Letters to the Editor July 1: Canada? Almost perfect. Plus other letters to the editor

People take in the Canada 150 celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Canada? Almost perfect

Canada is an imperfect country, managed by imperfect governments, on behalf of imperfect people. To me, it’s almost perfect.

Happy Canada Day!

Harry Grossmith, Kelowna, B.C.

100,000 snake-bite deaths

Re Zoo Comes Through With Anti-Venom For Woman After Snake Bite In Thailand (June 28): When a Canadian gets bitten by a snake in Thailand, flys home and is treated with an incredibly rare anti-venom, it makes for a justifiably newsworthy story in which health providers (especially the zoo-keeping staff) deserve credit for their extraordinary efforts.

It is also an opportunity to reflect on the fact that snake envenomation is a routine threat for millions of mostly poor and rural people, mostly in Africa and Asia, that rarely makes the news.

The World Health Organization estimates snakebites result in 100,000 deaths and 500,000 amputations and other permanent disabilities every year. The WHO has categorized snake envenomation as a Neglected Tropical Disease – there is little investment in anti-venom research, and some medications have even been withdrawn because they are not considered profitable.

The remarkable effort needed to help one Canadian shows the long odds that face most who encounter snake bites.

Ryan Hoskins, MD, Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene; North Vancouver

Stay the Senate course

Re The Problem With Trudeau’s Senate Reform (editorial, June 28): The Senate’s constitutional role is one of sober, second thought; it is designed to act as a check on a Commons elected by a public that increasingly obtains its news from social media outlets that exercise no journalistic integrity over what they distribute.

Reverting to purely partisan appointments of party-affiliated senators makes a mockery of the Senate’s intended role. At least under the Trudeau model, we are much more likely to see qualified appointments, and a valid critique of proposed legislation. Short of amending the Constitution (very hard to do), and provided the Senate refrains from extending its role to blocking legislation, we should stay the course.

Mark Roberts, Gananoque, Ont.

It is true that the “new Senate,” produced by Justin Trudeau’s independent selection process, is more active than the Senate of yesteryear; it has suggested amendments to 33 of the government’s 88 bills during this 42nd Parliament. It is telling that the government has accepted at least some of these amendments for 28 of the 33 bills, and for good reason: The Senate’s amendments improved the bills. There has been no slowing down of bills, nor impasses between both Houses of Parliament.

You write, “How senators are chosen is far less important than how they use their powers.” The problem is that you cannot separate the two: A partisan selection process leads to the nomination of partisan, whipped, and therefore mostly acquiescent Senators.

The independent process set up by the Liberals may not be perfect, but witnesses to the activities of the current Senate generally agree that it produces far more preferable results. During the coming election campaign, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer should commit to keep the appointment system put in place by Mr. Trudeau.

André Pratte, Senator

Nuclear narrative: SMR

Denise Balkissoon’s essay, The Nuclear Option (Opinion, June 22), is a refreshingly logical look at non-carbon nuclear energy.

Particularly encouraging are some of the new fast-spectrum small modular reactors (SMRs) that can consume and eliminate the existing highly radioactive long-lived used CANDU fuel “waste.” Less than 1 per cent of the energy in the “waste” has been extracted in our CANDUs, leaving 99 per cent still available.

By my calculations, it is reasonable to estimate that is enough non-carbon energy to replace all Canadian needs of CO2-emitting fossil energy for about 800 years from stored used fuel alone.

Better still, an SMR actually needs the million-year radioactive used-fuel components to start operating, consuming them and therefore detoxifying them within decades. No long-term problem left. The short-lived, radioactive used fuel components turn relatively quickly into useful normal atoms and minerals, e.g. rare earths and platinum-group metals for solar panels, turbine motors and electronics.

That’s good all around for long-term climate-change mitigation: Carbon-free energy for centuries, fuelled with our stored nuclear fuel “waste.”

Peter Ottensmeyer, professor emeritus, Department of Medical Biophysics, University of Toronto

Denise Balkissoon mentions that Canada has embarked on a path to develop small modular reactors (SMRs). The SMR is positioned as a solution to delivering power to remote communities, an egregious proposal in an era of recognizing Indigenous rights. Why put an early-stage-technology device in a remote community that requires a high level of security to operate safely, and will contaminate a huge landscape if it fails? Out of sight, out of mind.

In a recent meeting about the future of nuclear power, sponsored by the federal government, I put the question to the SMR experts: “How long before we have commercially available SMRs?”

The answer: At best, 15 years.

Addressing climate change requires massive deployment of low-carbon solutions now – fully commercialized solutions such as wind, photovoltaics and energy storage – and not waiting 15 or 20 years. Multiple technical analyses from around the world show how a clean non-nuclear path can meet our low-carbon energy needs. We need to push the politics and policy, and embark on that path immediately.

Steven Lapp, former professor of energy-systems engineering; Kingston

Save Canada’s wilderness

Re Green Spaces: Protecting The Wilderness At Our Doorstep (June 22): Ivan Semeniuk iterates the reasons why we need citizen action to mitigate the disappearance of our forests, locally and nationally. The battle raging in Chelsea, Que., to save the Larrimac Wildlife Corridor from a housing development is a case in point.

This month, our councillors are considering changing the corridor’s environmental protection designation and approving a housing proposal. Will financial gain trump saving this forest for future generations?

Nancy Ruddell, Chelsea, Que.

Natural burial grounds are one solution to the issues Ivan Semeniuk raises. They protect the land while providing sustainable income and a living sanctuary for our dead. As a bonus, natural burial nourishes the earth, rather than the polluting options of cremation and conventional burial. With more than 200 natural burial grounds in the U.S. and 300 in the U.K., I hope Canada’s municipalities, land trusts and private land owners take natural burial grounds into consideration.

Susan Greer, executive director, Natural Burial Association

