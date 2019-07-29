Letters to the Editor July 29: Mueller and the ‘obvious.’ Except it isn’t. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The Associated Press

State whose 'obvious’?

Re Why Was Mueller Scared To State The Obvious? (July 26): What’s “obvious” as the Mueller debate refuses to die is that those who loathe Donald Trump are no more capable of being objective about him than the Red Hats who love him. Robert Mueller wasn’t scared. He recounted the facts as he found them. What is “obvious” is that this will never be enough for those with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Moira O’Neill, St. John’s

Occam’s razor is a philosophical principle that basically states that the simplest explanation is likely the correct one. Although Robert Mueller dislikes the President, he remains a Republican. Mr. Mueller testified in a way to minimize damage to the Republican Party. Simple.

Norman Rosencwaig, Toronto

Ontario’s booze problem

A recent study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) reported that from 2003 to 2016, in Ontario, the number of emergency visits directly attributed to alcohol use rose at 4.4 times the rate of overall visits (Alcohol-Related Emergency Visits On Rise In Ontario: Study – July 22). The researchers acknowledged that the reasons involve multiple factors, but they determined that cost and availability were certainly part of the equation.

This study was undertaken even before Premier Doug Ford’s “buck a beer” initiative, and his policy of allowing even more retail outlets to sell alcohol. I hope Mr. Ford and his government read the study, or at least the conclusions of the study. If his government is sincere about improving the health of Ontarians and at the same time lowering our overall health-care costs, they will rethink some of these initiatives.

Michael Gilman, MD (retired), Toronto

Lobbying Turkey …

Re Turkey Is A Key NATO Member. Now Its Future In The Coalition Is An Open Question (July 26): In their well-informed piece, J. Berkshire Miller and Darren Gill explained the risks for the NATO alliance if U.S.-Turkish relations deteriorate further.

The U.S. has already punished Turkey for its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system by terminating Turkey’s participation in the F-35 jet program and denying it the right to buy the F-35 jets it wants. To apply additional sanctions, some of which could seriously damage Turkey’s fragile economy, as the authors advocate, runs the risk of damaging U.S.-Turkey relations irreparably. The writers recommend that Turkey’s NATO partners lobby Turkey, but without clearly spelling out for what purpose. If it is to stop Turkey from deploying the S-400 missile system, that train has already left the station.

Tozun Bahcheli, emeritus professor of political science, King’s University College

Secrecy, logic on SNC

Re A Deal Denied (July 25): Kathleen Roussel, the director of public prosecutions, “did not believe that SNC-Lavalin met the requirements of the law” to be eligible for a remediation agreement. I think I agree with her. She set out her rationale in a four-page memo to the then-justice minister and attorney-general, Jody Wilson-Raybould.

But why was this rationale kept secret? Is it a matter of ethics, or precedent? (Judges often publish the rationale for their decisions.)It seems that it would have made things easier if everyone knew why this decision was made.

Ron Lyall, Victoria

Spike in syphilis

Re An Age-Old Disease Makes A Comeback (July 23): Everything André Picard wrote about the increase in syphilis also applies to Europe, where I live and where the increase in the incidence of this disease is particularly high among MSMs (men who have sex with men) from large cities.

One more reason this increase in syphilis is happening is the popularity of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) among gay individuals who want to protect themselves against HIV. Unfortunately, PrEP alone – an HIV-negative person taking an antiretroviral drug before potential exposure to reduce the risk of HIV infection – does not protect against other sexually transmitted infections. Choosing the lesser evil (because AIDS is still incurable, although modern medicines allow living a long life to a natural death), people on PrEP, rejecting recommendations to continue using condoms, have recently contributed to the increase in syphilis. This is worth taking into account.

Thanks to PrEP, we made tremendous strides in decreasing new cases of AIDS but – as is usually the case in our natural history – the advantages of new medicines open new problems.

And new challenges to solve.

Pawel Walewski, science and medical journalist, Warsaw

Bretton Woods at 75

Re As Bretton Woods Turns 75, The Era Of Globalization Is Under Threat (July 25): It was most appropriate that Canada’s national newspaper should recognize the 75th anniversary of Bretton Woods. While mainly the work of the Americans (Harry Dexter White) and British (John Maynard Keynes), then-future Bank of Canada governor Louis Rasminsky also played a significant part. In spite of Canada’s initial contribution, this country was the first to break from the Bretton Woods consensus in 1962, when it permitted its currency to float and the Canadian dollar immediately appreciated 0.12 cents to US$1:02.

Canada was much criticized, but as time passed the notion of a floating exchange rate gained general acceptance.

Joe Martin, Executive in Residence, Rotman School of Management

Resistance, the CBC

Re How Low Will CBC TV Bosses Go In Search Of Ratings And Ad Dollars? (July 24): Since 1936, Canadians have invested billions of dollars in their national public broadcasting service. As its de facto shareholders, they have as much right to resist the continued degradation of its English-language radio and television services as they do to celebrate Radio-Canada’s many achievements.

But more than “resistance” is required. It’s time to revisit the mandate, restore local/regional program budgets, and reshape broadcast and online offerings into truly distinctive information-focused, non-commercial services. In our multi-streamed, 21st-century digital universe, public funding of only such a unique Canadian service makes cultural, social or financial sense.

Kealy Wilkinson, Toronto

A mountain of ironies

Re Hawaii Telescope Protests Draw Supporters To Defend Project (July 26): I’ve got a plan to put a 30-metre telescope on top of Mount Rushmore, but those damn-fool, sentimental, superstitious Americans who think it’s fine to locate one on a mountain sacred to Indigenous Hawaiians won’t let me …

Ted Syperek, Toronto

