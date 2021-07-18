Open this photo in gallery Green party Leader Annamie Paul listens to a reporter's question at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 16, 2021. PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Blocked at the border

Re No Vaccine Passports In Province: Kenney (July 13): Fair enough, but when an Albertan wants to travel nationally, or especially internationally, the federal government can still implement such a condition. When and if this happens, Albertans will have two clear choices: If Canadian passports will require a “fully vaccinated” column, they will have to check yay or nay; or, do not travel.

As we are in this pandemic together, we should follow mitigation rules together as well.

Anas Khan Beaumont, Alta.

Re Trudeau Promises Announcement On Border Restrictions, Says Canada-U.S. Border Could Open By Mid-August (Online, July 15): Once again, there are such unnecessary, punitive measures for fully vaccinated Canadians returning home to see senior parents and grandparents after such a long time. Their unvaccinated children under 12 still have to quarantine for two weeks.

Everyone understands the fear regarding variants, but why not a 72-hour COVID-19 test prior to arrival and another at the border, just as it’s done for fully vaccinated Canadian adults without any quarantine?

Families should be permitted to unite.

Joe Berger Montreal

Last week, I was refused boarding on an Air Canada flight from Paris to Montreal in spite of being fully vaccinated and a negative PCR test. Only Canadians and very special cases are allowed into the country.

Over the years, I have invested heavily in New Brunswick property and pay the taxes that come with it. For the second year running, it seems I cannot look after and maintain these investments that I am legally responsible for.

Although I fully understand government’s concern for the health of Canadians, would it not make sense to allow people who have responsibilities to have access to fulfill them, if they have followed all the required health instructions?

Francis Wishart Paris

Pharmacy praise

Re Raise The Rates (Letters, July 12): There have been different and sometimes very confusing ways to book vaccines. By far the simplest for me and many others has been contacting my local owner-operated pharmacy.

One simple registration on my pharmacy’s website got me an appointment for the first vaccine, with a follow-up e-mail for the second. The pharmacist has also provided an invaluable service for those without phone or internet access by allowing walk-ins and pop-up clinics. He deserves many thanks for putting in long hours and juggling his schedule to adapt to fluctuating vaccine availability.

Small community drugstores like this one know their neighbourhood’s needs, and have gone a long way to meet them.

Helen Smith Toronto

Green card

Re Green Party Launches Membership Review Of Leader Paul (July 15): The Green Party’s vision statement is littered with words such as democratic reform, stability, end of oppression, competitiveness and meaningful actions. In reality, the treatment of Annamie Paul seems anything but. So much for sustainability.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Annamie Paul is the most interesting woman to have entered the federal political scene since, well, maybe ever. If there was ever a reason to dismiss the Green Party, surely it’s inexplicable treatment of her is it.

If I was Erin O’Toole, I would be in serious pleading mode with her to join the Conservatives as environment critic (and minister in the event of an electoral win). This would put an end to claims that the Conservatives are light on diversity, women’s issues and the environment. She, of course, would have to be convinced the Conservative tent is big enough for true diversity of thought backed by intelligence, gravitas and integrity.

With one move, Mr. O’Toole could make the Conservatives legitimate contenders in the Canada of 2021, vaulting themselves over a party I find full of empty platitudes, paper-thin virtues and situational ethics.

David McClurg Calgary

Man to man

Re Royal Military College’s First Female Leader Has No Plans For Immediate Big Changes (July 16): I agree that Royal Military College “has successfully produced generations of officers,” and that the culture absolutely should be examined in the context of the recent revelations of officer behaviour. But I have to point out that this behaviour is strikingly similar to that of some men who graduated from comparable male-dominated institutions: doctors, priests, police (RCMP, in particular) come to mind.

How often do we hear, “Yes, but he is/was ‘good’ at his job,” as an excuse for reprehensible and immoral behaviour by men? The problem goes beyond a specific institution.

Patrick Tighe RMC graduate (1970); Petawawa, Ont.

Name the price

Re Toronto To Rename Dundas Street, Other Infrastructure Bearing Henry Dundas’s Name (July 14): Toronto is planning to spend more than $6-million to rename Dundas Street. Whatever the rationale and whatever Henry Dundas is guilty of, are there not better ways to spend this money?

Could we not upgrade the lives of many people of all backgrounds, by improving living conditions and opportunities for better education, not to mention bringing clean drinking water to Indigenous communities that have been under boil-water advisories for decades?

Political correctness should not take priority over the opportunity to make real improvements.

Elizabeth Quinlan Toronto

We know how government cost estimates turn out. Moreover, Dundas Street in Toronto is only the tip of the iceberg, given all the other Dundas Streets in Ontario, to say nothing of our numerous other streets with as-yet-undiscovered dubious nomenclature.

Providing clean drinking water on Indigenous reserves will cost money. The Dundas Street name change will also cost money. Money spent on the former would be deemed well spent by everybody. Money spent on the latter will be deemed well spent mainly by those who love endlessly to pick up rocks, in the fervent hopes of finding something unpleasant underneath.

The question is whether money will be willingly forthcoming for both purposes. I fear not. When the present tries to redo the past, it can lose the future.

Ken Clark Toronto

Rather than come up with more substantive ways to actually address anti-Black racism in Toronto, the city has instead engaged in what I see as gesture politics that will likely do nothing to ameliorate, reduce or improve the lives of Black Torontonians.

We deserve better from our politicians in bringing about change.

Alex Treiber Toronto

Blow by blow

Re To Infinity And … (Letters, July 14): A letter-writer wonders about additional methods for fighting forest fires, citing the limited efficacy of water-bombing. At a recent birthday party, I was not surprised at how easily an eight-year old was able to blow out all the candles on her cake. It caused me to wonder whether real bombs might be more efficient in putting out, or at least mitigating, widespread fires.

It’s not as if bombs could do any further damage to something already on fire. With all the research that goes into making weapons more efficient (more bang for buck, so to speak) there should exist the ability to provide a massive “blow” without peripheral endangerment.

Dave Ashby Toronto

