Open this photo in gallery Most Reverend Richard Gagnon, Archbishop of Winnipeg, presided at the Celebration of the Holy Eucharist live-streamed from St. Augustine of Canterbury in Brandon, Manitoba. Handout

Papal problem

Re Archbishop Won’t Commit To Asking Pope For Residential School Apology (June 30): For Christ’s sake, apologize.

Nigel Smith Toronto

So Archbishop Richard Gagnon feels persecution because of the residential schools tragedy. Really?

Elaine Adam Newmarket, Ont.

When it comes to theological dogma and societal prohibitions, the Catholic Church is apparently a monolithic organization marching in lockstep. Yet when it comes to responsibility for residential schools and financial liability for victims, it is conveniently decentralized.

Stinks to high heaven, doesn’t it?

Bruce Dodds Toronto

With the greatest respect for the Indigenous leaders planning to travel to the Vatican, I believe it’s the Pope who should be coming to Canada to offer his apologies in person, on the very lands on which these terrible travesties were allowed to occur.

Why should these leaders beg for what should be freely given by any decent human being, no matter how powerful? That they must go to the Pope shows me nothing’s changed in the Catholic Church, since those children were first wrenched from their families all those years ago.

Shame on him.

Jennifer Webb West Vancouver

Too far

Re Another Breach Of Parliament’s Rights (June 30): My MP appears to be a competent and committed politician. Nevertheless, I will not be voting for her, because a vote for her means a vote for Justin Trudeau.

Daily, I am shocked by the scandals of his government. Daily, I am appalled and saddened by his failure to move in any meaningful way on the Indigenous file. But my line in the sand is the continual abuse of Parliament and the focusing of power in the Prime Minister’s Office, which may threaten the future of our democracy.

Kate Lynch Toronto

Conflicts of interest?

Re Canada Needs A New Governor-General Now (June 28): On potential future recusals, Chief Justice Richard Wagner says that “when I wear this hat of administrator, I don’t wear the hat of the judge.”

Fair enough. But let’s say the minority Liberal government does not suffer defeat in a confidence motion this fall, yet the Prime Minister seeks dissolution. At that point, millions of Canadians might not make the distinction between “administrator” Wagner and Chief Justice Wagner. They might instead see the head of Canada’s highest court taking political sides, whether he granted or denied such a request for an election.

The sooner the better for a new governor-general to be named.

Richard Skelly Sidney, B.C.

Let’s get digital

Re Carney Warns Digital Cash Will Disrupt Banking System (Report on Business, June 29): I agree with wagging a finger at banks that pay no heed to the wave of digital money attracting interest.

Cryptocurrencies offer a taste of investment returns that I never thought possible. These returns are normally vacuumed up by banks and brokers and hidden from small depositors such as myself.

Crypto is at the leading edge of this financial revolution. Banks should pay attention, adapt and start paying me more for the use of my money.

Gary Fleischmann Toronto

Burning question

Re For Canada, The End Of Coal Is Near (Editorial, June 29): Canada’s contribution to global warming, including coal burning, is negligible over all. Those who wish to preach the gospel of Canada’s climate sinfulness should not step, for personal convenience, on a jet airplane.

In short, put one’s money where one’s mouth is.

Douglas Martin Hamilton

Might I remind folks who enthusiastically endorse “zero-carbon nuclear”: Under life-cycle reporting for future federal requirements, agencies such as Ontario Power Generation will have to report emissions from uranium mining, fuel transportation, fuel rod manufacture, steel and cement for construction and disposal of waste fuel if a site is ever agreed to. (One could also point to no plant ever being constructed on time and within budget.)

I was involved in one private-sector consideration of nuclear power in Alberta. The level of risks in several areas was just too great, including three-quarters of the local population strongly opposed.

We should recognize that we are in a new era with life-cycle emissions reporting.

Bob Page Calgary

The Globe and Mail’s editorial seems like a pipe dream in a world awash in coal mining and consumption. The term pipe dream seems more appropriate as emissions continue to belch from enormous chimneys worldwide.

China leads the world in some aspects of implementing renewable resources. However, it is still opening coal plants at an alarming rate to meet its ravenous desire for energy.

Meanwhile, the heat wave in Western Canada is just the beginning of a warming assault that the entire world will soon experience. Our only hope would be to ban coal mining, oil sands production and natural gas fracking – all around the world.

However, more than seven billion consumers want ever more of everything. To quote Pete Seeger: “Oh, when will they ever learn?”

Steve Sanderson Quispamsis, N.B.

Me time

Re Unlike The Other (Letters, June 25): While dismissing the alleged power and influence of the United States may give a letter-writer satisfaction, he should be careful not to seem like an apologist for, or even an enabler of, the authoritarian and imperialist regime of Vladimir Putin.

We should be clear: I believe he has never acted in the best interests of Russia. He has, and will likely continue, to do what he considers to be in the best interests of Vladimir Putin.

Walter Daschko Toronto

Well remembered

Re Binner. Handyman. Cyclist. Friend. (Lives Lived, June 28): Thanks to Karen Coflin and The Globe and Mail for Randy Burghardt’s obituary. It was well written and respectful of a man who wasn’t given the best options in life.

Al Ens Chilliwack, B.C.

I’m not sure if I ever met Randy Burghardt when I worked in the Downtown Eastside as a nurse, but I did meet some of the most resilient, resourceful and generous people in my life. The description of Mr. Burghardt captures all of that and more.

It is clear he enriched lives and will be missed.

Carol Bassingthwaighte Vancouver

