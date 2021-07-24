Open this photo in gallery Candice Lockett, a nurse practitioner, inoculates a person with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic on April 22, 2021. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

All apologies

Re The Price We Pay For The Unvaccinated (Editorial, July 17): The Globe and Mail’s editorial opens with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s frank admission of and apology for poor judgment in lifting most public-health restrictions. Can any of us imagine Canadian leaders demonstrating anything like that level of honesty, humility and willingness to rapidly respond to unwelcome facts?

Are Dutch voters that much smarter than Canadians? Or have our political parties stopped choosing leaders who exemplify that degree of personal integrity?

Ron Hartling Kingston

Re What Good Is A Pandemic Smoke Alarm When No One Reacts To Flames? (Opinion, July 17): There were less disruptive actions that could, and should, have been taken in the background, such as verifying the condition and adequacy of stocks of critical items (personal protective equipment, etc.) and contingency planning for various levels of outbreak.

Such measures would have enabled a more coherent and effective government response when the pandemic did become a present danger, and would not have required political leaders to put the issue on the front burner earlier.

Charles Davie Ottawa

Nursing needs

Re Unfortunately, Nurses Can’t Live On Praise Alone (Opinion, July 17): I have been an actively employed registered nurse for 49 years. Despite my experience in critical and acute care, as well as public health, I have been overlooked, punched, mocked, bitten, spit at and called every name in the book. All while working my hardest to care for and represent my patients.

Although I have reached the highest pay grade for an RN, I am paid considerably less than other health care professionals, first responders and tradesmen. As part of the vaccine campaign, I have been expected to teach some of my skills to surgeons, dentists and retired doctors. They are paid three times what I am paid for performing the same task.

Nurses will always be undervalued monetarily. People sing our praises, especially after they have been hospitalized. But thank-you signs and pot-banging (remember that?) won’t keep the next generation in the profession.

Meribeth Fleetham Vancouver

I had the privilege of being plucked from nursing retirement to assist with the vaccine rollout. Many of us retirees were hired as casuals to put needles in arms. We did about 5,000 shots a day.

The senior nurses that designed the policies and protocols went beyond the call of duty. But never once during our morning “huddles” did I hear any of the doctors, who earn triple the salary, praise and elevate them.

We still have the expectation that nurses “lead lives of noble self-sacrifice.”

Selma Savage Vancouver

Military manoeuvres

Re The Good Fight (Opinion, July 17): I have long thought that our Canadian Forces could be so much more valuable if their focus was on arming themselves with disaster relief skills, rather than weapons focused on destruction and death.

Many more thousands of young Canadians would be attracted to pursuing an interesting and adventuresome career that could better help our own citizens, as well as those in need around the world. As contributor Kevin Patterson points out, our soldiers have shown that they already possess humanitarian skills in times of need.

If all our leaders seriously considered Dr. Patterson’s ideas, who knows what could happen? With all the dire warnings about the future we appear to be leaving for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren, could this not be a ray of hope?

Susan Olsen Surrey, B.C.

Currently, and for the likely long term, our Armed Forces are used primarily in non-war situations. They respond to needs ranging from vaccine distribution and long-term care management to assisting wildfire control and flood relief.

Logistics need training and planning, not tank-driving; icebreakers, not submarines; water bombers, not jet fighters. We should have open agreement on what we want our military to do, then build around that and not simply modify plans that have existed since the Second World War.

T.A. Bryk Toronto

I believe a move in the direction that contributor Kevin Patterson suggests would also go a long way to changing the shameful culture within our military. A more service-oriented military would better attract those with humanitarian values, and encourage the development of those qualities in the rank and file.

Such radical culture change would no doubt transform any practice of dominance and abuse to caring and respect.

Myles Ferrie Vancouver

I am not convinced that contributor Kevin Patterson’s vision for a “Department of National Safety, subsuming DND” is the right way to go. The capabilities inherent in the Armed Forces can be well-suited to meeting civil emergencies.

In large measure this is because of training, motivation and discipline of women and men who, recognizing the risks of combat, choose to undertake military service. Consigning the Armed Forces to a subsidiary role within a broader “safety” structure risks eroding the ethos that makes them invaluable in meeting emergency needs.

Leave the Armed Forces to the task of better assuring peace by preparing for war. This also benefits us with a ready resource of last resort to support the civil power when called upon in times of peril … and there will be more.

F. S. Carpenter Ottawa

Good wool

Re Do You Know Where Your Wool Comes From? (Arts & Pursuits, July 17): The Campaign for Wool is an organization begun in 2010 by Prince Charles and now involves 13 member countries, including Canada. Not only do these countries promote buying homegrown woolens, they also advocate for ethical farming and treatment of animals.

Wool is a sustainable and renewable resource when responsibly managed.

Keith McKee London, Ont.

All-timer

Re 10 Greatest Olympic Feats And Athletes That Brought Canadians Together In Celebration (July 21): “There wasn’t much to recommend the 1976 Montreal Olympics,” writes columnist Cathal Kelly. I beg to differ!

Watching Greg Joy clear the bar to win silver in the men’s high jump is my most memorable Olympic moment, and at the time it was celebrated across the country. It was such an iconic moment that, back when the CBC went off air each night, it played a montage of classic Canadiana accompanied by O Canada and ending with Mr. Joy’s incredible jump. I would get goosebumps every time I saw it.

With the eyes of a nation upon him, he made a leap for the ages. The look of, well, pure joy on his face will be forever etched in my memory.

Kirk Layton Oakville, Ont.

