Stuck in transit

Re Canadian Travellers Excluded As England, Scotland Introduce Exceptions To Quarantine Measures (July 29): U.S. travellers can produce a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine card and European Union travellers can proffer an EU Digital COVID Certificate. Canadians can present – what? A printout that could be forged by a seven-year-old on a computer?

If one were trying to keep a country safe from COVID-19, how enthusiastic would one be to exempt Canadians from quarantine and testing? When will the federal government do what it’s been promising and provide usable vaccination certificates for Canadians?

Hugh Gunz Toronto

Canada is left out and our inability to co-ordinate a national-level immunization record system must be in large part to blame, given our now-better immunization rate. The federal government has abandoned Canadian travellers on this front.

We don’t need immunization cards domestically, but failing to provide one for international travel should be inexcusable. Then again, within British Columbia, we can’t even get all the health regions to use the same cards.

Luc Arsenault Victoria

Remind me why we are still members of the Commonwealth? Sounds fairly useless to me.

Mary Lazier Corbett Picton, Ont.

The Harper effect

Re The Conservative Dilemma: Liberals Are Still The Natural Governing Party (July 29): Stephen Harper once wanted to wipe out the Liberals forever. He was en route to achieving this during his time, but it seems that his empowering the more right-wing segment of the Conservative Party will end up keeping the Liberals in power.

Canada is a balanced nation that typically seeks both strong fiscal and social policy. The Mulroney Conservatives knew this and won massive majorities. Canada needs strong alternatives.

Unless the Conservative leadership stops listening to the small but empowered Harper rump and gets back to a more balanced approach, they will likely let the Liberals win for a long time.

Timothy Lang Oakville, Ont.

Speak up

Re We Must Look Past Symbolism When Deciding Which Jobs Should Be Bilingual (July 28): Mary Simon has said that she was denied the privilege of learning French. But many people have been denied learning something in school. What do they do? They are motivated to learn it sometime afterward.

I couldn’t learn Spanish when I was younger. So I took it in university, and now a whole other culture is open to me. What did Ms. Simon do in the interim? She had the time, but alas seemingly not the drive nor motivation.

People will say that her lack of French is unimportant. But it is the principle of the matter. Her excuse doesn’t cut the mustard for me.

Barry Seligman Waterford, Ont.

Mary Simon’s appointment was probably an inspired choice because it was overdue for an Indigenous person to fill this post, and because of the pressing need for Canadians to acknowledge and atone for past wrongs against Indigenous people. I say probably, because it should be critical for the governor-general to communicate in both official languages. Ms. Simon’s commitment to learn French feels vital to her intention of bringing all Canadians together.

Supreme Court justices, too, are fulfilling a symbolic role and should communicate in both English and French. To suggest that this requirement creates a disadvantage for Western Canadians begs the question of why French education is not mandated in these provinces.

Speaking as an anglophone who only began learning French in his 30s, I believe it is an essential commitment to being a good Canadian citizen, just as learning English should be for a francophone.

James McCall Toronto

While bilingualism in the public service is manna to the Laurentian crowd, it must greatly reduce the number of eligible candidates for any post, just as surely if all women were to be excluded on the basis of their sex. One wonders too as to policies that would deny a federal post to such formidable public servants as Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, should they be unable to speak French.

David Allen Edmonton

Pakistan and Afghanistan

Re Pakistan’s Forever Proxy War In Afghanistan (July 26): Pakistan supports a peaceful, stable, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

We believe there is no military solution to the conflict there and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward to achieve lasting peace. We have no favourites in the country and have played the role of facilitator for intra-Afghan negotiations.

Pakistan has lost 70,000 civilians and soldiers besides suffering more than US$150-billion in economic losses, owing to terrorist networks such as Tehrik-i-Taliban. Peace and stability in Afghanistan are crucial for the region to accrue the full dividends of a regional connectivity agenda.

Pakistan has played an active role in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan. Millions of Afghan refugees still reside with dignity and honour in Pakistan. Instability and conflict in Afghanistan are not in our interest.

Pakistan firmly supports reductions in violence and a negotiated political settlement through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process.

Hamid Raza Khan Press Counsellor, High Commission for Pakistan, Ottawa

Beyond hockey

Re Bergevin Sullies The Canadiens Name (July 29): Now that Logan Mailloux’s name is in the media, it seems almost certain that his victim will also face increased public attention. Which is why it might be worth considering asking the Montreal Canadiens to compensate her for having to relive the awful experience of what Mr. Mailloux did to her.

Though nothing is certain in professional sports, I assume Mr. Mailloux is on track, at some point, to earn a significant salary and great acclaim. I cannot imagine his victim will be so fortunate.

So if general manager Marc Bergevin ends up paying Mr. Mailloux, his victim should also receive some compensation, if not security, to restore what he took from her.

Peter Mountford Hamilton

Practice makes perfect

Re Canada Clinches First Softball Medal (Sports, July 28): Congratulations to the women’s softball team for bringing home bronze! We can attest that it was well earned and deserved.

Last August while walking in our neighbourhood, we happened upon six young women practising at a local diamond. It was obvious they were elite athletes. We made their acquaintance (they’re all so nice) and ended up attending a number of their practices at nearby parks right into November. We were so impressed at their positivity, discipline, supportive teamwork and attention to honing their skills in every detail of the game.

It was exciting to watch them play in the Olympics with their teammates, all equally impressive athletes. Our “local workout squad” has a special place in our hearts. Thanks to them for making us proud Canadians!

Shirley and Dave Shikaze Mississauga

