Letters to the Editor July 3: Canada’s chance to step up its aid. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laughs at a comment from U2 singer Bono during a meeting at a Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria conference in 2016. PAUL CHIASSON/AFP

Stepping up

Doug Saunders nailed it (Justin Trudeau Vs. The World, June 29). The world has changed dramatically and it will be a challenge for Canada and our future leaders to find a new international footing.

There is one international area that was mentioned only briefly, however, and that is Canada’s role in international development and aid. We have been leaders in this regard under successive administrations, even though the amount spent per capita is well below that of many donor countries. Canada’s support is nonetheless appreciated by developing countries, and the current administration’s gender equality perspective on international assistance has been lauded by middle- and low-income countries.

I attended the recent Women Deliver conference in Vancouver, and our Prime Minister was treated like a rock star. We should leverage this popularity, along with other ideas, to reclaim our place on the international stage.

This will work if we continue to increase our support for initiatives such as the The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which is responsible for saving 27 million lives since 2002, the fund says. Japan recently committed to contributing enough to save one million lives over the next three years. Britain just announced a 16-per-cent increase over its previous contribution. Canada is being asked to raise its contribution by $65-million a year for the next three years. This is where we can shine.

Sherry Moran, Ottawa

Returned to sender

If British Columbia can manage to incinerate 1,500 tonnes of waste after it was returned to Canada from the Philippines, what prevented us from burning it in the first place (B.C. Facility Set To Burn Returned Garbage, July 1)?

What a waste of resources it is to transport garbage halfway around the world. This is a homegrown problem that should be dealt with at home. Let’s focus on the source of the trash – (mostly) excessive packaging.

Rick Walker, Toronto

Lessons from Sudan

On Canada Day, when we celebrated our nation’s birthday, I noted your story on the Sudanese citizens fighting and dying on their streets (Protesters Challenge Military Rule In Sudan, July 1). Their cries for civilian rule remind us how important democracy is – for people to live free.

When the Sudanese win their freedom, and they will, what system will they choose to elect their representatives? They will choose a form of proportional representation, as has every other country that has fought for freedom, for the past 75 years. No country or no person willing to die on the streets sees value in first past the post. This electoral system is a relic of the colonial past.

As Canadians, we have much for which we can be thankful, but much work left to make our country a more true democracy. This should be the prime issue of our coming federal election.

John Rudan, Kingston

Blasting fireworks

We are in complete agreement with Jessica Scott-Reid (Ka-boom: Fireworks Are Awful, June 29). We have witnessed the suffering of our pets during fireworks. It is high time we showed empathy for animals by giving up this trivial yet harmful entertainment.

Roger and Rozanne Stein, Collingwood, Ont.

Like unnecessarily loud cars, ear-splitting motorcycle engines, high decibel weed-whackers and inconsiderate sounds of all kinds, loud fireworks displays represent the triumph of pointless and frequently aggressive noise pollution over common sense, common courtesy and practical regard for the health of us all.

Although loud fireworks have been a feature of summer for generations, mere tradition is not enough to sanctify their continuation, especially when quieter alternatives are available.

Erika Ritter, Toronto

Ms. Scott-Reid’s interesting column took me immediately back to Canada Day fireworks in 1989. As I stood in Major’s Hill Park behind Ottawa’s Château Laurier holding my one-year-old daughter in my arms, a 13-centimetre by eight-centimetre piece of fireworks landed in the sliver of space between the two of us.

It was not aflame but it was certainly hot. Amazingly, it did not faze my daughter. Part of the label was attached, indicating it was a Palm Star Break – Chrysanthemum pattern, “explosives” and made in Japan.

I’ve kept the piece all these years. Since then, we’ve tried to stand upwind of Canada Day fireworks.

Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, Ottawa

Maybe there are cases of negative effects of fireworks ... maybe. But, come on.

Come to my community on Canada Day or Labour Day. Twice a year, the whole town and all the tourists head to the beach. We exchange greetings, we cuddle up with our grandchildren (or our pets), and we marvel at the wonders in the sky above us. The health benefit from the collective endorphins given off by the crowds surely has to overcome any negative impacts caused by fear or traumatic stresses in what is likely a very small population of individuals.

Based on the amount of what the seagulls drop on my vehicle regularly, I doubt there is evidence of a decline in bird population either. Come on, Canada. Lighten up. Join the crowd.

Brian Vaughan, Port Elgin, Ont.

Waving wrong flag

I picked up my Globe and Mail at the door on Monday with a sense of pleasant anticipation. How would the front page of the newspaper celebrate our national day this year? Perhaps with a painting by a celebrated Canadian artist? Or a photograph of school children raising the Maple Leaf for the first time? Or, at the very least, a beaver?

Instead, I was greeted by a headline about another country and a photograph of ... Donald Trump (A Historic Step, July 1). As one of my favorite Globe columnists, John Doyle, is fond of saying, don’t get me started.

Diane Debenham, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

I urge you to carefully consider placement of Trump photos in your newspaper. The front page picture Monday should have been relegated to the back pages, if published at all.

Both Mr. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un seek self-aggrandizement more than the well-being of their people or this planet. They are dangerous men and should not be afforded front page coverage that simply strokes their egos. There is nothing substantive about this “historic step,” other than another international photo-op.

John Crawford, Victoria

Was I the only one who, when seeing Mr. Trump cross the demilitarized zone into North Korea, hoped he was defecting?

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey, B.C.

