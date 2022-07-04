People lining up outside the Service Canada passport office at downtown Vancouver’s Sinclair Centre overnight on June 23.Nancy Macdonald/The Globe and Mail

Good grief

Re Peace, Order And Good Government (Editorial, July 1): The country has generally been fortunate with peace and order throughout its history, but I have to wonder about good government.

Jerry Amernic Toronto

Re Is The CPC Headed For A Rupture? (June 30): Imagine walking from British Columbia to Ottawa to express one’s views on freedom, only to find Pierre Poilievre jumping in front of the camera to substitute his views, whatever they are.

Disappointing, but that’s one version of our future.

A.S. Brown Kingston

Go for it

Re Legislating Abortion Access Could Backfire (June 28): I rarely disagree with columnist André Picard, but I reject his premise that legislation to guarantee access to abortion puts Canadian society at risk “for opponents to launch attacks, and protections can be whittled down.”

Yes, it is a risk in one of the most liberal jurisdictions in the world. However, Mr. Picard concedes that access is not consistent. He states that “when, where and how should be determined in a patient-practitioner dialogue, guided by medical codes of ethics.” But in reality, why should any woman be captive to the particular morality of a particular doctor, some of whom don’t accept abortion?

The only reliable way to improve access would be to legislate it. If that step emboldens anti-abortionists, so be it. Let’s have that dialogue and let democracy dictate the result.

The United States seems a perfect example of what happens when a legislative gap is ignored by politicians.

Ted Cadsby Toronto

Performance review

Re How Canada Can Keep On Beating COVID (Editorial, June 29): It feels puerile, ludicrous and of no benefit to crow that Canada managed COVID-19 better than 10 other nations, and akin to one city bragging that it manages gun crimes better than others. Both problems, the virus and shootings, have effective existing solutions.

Every Canadian over 5 should have been double-vaccinated by last Labour Day. Vaccines and clinics were available. It seems a huge failure to “beat COVID,” leading to more waves, more variants, unprecedented hospitalizations, the cancellation of mass PCR testing, more deaths, school closings, more long COVID, unavailability of services and, dangerously, the politicization of science.

Before fall, governments and public health should undergo a paradigm shift in strategizing a new effective course of action to “beat COVID.” Let’s see Canada aim for the top of a list that really measures success.

Jill Kannegiesser Toronto

I knew it would happen some day, but was still caught off-guard.

There it was: Unabashed recognition of positive policies and laudable efforts from our governments and unsung heroes, running the gamut from transportation, warehouse and retail workers to personal support workers, registered nurses and doctors.

A little recognition now and then doesn’t hurt, does it?

Frederic Wieler Oakville, Ont.

Whose responsibility?

Re Customer Service (Letters, June 30): Years ago, a poster circulated in the consulting office where I worked. It showed a gunfighter leaning against a post, with a profane caption: “Your … planning does not constitute an emergency on my part.”

Canadians have been able to obtain passports with a 10-year lifespan since 2013. We also seem able to, generally, get our holiday shopping done without screaming and crying that stores should be open and fully stocked at 2 a.m. on Dec. 25.

So why all the current screaming and crying? Why the sympathy for those who planned poorly?

Doug James Calgary

Call it

Re The Best Outcome For Cellphone Users Is A Sale Of Freedom Mobile To Quebecor (Report on Business, June 28): Columnist Andrew Willis argues that Competition Bureau chief Matthew Boswell should give up and declare that he won, instead of opposing the merger of Shaw with Rogers. What nonsense: I think Mr. Boswell is right on.

Having fewer firms competing would not result in lower prices and better services, but rather the opposite. There may be some cost savings, but that would result in higher profit margins for the remaining firms and not lower prices for consumers.

Canadians pay some of the highest rates in the world. If fewer firms meant better services and lower prices, then we’d be best off with just one firm. Who’s kidding who here?

David Enns Cornwall, Ont.

So long, and thanks

Re Toronto’s BlueCat Sells For $700-million (Report on Business, June 24): It would be a wonderful thing if Canadian research and development truly benefited Canadians, whether it is funded publicly or privately.

However, scarcely a week goes by when the Report on Business does not tell us about yet another Canadian company with valuable intellectual property being sold to foreign interests, which then get to build global companies that benefit from Canadian R&D.

We should find courage to face the issue of foreign takeovers of Canadian companies and their intellectual property. Until then, many will see us as an economic backwater with the decency to fund R&D for others.

Countries with dynamic economies succeed in developing – and keeping – sizable homegrown companies.

Jim Paulin Ottawa

After the break

Re CBC Doesn’t Want To Be A Cherished Public Broadcaster (June 29): Our national broadcaster has been relied upon, throughout my eight decades as a listener, to provide trusted content: news, sports, entertainment and other topics possibly shunned by other channels.

To compromise the reputation of this organization with any additional mix of advertising should not be accepted. It already has too many repetitive advertisements.

I think what is needed is leadership there and from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission that could learn from witnessing the actions of the BBC.

Walter Petryschuk Sarnia, Ont.

The reason Canadians subsidize the CBC to the tune of $1.4-billion annually is so we can have advertising-free public broadcasting, just like Radio One. Instead, CBC Television will now indulge in the practice of running “sponsored content” – ads masquerading as articles.

I believe they’re greedily cashing in on one of the few areas of revenue generation still available to private broadcasters who enjoy no public subsidies. In one stroke, the CBC seems to undermine its credibility and provide a forceful case to defund it. For that matter, so has the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

Alexandra Phillips Vancouver

