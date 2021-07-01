Open this photo in gallery The Canadian flag on the Peace Tower flies at half-mast on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 2, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he asked that the Canadian flag on the Peace Tower remain at half-mast for Canada day as Canadians continue to honour the Indigenous children who died in residential schools. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Today is the day

Re Let’s Not Cancel Canada Day (June 19): Finally, someone speaks out regarding what is great about Canada and why we should celebrate “this blessed land,” especially on Canada Day.

And then there is Sir John A. Macdonald. Remember the Americans, after their Civil War, who were armed, organized and ready to invade Upper Canada again? Remember Manifest Destiny, the U.S. doctrine that espoused their control of what is now Canada? Macdonald stood in their way.

Let us be thankful for him and his skillful confederation negotiations, especially on Canada Day.

Maureen Adderley Midland, Ont.

Let’s celebrate Canada Day. We are a great country, if not the best, even with warts and all.

I am blessed to have travelled across this country and around the world for business and pleasure. We are the envy of most. (I am humble here, otherwise I would write “all.”)

However no era, no groups, no communities along our history are beyond reproach. I believe those who did well had a vision, learned from their mistakes and those of others, took corrective actions and contributed to leave us this great country.

Let’s learn from our history good and bad: This should be the way to build better, not by putting Canada down and shying away from its accomplishments.

Happy Canada Day.

Andre Bergeron Toronto

Re The Uncomfortable Conversations About #CancelCanadaDay (Podcast, June 30): As Canadians, we have many things to be proud of, but news of residential schools and unmarked graves cannot be ignored.

This Canada Day should be devoted not to festivities, but to remembrance and reflection on how our Canada failed to protect the most vulnerable in our society, and the generations of parents who suffered unspeakable loss.

We owe it to them.

Cliff Oswald Pointe-Claire, Que.

In 1952, my family adopted my brother – much later identified as Métis. It seems that we unwittingly participated in a horrendous social dynamic. Yet we should share and shoulder the heavy burden of guilt and sorrow, because we are all in this together.

Please do not resort to stereotyping and calling all of “us” perpetrators of residential schools. Most of us did nothing because we knew nothing. But tear down statues, rename streets, locate and identify the dead – whatever it takes.

I will never celebrate Canada Day again. Ever.

Dianne Bradshaw Saint-Lazare, Que.

I for one intend to celebrate Canada Day.

I have never witnessed such a roar of collective public anger as is now sweeping the country over these unmarked graves.

As a historian, I am distressed that there is so little willingness to consider the context. But as a Canadian, I am proud that we are motivated to express our indignation, and free to do so.

Nicholas Tracy Fredericton

This year, Canada Day should have been declared as a national day of mourning. The grief and humiliation we as a nation should feel is beyond expression.

Roger Buckland and Huguette Joly Shediac, N.B.

Of course we should celebrate Canada Day. What better day to demonstrate what we want our country to be?

Since the name changed from Dominion Day, the Canada Days I’ve seen have always been celebrations of the diversity and the promise of the ideal Canada.

We’re not there? Double down on love, kindness and acceptance. Bring us closer.

Wayne Nickoli London, Ont.

I have to thank Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, for this comment: “It is a day to recognize that it is a beautiful country, but there are some terrible things that have happened” (Questions Raised On Whether To Cancel Canada Day Celebrations – June 24).

Rather than cancelling Canada Day, I propose a future Canada Week ending on July 1.

This would be a time to reflect on the things we’ve accomplished, but also the injustices that we have perpetrated, both directly and in our name, in the spirit of atonement. We could reinforce the vision of what we aspire to.

On July 1, we could have the party and hope to do better next year.

Marc Grushcow Toronto

Rather than cancel Canada Day celebrations, why not stop for 15 minutes at 6 p.m. and talk to each other, no matter who we are then with, about our history. Try to realize that when it comes to colonization, to borrow a phrase, we are all in this together.

In a unique way, we would be celebrating the blessings many of us have been given in this country, while realizing what we have essentially stolen from others.

Bill Trudell Toronto

We should raise the Canadian flag everywhere we can, but at half-mast.

Michael Fox Stratford, Ont.

I am proud to be Canadian, but I am deeply ashamed of the misguided, cruel and spiritually bereft acts that were perpetrated by my Catholic ancestors in the name of God.

I beg the Pope to come to Canada and wash the feet of Indigenous children and, with me and all people of faith, seek forgiveness from those who we have systematically harmed over many generations.

On Canada Day I will fly my flag, but upside down as a symbol of my personal and collective guilt.

Greg Flynn Ridgeway, Ont.

Canada has much to atone for. If the horrendous findings of several hundred of unmarked graves cannot move us to devote this “Canada Day” to national reflection, repentance and standing together in solidarity with the Indigenous people of this land, then shame on us.

To the honourable Indigenous nations: Please accept our deepest condolences, sorrow and grief. Muslim Canadians are very grateful for your generous hospitality and gracious welcome of newcomers. We are inspired by your resiliency, grace and humility, and your care for the environment, the sanctity of life and the welfare of the community.

Shahina Siddiqui Executive director, Islamic Social Services Association; Winnipeg

I am uncomfortable with the thought of celebrating Canada Day this year. I’ve never had something plague my thoughts this much when it comes to a national holiday, but that’s now changed.

This day should be a day of grieving with the Indigenous community. We have a responsibility to acknowledge the past and look it in the eye. We can stand in solidarity by wearing orange or black, learning about Indigenous culture and recognizing their land, and finally getting involved with organizations such as the Legacy of Hope Foundation and the Indian Residential School Survivor Society.

Ashika Sharma Brampton, Ont.

