North and south

Re Why Canada Is Not The U.S. On Abortion, Guns (Editorial, June 27): A key decision in the 1860s by our fathers of Confederation laid the groundwork for a constitutional path that, as The Globe and Mail notes, has left Canada in a better place than the United States on abortion and guns. Recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions on both issues were biased toward states’ rights. This would have been anathema to our founding fathers.

In the wake of the U.S. Civil War, they wanted to avoid a conflict caused, in their view, by the fact that the U.S. Constitution gives states every power not specifically allocated to Washington. As Sir John A. Macdonald stated: “We have expressly declared that all subjects of general interest not distinctly and exclusively conferred upon the local governments and legislatures shall be conferred upon the general government and legislature. We have thus avoided that great source of weakness that has been the disruption of the United States.”

Today’s U.S. Supreme Court highlights this fundamental weakness of the country’s constitutional system, and validates the wisdom of our founding fathers.

Mario Possamai Toronto

Re The First Corvettes Roll Off Assembly Line (Moment in Time, June 30): “America was a weird, dark place in 1953.” America hasn’t changed much.

Jim Herder Portugal Cove–St. Philip’s, N.L.

The few, the French

Re Gov.-General Faces Legal Language Challenge (June 30): In all but extreme circumstances, the office of the Governor-General is ceremonial and apolitical. But the considerations leading to the appointment are frequently political. Such is the case, I find, of Mary Simon.

Her appointment, as well as that of the Queen’s representative in New Brunswick, demonstrates to me that for this Prime Minister, discharging the duties of Canada’s highest office can be done by someone incapable in one of our official languages, and that reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and recognition of the LGBTQ community trumps respect for bilingualism.

The platinum jubilee of the Queen was the occasion of some soul-searching in these pages about the constitutional future of our country. The appointment of Ms. Simon gives republicans and separatists grist for their mills, and something for all Canadians to meditate on this Canada Day.

Howard Greenfield Montreal

Re The French Fact Outside Of Quebec (Editorial, June 25): “Official neglect, contempt, or absence of mind.” It felt good to read those words, like drinking a tiny truth tonic. Thank you for trying to rub apathy from the eyes of Canadians.

This editorial sows seeds of harmony along Canada’s oldest divide. It is a gift of kindness and peace for the future of our country. It is also a gift to me, personally, to feel witnessed in Canada’s English media. Thank you.

Isabelle Lussier Ottawa

Penalty box

Re Tim Hortons Joins Exodus Of Sponsors From Hockey Canada (June 30): Hockey Canada could take three initiatives that might help recover its “honour.”

First, Hockey Canada could tell the victim of these alleged assaults that the nondisclosure agreement is now void and she is free to speak publicly if she wished to do so. Second, Hockey Canada and the National Hockey League could tell the players alleged to have assaulted the woman that they will be suspended unless they speak with an appropriate investigator. Third, Hockey Canada could adopt a protocol that financial settlements which might in the future arise from similar circumstances would not require NDAs.

Hockey Canada would do well to remember the biblical axiom: “The truth shall set you free.”

Martin Birt Uxbridge, Ont.

While Tim Hortons, Canadian Tire and Telus make an important point and big headlines by pausing their sponsorship of Hockey Canada, they seem to miss the goal with this cheap shot. Why hurt the many Canadian youth who benefit from the organization’s programs, when the real problems lie with the executives and board of directors?

Hockey Canada’s new CEO and former president Scott Smith should be fired. Today. The abysmal performance of Mr. Smith and the just-retired Tom Renney before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, along with their handling of this fiasco, felt bush league.

The board of directors, under the leadership of Michael Brind’Amour, should undergo serious self-reflection regarding their less-than-good governance of this charged and messy affair.

Marty Cutler Toronto

School’s out

Re The Fizzling Out Of The School Year Teaches The Wrong Lesson (June 29): How times have changed.

My mother taught in a rural school in the late 1930s. Each year, on the 1st of June, she and other teachers would receive a letter from the county school inspector announcing that classes would end on the last day of the month.

On that day, the inspector was rumoured to drive up and down the concession roads, where the rural schools were located, ensuring that his mandate was being followed.

James Clemens Oakville, Ont.

I spent more than 40 years teaching high-school students. In South Africa, the last day of the school year was always the most important.

Teachers reviewed exams in great detail. This is such a pedagogically sound practice that allows teachers to review with students, who could recognize errors and better prepare for the year ahead.

At the conclusion of the day, students filed into the assembly hall to bid farewell to teachers who may be leaving and graduating matriculation classmates. The assembly terminated with a rousing rendition of a song that celebrated the past year, and looked ahead to the coming year with hopes of academic success for all.

What a shock I received when, after the conclusion of exams in Canada, students simply disappear. What a dismal anticlimax to an academic year.

I never stopped yearning for the order and decorum of the final day of school in South Africa.

Sheryl Danilowitz Toronto

I am a teacher. After this school year, I am fizzled.

Imagine, a teacher admitting to feeling sick while in a portable. I believe that is a human reaction to intense heat. On the same June day in question, my classroom temperature was 31 C and also felt like 36 C.

Of course, we keep the learning happening. Is social time so terrible after two years of remote learning? I don’t think so.

Come in a school and see the great things we do. Come join the fizzled people!

Barb Snow Toronto

