Travel time

Re The U.S.-Canada Border Will Open Soon. But Why Would Canadians Want To Cross It? (July 22): Such an attitude of Canadian superiority ignores the plight of people like my friend.

She has watched the coming and going of border closing end dates for 16 months now, waiting until she can visit her young granddaughters in Montana. She last saw them in late summer of 2019. That’s why Canadians want to cross the border.

Inge Genee Lethbridge, Alta.

For the win?

Re Should Vancouver Pursue The Olympics Again? (Opinion, July 17): No.

A.S. Brown Kingston

I think John Furlong is several lengths short of a race-track mile if he believes hosting the Olympics in 2030 would be cheaper than in 2010. But then that is the nature of all promoters, including the International Olympic Committee: Maximize benefits and minimize costs.

There are far more serious issues to deal with in Vancouver. By 2030, I believe the last thing the city will need is another circus coming to town.

Ken Pattern Vancouver

Mean, green

Re ‘No Insights’ Into Green Turmoil, Former Leader Says (July 21): Annamie Paul has great potential to be not just the Canadian leader, but also a global leader on climate change. I find that the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP are showing themselves to be at best frighteningly inept.

Yet in the face of an election, a critical one, the Green Party is tearing itself apart. This internal sickness will make winning the election nearly impossible, and lose for Canadians a real chance for immediate action on climate change.

Ms. Paul seems to have made a mistake in her handling of a former adviser. She is still learning. But instead of helping her to grow, the party is very publicly tearing her down.

I cannot immediately think of a more appalling example of tearing off a nose to spite the face.

Robin Ford Vancouver

Diversity differential

Re Many Firms Show Little Progress On Diversity Initiative (Report on Business, July 20): The online comments accompanying this article speak volumes. Many people decry identity politics. They claim reverse discrimination and fall back on the merit-versus-skin-colour argument. And they suggest there is a conspiracy to eradicate the white man.

Qualified Canadians are being told that they are not a good cultural fit in corporations from coast to coast. No Black body is asking for a handout or requesting an automatic seat at the boardroom table. It suggests that we lack dignity. We are seeking the opportunity to showcase our value as educated, taxpaying members of society.

Why is that such a threat to the status quo? Strength in diversity, right?

Darren Walker Toronto

Our army

Re You And Whose Army? (Letters, July 20): I could not disagree with a letter-writer more. I am proud of our Armed Forces and have always been supportive.

As the proud mother-in-law of a colonel in our Air Force, I have witnessed the selflessness, courage, sacrifice and integrity he and his fellow officers have portrayed over the years. These people are willing to sacrifice all to protect fellow Canadians. It is their duty and their choice. We should respect all that they do for this country.

I choose our army, and all branches of our military.

Valerie Stephanson Calgary

On the ground

Re Former Afghan Embassy Employee Urges Ottawa To Extricate His Family (July 20): Just heartbreaking to see what is going on in Afghanistan. There are so many Afghans who indirectly supported the mission.

In particular, I am thinking of the boardwalk shop owners who drove back and forth from the city to Kandahar Airfield, providing temporary diversions for our soldiers when “inside the wire.” I was deployed there in 2010 as the camp morale and welfare officer.

I got to know the shop owners personally and I am still in touch with a few. One has since become a doctor and recently asked me (pleaded, really) for help in immigrating to Canada. I recall how some of them received infamous “night letters” as a deterrent to their daily support of camp activities. They still kept coming to work.

Make no mistake: Their lives and families were in danger then and are still today. We owe them some help – such a small “payback.”

Louise Maziarski Major (ret’d); Trenton, Ont.

Face-off

Re Ottawa Tested Facial Recognition Technology On Millions Of Travellers At Toronto’s Pearson Airport In 2016 (July 19): The Canada Border Services Agency should be commended for experimenting with technology to speed the passage of arriving passengers. I am not surprised that modern-day Luddites are horrified government might indeed make peoples’ lives easier.

It is not as if government does not already have photographs of every arriving citizen; they did apply for a passport. Nor that government would not know they have travelled; they will submit a customs declaration. Nor that government would not know their flight; their airline did submit advanced passenger information.

For those with adverse data, such as outstanding police warrants, previous smuggling of goods or deportations, the consequence would be to come face to face with a CBSA officer, something that would occur without this technology.

Admittedly, travellers would be denied the privilege to stand in a long, snaky line to see an officer. I’d willingly forgo that privilege.

William Lundy Nepean, Ont.

Show me the money

Re One-time Wealth Tax Could Generate $60-billion, PBO Says (July 16): It should be noted that a number of countries have implemented simple, reasonable, effective wealth taxes, including Spain, Switzerland, Norway and now Argentina, without causing capital flight.

The fact that some wealthy people shirk their tax responsibilities should not dissuade us from implementing a long-overdue wealth tax to generate revenue and reduce inequality. The Canada Revenue Agency recoups $4 for every $1 we invest in tax collection, and can use third-party reporting to assess wealth efficiently.

It takes a lack of courage or common sense to argue that the rich should be legally and morally unaccountable.

D.T. Cochrane Economist, Canadians for Tax Fairness; Peterborough, Ont.

Equal rights?

Re Parks Are No Place To House The Homeless (Editorial, July 22): The sardonic words of French writer Anatole France come to mind: “The law, in its majestic equality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets and to steal their bread.”

Bob Parkins Caledon Ont.

