Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

First up

Re Priorities In Order (Letters, June 25): I agree with a letter-writer: Let’s get our priorities in order.

Most of the current woes we read about, such as chaos at airports, can and will soon be resolved. But the banning of plastic forks and straws, which the letter-writer criticizes, is a step toward solving a problem that the global community will face for another generation.

Alison Kyba Guelph, Ont.

I am reading an array of short-circuiting inputs, the type that destroyed HAL 9000 in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

We cannot build housing fast enough. We cannot cut down enough trees fast enough to supply the required lumber. We need to bulldoze more open fields and pave over more forest and farmland to prepare for more building lots and highways.

There aren’t enough workers, skilled or unskilled, to satisfy demand. The simple solution is to allow for faster population growth to supply the labour and customers for more housing, all while talking about how to slow down, and maybe cut back, carbon levels to mitigate climate change and solve inflationary pressures – over martinis at the cottage.

Is there a secret component that fits into this mixture to make everything not what it seems to be? Calling Logic 101: Where are you?

Bill Bousada Carleton Place, Ont.

How’d that turn out?

Re It’s Time For Canada To Get Serious About Defence (June 25): We’ve all heard of – and love to criticize – the American logic on gun control: “If we want to be safer, we need more guns.” Yet every militarized country in the world accepts this logic to spend more and more.

Since the Second World War, an unfathomable amount of money has been spent with the purpose of killing each other or protecting from being killed. Are we any safer than we were 75 years ago? I would argue far less so.

Honestly, to an outside observer, we must look like a civilization of barbaric idiots.

Art Dewan Kentville, N.S.

Personal impact

Re Money Laundering Is Not A Victimless Crime (Opinion, June 25): It’s a tonic to have this contribution from Mark Kersten, including the phrase: “Canada is open for business and closed for accountability.”

Another aspect of this “snowwashing” to consider: To what degree has relentless inflation in housing been worsened by dirty money, where launderers may well be happy to pay a 5-, 10- or 15-per-cent premium to clean it, as an entry fee to legitimacy? Sadly, given how entrenched and widespread this “con-flation” problem seems to be, I doubt political leaders at all levels of our government will do much.

Prospective home buyers, especially recently, may be at risk of being unable to afford down payments. It’s never the banks that can lose.

Hamish Wilson Toronto

Writing on the wall

Re It Might Be Time To Admit We Just Don’t Know That Much About Inflation (Report on Business, June 25): Most economists failed to see today’s inflation coming not because they did not know, but because they seemed to ignore a well-known fact, first documented in the early 16th century and confirmed countless times since: A significant and persistent increase in money growth is soon followed by a significant and persistent increase in inflation.

Had the federal government, the Bank of Canada and others taken more notice of double-digit rates of monetary expansion, set in motion by efforts to counter the economic effects of the pandemic in 2020, they likely would not have declared that inflation in 2021 would be transitory, nor would they have clung for so long to commitments to hold interest rates at rock bottom.

The resulting costs to central banks’ credibility are prominent among many others we now face – all because of economists’ neglect of certain inherited economic ideas and the evidence that supports them.

David Laidler Professor emeritus, economics, Western University; London, Ont.

In support

Re Get Used To It (Report on Business, June 25): Writing in 1931 as the depths of the Great Depression set in around them, the British authors of the Macmillan Report understood that the key to reviving the economy would be to encourage early-stage companies to grow. That is as true today, in these difficult economic times, as it was almost a century ago.

The Ford government, then, should be lauded for a desire to shake up the establishment at the Ontario Securities Commission and encourage it (and its rule makers) to understand the critical importance of private capital to capital formation, company building and job creation.

OSC chair Heather Zordel deserves our utmost encouragement and support in her quest to achieve progressive organizational change at the securities regulator.

Mark Borkowski Toronto

I have served on a board and the related finance committee with Ontario Securities Commission chair Heather Zordel. I always found her thoughtful. At any time there was a disagreement, she was never disagreeable.

Dissent should be applauded and not criticized, especially when it is well reasoned. The results of groupthink are well studied in academia, but I find that we are living the consequences with massive regulator burdens courtesy of the Ontario Securities Commission (and its dismal record of collecting penalties) and botched monetary policy at the U.S. Federal Reserve (as documented in the excellent book The Lords of Easy Money: How the Federal Reserve Broke the American Economy) and Bank of Canada.

May we have more clear thinkers, such as Ms. Zordel, who understand that society is funded by entrepreneurial spirits and listening to evidence is a key requirement for any quasi-judicial job.

Richard Tattersall CFA, ICD.D; Toronto

A gas

Re Sebastian Vettel Is No Climate Spokesman (June 25): The annual carbon tonnage produced by flying the whole F1 racing circus around the globe would make a great helmet decal for Sebastian Vettel.

I think Greta Thunberg might say, “How dare you?”

Mike Firth Toronto

Re Greedflation: Is Price Gouging Behind Rising Prices? (Report on Business, June 27): I’d like to thank the oil industry for taking steps to reduce air pollution and reverse climate change. By jacking up prices, they are encouraging gasoline- and diesel-powered car and truck owners to drive less, motivating them to take public transit and pushing them to switch to electric vehicles.

I think we can all breathe a little easier knowing that oil companies are on our side.

Jerry Steinberg Surrey, B.C.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com