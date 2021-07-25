Open this photo in gallery Ontario Power Generation promises to select a design for a 300-megawatt reactor it proposes to build at its Darlington Nuclear Generating Station by 2028. USNC-Power/Handout

Money well spent

Re Advisers Hired For Hillier’s Vaccine Rollout Team All Tied To Military (July 21): I am left believing that the Ontario government spent money wisely on Rick Hillier’s team of advisers.

I find that the strategic result was a more confident bureaucracy, great logistical capability (that we are still seeing today) and sharper mission focus. Excellence.

Next issue.

Peter Avis Captain(N) (ret’d), Kingston

Clear reasons?

Re Violence Flares Up As Encampment Cleared (July 22): So trespass notices with potential fines of up to $10,000 can be issued to homeless people camping in parks. How ludicrous is this? Many of these people are homeless because they do not have $100 to their name.

Also, if there is a significant rise in violent incidents in the shelter system, how can the city maintain that system is safe? What does the city mean by “safe”?

Fiona McCall Toronto

Re Parks Are No Place To House The Homeless (Editorial, July 22): “Fairness.” “Common sense.” “A justifiable measure of last resort.” These are not words I would use to describe the horrific assaults, at the hands of police, on community members supporting neighbours in encampments.

A shelter is not a home. The city should not push houseless community members into congregate settings that may be unsafe due to COVID-19, in addition to the abuse many have experienced in these places. Instead of working to create more affordable housing solutions, I see the city trying to push a visible result of the housing crisis out of sight, out of mind.

I can enjoy my neighbourhood park while sharing space with an encampment. Why can’t others?

Emma Gaudio Toronto

Home sweet second home

Re Big Finance Isn’t Fuelling The Housing Crisis (Opinion, July 17): Undersupply can be caused either by insufficient new builds or excessive buying of existing homes by those who already own homes. I hear of many who talk of buying a home, renting it out, then later selling the appreciated home as a retirement investment – with little thought of the struggling younger generation who can barely afford a down payment, let alone a mortgage.

I say tax the hell out of second-home ownership (homes, not seasonal cottages) as a way of saving this valuable and necessary resource for the young.

Instead, we are eating our young.

Tom Suhadolc Grimsby, Ont.

On defence

Re Canada Spends Millions On F-35 Amid Calls To Cancel Fighter Jet Purchase (July 22): So Canadian singers, authors, politicians and activists are protesting the move to buy new fighter jets. Meanwhile, China bought an icebreaker and has declared the Northwest Passage to be “international waters.” Russia is militarizing the Arctic. Just how do they think Canada should defend itself as nations come for our resources?

Shall we stand on our shores and throw rocks? Canada should grow up as a nation and learn how to defend its own borders without relying on the benevolence of other countries. We seem woefully, inadequately fortified.

Angela Junker Calgary

Back to normal

Re If Central Banks Don’t Want Us To Worry About Inflation, They Should Sound More Like They Do (Opinion, July 17): I can’t help but wonder what kind of a corner the Bank of Canada and other central banks have backed themselves into? I fear the ability to fight inflation has been greatly tempered by loose monetary policy over the last decade, which has led to unprecedented borrowing by Canadians and governments.

Now more than ever, to fight inflation with interest-rate hikes will likely tip the economy into a recession as larger portions of income are required for debt servicing. Following the advice of columnist Andrew Coyne, the BOC should increase its signaling of the need to move toward normalized rates sooner rather than later.

This heightened messaging would allow households and governments to start planning budgets accordingly. By doing so, Canada can prepare for, and hopefully avoid, the potentially more damaging effects of runaway inflation.

Andrew Chubb Mississauga

Power up

Re The Subcompact Solution (Report on Business, July 17): The nuclear industry would have us believe that small modular reactors can pick up the slack when renewable energy sources (such as solar power at night or on overcast days) are not generating electricity. I believe three problems limit the development of SMRs.

First, a huge amount of capital must still be expended to develop and manufacture SMRs. Second, nuclear reactors have a stigma of taking years to get regulatory approval and overcome safety concerns. Third, there is the problem of storing and disposing of radioactive byproducts.

I believe there exists a safe and efficient method of storing renewable electricity during “off” periods: hydrogen generation. It is a scalable and carbon-neutral method that produces only water and electricity.

Climate change and pollution are compelling moves to circular economies that regard sustainability and conservation as primary goals. Nuclear reactors exemplify the linear model of resource development: take, make and waste.

Moses Shuldiner Toronto

Our CANDU reactors have extracted energy from only 440 tons in Canada’s 60,000-ton spent-fuel “waste” stockpile. The energy from the other 59,560 tons, or 130 times more non-carbon energy, can be extracted by specific types of reactors: fast-spectrum small modular reactors.

Moreover, consuming such stockpiles, starting with long-lived radioactive fuel components, would eliminate their million-year radiotoxicity in decades, and could replace all of Ontario’s fossil energy needs for about 1,000 years. Such reactors, from 200 kilowatts to 800 megawatts in size, have existed since 1951, and the associated spent-fuel recycling since the 1980s.

Ontario Power Generation is reportedly studying three types of SMRs for Canada, reactors that cannot consume spent fuel. OPG should consider fast-spectrum SMRs that can.

Peter Ottensmeyer Professor emeritus, University of Toronto

There is more than a touch of the Wizard of Oz to the small modular reactor saga. Pull back the curtain of fancy videos and PR campaigns and nothing is there.

SMRs suffer from the fundamental problem that they don’t actually exist. They are unlikely to do so, even as prototypes, for many years to come – if ever at all. By then, such technologies will likely be overtaken by renewable energy, energy storage, energy efficiency and energy system management technologies that are already in commercial use now.

That Canadian governments have fallen for the SMR sales pitch, and are prepared to shovel taxpayer money in that direction, feels little short of an embarrassment. We have more realistic, affordable and safe ways of decarbonizing our energy systems.

Mark Winfield Co-chair, Sustainable Energy Initiative, faculty of environmental and urban change, York University; Toronto

The best line on small modular reactors was the last one: ”They’re a long way off.” With any luck, they’ll stay that way as safer, non-carbon electricity producers grow.

I think few of us outside the vested interests of the nuclear industry want more reactors of any size.

Peter Crosby Toronto

