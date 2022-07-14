Air Canada planes at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on April 28, 2021.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Public good

Re Facing Scrutiny From CRTC, Rogers Offers Five-day Credit For Outage (July 13): Having the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry looking into the matter does not seem nearly enough.

The internet used to be an interesting luxury when first introduced. Now it is the basis for communication and business. The structure should be changed completely. I see no hope for change from a CRTC filled with communication industry supporters.

Put internet services into public hands, and companies can vie for delivering services to government. I am not a fan of government ownership, but would one want medicare or waste management controlled by private companies whose roles are to please shareholders?

Governments have consistently put the interests of big telecom ahead of citizens. Time for it to stop.

Marla Bryant QC; Chelsea, Que.

Return to sender

Re Ottawa Says It Stands With Ukraine. So Why Did It Return Russian Turbines? (July 13): With a bit of foresight, Canada could have been selling billions of dollars in clean natural gas to Europe. Instead, we will collect a few million from turbine maintenance, so that Russia can sell billions in natural gas to Europe.

Talk about scoring on our own net.

John Budreski Vancouver

Does Canada stand with Ukraine? Definitely whenever politically convenient, and always when there’s a good photo op, but it seems not so much when doing so really matters.

Lubomyr Luciuk Professor, political geography, Royal Military College of Canada; Kingston

These turbines were shipped from Germany to Canada for repair. Germany is a NATO ally. For Canada to keep them would not only be a breach of contract, but also unethical.

It is up to Germany to decide what to do with them when they arrive back. It should not be our business.

David Selley Toronto

More money, more problems

Re Cash Won’t End The Family Doctor Shortage (July 12): More than 45 years ago, the New England Journal of Medicine published an article by Sidney Lee, a public-health professor at McGill University. Titled “The Three-Layered Cake – A Plan for Physician Compensation,” it suggested a combination of salary, capitation and performance payment to replace the fee-for-service model virtually universal in 1970s North American medical practice.

Columnist André Picard underlines how little progress we have made since then. More cash hasn’t solved the problem in decades; we need real organizational reform, now.

John Carsley MD; clinical associate professor, University of British Columbia; Vancouver

Pay for it

Re Cheap Airfare Is Spurring Airport Chaos (July 11): Cheap airfare arises out of cheap labour practices, and no one should be surprised at labour shortages in the industry. Many workers are choosing to avoid a return to low-paid, difficult work as airport security screeners or ramp workers.

Remember the rush to establish so called low-cost carriers? Planes, fuel and gates cost the same no matter what type of airline. The only thing “low-cost” is labour.

The travelling public searching for lost luggage, or stuck on runways or in long lineups, are understandably angry, and it is no surprise that airlines, airport authorities and government are on the receiving end of their frustrations. Travellers might also look in the mirror and remember: We get what we pay for.

The devaluing of air transportation labour has led to the chaotic situation today. That serves no one’s interests.

Paul Moist Winnipeg

I don’t think we have a labour shortage; we have an enlightened work force that refuses employment when it no longer pays to work.

CEO pay raises are at 23 per cent. That’s not peanuts on millions in dollars of pay. If they need that kind of money to continue their lifestyles, then one can bet that 2 per cent on the paltry sums the rest of us earn doesn’t do it.

We’re done with low-wage labour.

Leslie Martel Mississauga

Dairy dilemma

Re Dairy Exposes Ottawa’s Free-trade Hypocrisy (Report on Business, July 8): I agree that we need a more balanced and, dare I say it, competitive approach to farm-gate dairy prices to replace the existing “fox guarding the henhouse” situation at the Canadian Dairy Commission.

That being said, unrestricted free trade in dairy with the United States, New Zealand or others (most of whom also subsidize their dairy farmers) is likely to expose us to the same supply vulnerabilities that we experienced as a result of Canada abandoning vaccine production.

The CDC should do a better job of balancing consumer pricing, employment in the dairy industry and the certainty of supply, rather than just focusing on the well-being of dairy farmers.

Neville Taylor Toronto

Two and two

Re Endangered Orca Croup In Poor Health, Scientists Say (July 7): Concern for southern resident orcas is widely shared, and sound research is a welcome step in supporting their survival. It might be beneficial to broaden the study to include transient orcas doing well.

In contrast to salmon-eating southern orcas, transients eat seals abundant in the Salish Sea. Seals eat a lot of salmon. It would be interesting to know the number of seals in the Salish Sea and the amount of salmon consumed.

This would help answer the question of whether seals are significantly reducing the food supply of ailing southern resident orcas.

Tom de Faye Victoria

I see

Re ‘Everything Is Going To Change Completely’ (July 13): To see the light of the universe captured by the James Webb Space Telescope is an eye-and-brain thrill. But even more thought-provoking is that the images are a timestamped snapshot of light leaving its point of origin 13 billion years ago, which means that probably we are looking at stuff that is no longer there.

Light whereby we see by reflection is a trickster. It can reveal and conceal simultaneously. Likewise are our eyes, which make our very being “curiouser and curiouser.” Before matter started reflecting back on itself, biologically sorting out photosensitive stuff to evolve eyes, our world and the universe was not visible. Matter was blind to itself.

So here we are today, life materialized, looking back at space and time and pondering its spectacular origins. That’s as good as it gets by any measure of light and life.

Tony D’Andrea Toronto

