.

Stewart Lamont Managing director, Tangier Lobster Company; Tangier, N.S.

Almost 20 years ago, residents of the Skeena River watershed in British Columbia formed Friends of Wild Salmon, a coalition to stop fish farms moving into the mouth of the river. We did so not just because wild salmon contribute millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to the region, but because we also understood their importance to wildlife and the forest ecosystem.

Critics dismiss our actions as being “not based on peer-reviewed science,” but we had no trouble finding plenty of credible research about the harm fish farms can cause wild salmon.

Andrew Williams Founding chairman, Friends of Wild Salmon; Kentville, N.S.

This opinion reveals to me how far apart this industry and its well-informed critics are.

While the contributors are quick to point out the increase in carbon emissions that would result from having to import salmon from afar, there was nary a mention of the negative impact current fish-farming practices can have on local ecosystems and the health of dwindling native salmon populations. Originally considered a potential part of the solution, many fish-farming practices evolved into additional stressors on wild populations.

Feeding the planet and saving the planet are both important endeavours. I personally believe that neither interest has a monopoly on what is right and wrong. But based on the calibre of leadership that exists on both sides, one can only hope that a bridge can be found, once and for all, between the great divide that is counterproductive for all parties – especially the salmon.

Mark Spurr Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com